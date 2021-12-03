Travel Bans Not Sufficient to stop Omicron Spread | TVJ News – Dec 2 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
8 comments
Good!!!And Great I’m ready2 started back traveling
Figueroa says vaccinated or unvaccinated should be tested, but insist on vaccinating ppl
Vaccine don’t stop anything that’s why
There is a secret…..shhhhh
Children of the electric light..wave and the disease that comes with it…
i always watch
You right because it’s all lies so no matter wat unu gu hype it up
No one should be allowed in the country without a credible NEGATIVE REPORT!
PERIOD! That’s the only way to be sure & that’s not even a 100 %