Trouble in the PNP: TVJ Midday News – November 30 2020

TOPICS:
Trouble in the PNP: TVJ Midday News - November 30 2020 1

December 1, 2020

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

33 Comments on "Trouble in the PNP: TVJ Midday News – November 30 2020"

  1. Carla Lalor Ebanks | November 30, 2020 at 2:34 PM | Reply

    The spirit of Barabbas….

  2. Sleepy Music | November 30, 2020 at 2:42 PM | Reply

    Yes it ketch pon unnu .anyways Phillip paulwell weh cause Kern Spencer is political career.Light bulb scandal no sah caan trust such a man youthful exuberance,nooo sah PNP really mash up.

  3. tony brown | November 30, 2020 at 2:43 PM | Reply

    Crawford said nothing wrong. Wheres the shocking scandal?

  4. Mark Thomas | November 30, 2020 at 2:59 PM | Reply

    Yow uno fight uno one another too much work together dats y Jamaica cann better

  5. Doreen McLean | November 30, 2020 at 3:07 PM | Reply

    Pnp clean house inside out not outside in,it’s a shame on the party. WOW.

  6. Oshane Williams | November 30, 2020 at 3:23 PM | Reply

    Bwoy I rate Crawford still and think he has much potential, but speaking the way he has is reckless. If he strongly feels the way he does then he should’ve ran in the presidential election a few weeks ago.

    • Susan Samuels | November 30, 2020 at 3:44 PM | Reply

      I personally knw that he called a few persons and ask for their support and they told him no they supporting Lisa so don’t knw what he is talking about I did rate damion but at this point he is like the reckless gambler

  7. michkael lawrence | November 30, 2020 at 3:23 PM | Reply

    My father lose 9 acres of pumpkin because of cattle

  8. Viola Bryan | November 30, 2020 at 4:15 PM | Reply

    Micheal Manley suppose to turn into him grave to see what the party come off tuh 😩😭

  9. Warren Barnes | November 30, 2020 at 4:56 PM | Reply

    Desmond McKenzie need to relax years him a fight poor people like him born uptown

    • Elfreda Carty | November 30, 2020 at 7:26 PM | Reply

      You think a few hours of revelling should take priority over people’s lives. The government is concerned about lives.

  10. SN SN | November 30, 2020 at 5:49 PM | Reply

    God save Lisa from these vipers. Very undermining. Not a good look and the person who leaked this should be ashamed

  11. Richard Blackwood | November 30, 2020 at 5:56 PM | Reply

    The peoples corruption party are disorganized, always fighting amongst themselves for power , they care more about the party than the people of Jamaica 🇯🇲. They claimed that they are for poor , but that are not , even the little handcart man they taxed. The infighting continues for power .

  12. Angela Blair | November 30, 2020 at 6:46 PM | Reply

    Children Children hear we go again work to gether for the good of the country yno fight too much das why yno caa win nuting start by setting example for the people 🙄🙄🙄

  13. Hyacinth Clark | November 30, 2020 at 6:50 PM | Reply

    Is that how you expose what takes place in your bedroom?

  14. Bridgette Hinkson | November 30, 2020 at 7:41 PM | Reply

    The man dem in the pnp dont want no woman to have no powder in the party dat is y dem vote out lisa hanna and Angela brown burke pnp ship a sink like the titanic

  15. Offthewrench TV | November 30, 2020 at 8:19 PM | Reply

    Great update…🇯🇲

  16. Angel Andrea | November 30, 2020 at 8:28 PM | Reply

    Stop it, the voice note wasn’t leaked, it was intentionally sent out.

  17. Richard Taylor | November 30, 2020 at 8:31 PM | Reply

    Don’t know what’s the fascination with Damion Crawford. He has no political quality or substance. Sounds like he wanted to be president. Just pure talk.

  18. Kevin Henry | November 30, 2020 at 8:51 PM | Reply

    Daemon u talk too much ya u de at grandgala last year when Lisa a entering into the stadium to hear shouting

  19. Howard Wilson | November 30, 2020 at 9:12 PM | Reply

    No political party with internal fude can’t win an election you Damian should know better

  20. Natalie Dewdney | November 30, 2020 at 11:59 PM | Reply

    Out of the fullness of the heart the mouth speaks. No leakage. This is an out pouring.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.