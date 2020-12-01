Trouble in the PNP: TVJ Midday News – November 30 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews
The spirit of Barabbas….
A mi fi tell u
Yes it ketch pon unnu .anyways Phillip paulwell weh cause Kern Spencer is political career.Light bulb scandal no sah caan trust such a man youthful exuberance,nooo sah PNP really mash up.
Ùkk0o
Life life lisa should have get it are Damien
It’s not about popularity, but respect goes a far way.
look at all the scandal in jlp ruel Reid, Andrew Wheatley and nobody nah talk
Jlp have more scandals in them party more than PNP
Crawford said nothing wrong. Wheres the shocking scandal?
Yow uno fight uno one another too much work together dats y Jamaica cann better
A Nuh lie
G683
Pnp clean house inside out not outside in,it’s a shame on the party. WOW.
Bwoy I rate Crawford still and think he has much potential, but speaking the way he has is reckless. If he strongly feels the way he does then he should’ve ran in the presidential election a few weeks ago.
I personally knw that he called a few persons and ask for their support and they told him no they supporting Lisa so don’t knw what he is talking about I did rate damion but at this point he is like the reckless gambler
My father lose 9 acres of pumpkin because of cattle
Micheal Manley suppose to turn into him grave to see what the party come off tuh 😩😭
A goos
Ur soon right a mess!!
Desmond McKenzie need to relax years him a fight poor people like him born uptown
You think a few hours of revelling should take priority over people’s lives. The government is concerned about lives.
God save Lisa from these vipers. Very undermining. Not a good look and the person who leaked this should be ashamed
A good fi lisa because she was jlp before and she switch
The peoples corruption party are disorganized, always fighting amongst themselves for power , they care more about the party than the people of Jamaica 🇯🇲. They claimed that they are for poor , but that are not , even the little handcart man they taxed. The infighting continues for power .
Children Children hear we go again work to gether for the good of the country yno fight too much das why yno caa win nuting start by setting example for the people 🙄🙄🙄
Is that how you expose what takes place in your bedroom?
The man dem in the pnp dont want no woman to have no powder in the party dat is y dem vote out lisa hanna and Angela brown burke pnp ship a sink like the titanic
Great update…🇯🇲
Stop it, the voice note wasn’t leaked, it was intentionally sent out.
Don’t know what’s the fascination with Damion Crawford. He has no political quality or substance. Sounds like he wanted to be president. Just pure talk.
Daemon u talk too much ya u de at grandgala last year when Lisa a entering into the stadium to hear shouting
No political party with internal fude can’t win an election you Damian should know better
Out of the fullness of the heart the mouth speaks. No leakage. This is an out pouring.