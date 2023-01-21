Recent Post
Im on Social security if its cut im screwed my only source of income and its not much
@d-CON I didn’t say everyone was faking an ailment! But a lot do!!! I really do wish you the best!
@Construimus Batuimustrump has been against cuts to social programs for years. He was the only Republican on stage in the primaries in 2016 I believe that advocated against cutting social programs even by the smallest amount. And nothing he did in office ran counter to that. You can call this pandering or you can call this his view on what he thinks is best for the country. Either way it’s one of his positions that does have broad appeal in the country.
@d-CONyour story sounds like mines pray for us all I’m disabled from a car wreck I’m a walking living testimony I been disabled since I was 24 years old this money really is not enough to survive on !! They can look at my dr reports to .. 😢 this is sad sad , I’m in pain everyday!!
@Singed88 You’re apparently kind and trusting, but, I am sorry, also naive. *_”Pandering: to please other people by doing or saying what you think they want you to do or say.” Seniors are a significant voting bloc. Another large voting bloc is the Religious Right who he pandered by promising to get Roe Vs Wade overturned. He pandered traditional Republicans with money talk, and he broadened his base by pandering to the hatred, fears, and prejudices of the… of the, ah… less intelligent members of our society. Donald Trump has a lifetime history of self-centered and manipulative behavior. It was his reputation among people who dealt with him over the years. The quote below is something he said outload, in public.
“On August 8, 2020, at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, President Donald Trump announced that his administration is seeking to delay much of the payroll tax that funds Social Security—1 of 4 unilateral actions he took in lieu of negotiating with Congress on meaningful economic relief legislation. *_The president also said that if he is reelected, he wants not only to turn the delay into a tax cut that would result in significant revenue losses for Social Security, but also to eliminate employee payroll taxes for good._* As our analysis based on the Social Security trustees’ projections shows, eliminating employee payroll taxes along the lines that the president has proposed would, absent additional action, completely exhaust the Social Security trust fund by 2026 or earlier and result in steep benefit cuts.”
@LotsOfFun Facts are facts, and facts don’t give damn what you think about them. Half of the time when I lay out a fact about President Biden, it is in response to an adolescent motor mouth who is needlessly trash talking the President with bogus drivel that simply isn’t true. Somebody corrected you on your nonsense and you got triggered and you want revenge so you try to trigger me back. It’s kind of funny when you know I don’t *_want_* Joe Biden reelected.
Did Hell freeze over?? I thought I just read “Trump agrees with Biden”
Even Doni knows taking social security is a losing idea
I was wondering if we were in the bizarro universe
Trump’s running for office and that’s the reason he made such a statement.
No, he gets a lot of votes from poorly educated seniors. He’s trying to save his campaign because it would cost him support. Once he’s in his second term, if that would ever happen, he will still cut SS/Medicare. He tried it before but the Dems stopped the bill it was hidden in. He doesn’t care about seniors, he only cares about himself and his votes.
I chose a bad week to quit drinking.
THEY BETTER DON’T TOUCH SOCIAL SECURITY, IT WILL BE EVIL BECAUSE THE COST OF LIVING IS VERY HIGH BUT DO ME A FAVOR AND CUT DOWN YOUR HIGH SALARY EARN
Do us a favor and turn off caps lock.
CNN is just trying to scare you. That is not exactly what Republicans were proposing.
Does anyone understand we’ve been paying for these two programs since we started working. It is NOT an entitlement. We worked for it.
“…but that’s not how it works…”
The OP didn’t say how it works.
The OP said that workers who have paid into SS programs are entitled them.
Which is correct.
@Construimus Batuimus That was my original inference.
Thanks for the reply.
@Acer Maximinus You’re missing the point. What we paid in was not for us directly. It was to cover folks on Social Security already, while we were still working. And when we retired, people still working *_NOW_* are providing the money into the system that pays us. The OP also said, “It is NOT an entitlement.” This is another freaking thing we can thank the effing motor mouth MAGAs about. They use the word “entitled” negatively as an insult when they think somebody is expecting something they have NOT earned. In honest English, an entitlement is something that IS owed to you.
The other point is that we are not entitled because of the money we paid in for current recipients, we are entitled because it is a social *_contract._* “It ain’t what you know that get you into trouble, it’s what you know for sure, that just ain’t so. — Mark Twain
Take grandma Social security, the Gop is crazy
Save. Suucial. Secuuridy
Compromise? The rich aren’t compromising. Spending was already agreed upon.
Even a stopped clock is right twice a day, I suppose.
“We will not negotiate with terrorists!”
Damn straight, joe! 👍👍
Well, he NEEDS to negotiate with CONGRESS!
🤣🤣🤣 Joe is the Terrorist.
Neither party or terrorist knock it off with the gaslighting. It’s ridiculous, and you look pitiful.
#FJB 🖕 Let’s go Brandon 😉🇺🇸
He literally released a terrorist back to his terrorist country, after making a deal with terrorists. Victor bout, aka the russian merchant or death…
All to bring home brittany griner, the person who broke laws in the terrorist country and went to jail.
He literally sat and had dinner, made jokes with, and sealed deals with a fist bump with MBS from the UAE, after he ordered and overseen the dismemberment and murder of an American citizen and journalist, Jamal kashoggi…
He also thinks the Taliban make for an absolutely epic government in Afghanistan, and made deals with them before, during, and after the Afghanistan pullout…
There are many other instances of Joe Biden personally dealing with terrorists and shady people his entire life and career.
However, I’m guessing in your liberal, messed up mind where men can have babies, and people can identify as elephants, Joe Biden is nothing less then your lord and savior and the Republicans who inherited this awful debt situation from the demon-craps are terrorists because CNN and liberal lies dictate your thought process…
Your mental illness is showing.
Do you know that a homeless person in Canada and Cuba has better Health Care, Medicare and Social Security than the average tax paying American citizen? Ask me how is this possible and I will further explain.
“The last time we saved Social Security” sums up the incompetence nicely.
George is the woman MTG always wanted to be.
No, you do not discuss the debt ceiling…you raise it, period.
It was about time this man said something good !!!!🙏🏼🎉
Don’t believe Trump really means it when he agrees with Biden on SS and Medicare. He just doesn’t want to lose the elderly’s vote.
He is stealing from the Democrat’s book.
@Ed Rowlands taxes are higher now under Joe Biden than it was under Trump. Facts
The third worst Republican idea for “cutting spending” is a federal sales tax to replace income tax. With a federal income tax the elderly living primarily or only on Social Security and yet not receiving enough income to need to pay much, if any, in federal income tax and barely can buy what they need to survive — sometimes even choosing between food, rent, medicine — would have an equal percentage tax increase. The people that can least afford to pay more would, as usual under Republican economic plans, have a larger increase in their financial obligation. Elderly homeless starving in the street is not a good vision for America’s future.
But it’s GQP and MAGA
Why do people keep referring to cutting Social Security and Medicare as spending cuts? It’s not actually the governments money. It’s the government’s job to manage the funds responsibly. That is the contract that we have with the government, a contract that we enter into as soon as we earn our first paycheck. We’re not given a choice, but it’s the deal and it’s not their call as to whether they can rob us of our own money.
@Paloma Blanca
But it didn’t just start with tRump. Republican voters have a long history of voting against their own interests and falling for the Republican con. It requires little skill and little effort to pull the wool over a republican voters eyes. You just have to refer to something, anything, as Socialism or CRT and it triggers an instant fear response in Republican voters. They don’t care if what is said is actual fact or if there’s any evidence to back up the claim. Because it’s the fear response that is the end goal. They’re hooked on it. I swear it’s an addiction worse than heroin or fentanyl.
The raised the eligible age in the past.
But that’s Capitalism. Effectively ways to rob people of their money. Its a very American thing. They kept stealing other countries with their wars since ages. How did they became so rich? By pulling dollars out of their @$$ es? No! They be stealing it.
It’s “their money” because “they” print it, you just work for it 😋
Lower the debt ceiling!
“I really don’t have any core convictions, I just blow with the wind”
If b/millionaires and billion-dollar corporations paid what they should in taxes, as opposed to their free ride that none of you ever talk about, and if the IRS was not impotent and/or corrupt, what would the annual total be in revenue?
I barely get by on my Social Security. Do they want old people to live in the gutters. I paid in for this since i was 16. I don’t understand why they want to go after Social Security. What a joke. They should be ashamed of themselves.
The only reason social security ever has issues is because they only tax the first $147,000 of income.
Rich people don’t pay the same proportions into SS that everyone else does, and everyone suffers for it.
🤔 it’s really aggravating when I hear Punditry and political parties refer to Social Security as an entitlement.!
When you pay your car insurance, I’m sure you expect the insurance coverage to be there if you have an accident. So when social security is taken out of your check, you expect it to be there when you get of eligible age. You pay, you get. You give money for car insurance, you get car insurance coverage. You give money for social security, you get social security benefit when you become of age. That’s part of the price system/ voluntary exchange agreement, which is a part of your capitalist economy. So yes, if I pay for something then yes I am entitle to what I paid for.
Social security is not to be negotiated,it’s what people have worked for it’s the people
Can we start by forcing the government to repay the loans that have been taken from it over the years?