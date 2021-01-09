Trump Unlikely to be Removed – says Foreman – January 8 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews
🙋
Wat a man like that
So what happens if you don’t see them but you know for sure of their involvement?
That is wrong because the kid or young but what about being it home to the older people
Judges sell out.
Criminals
Question are persons going in to be tested for the corona virus? The reason for asking is that how the virus has been portrayed, i would think persons would be afraid to find out. And also the 90 plus that are hospitalized, is this islandwide or in just one hospital in jamaica?
Authority is still getting pay to work in office and at home with equipments provided for them so why there is so much back log only people with power and authority are benefiting the rich is getting richer and the poor is under there control cannot even seven or eleven
How the New York mob associate ended up in the White House.
Kmt if mi want watch US new mi we watch CNN KMT
Mi say
Is Michael Erskin still legally practicing?
It’s people like Buchanan who caused the craziness that is going on in the nation. Anytime they drop someone close to him he’ll change his tune about SOE.
Mr Charles, I am giving you 10 year to be Prime Minister of jamaica.
Ok councilor, so therefore present a lawfully responsible suggestion for containing the crime situation no existing in Jamaica:
Them must wait till man time up rude
Yes
It is in my opinion that the impeachment will continue after the inauguration of Joe Biden in attempt to stop Trump from being able to run for the office again.
full time fi step down Jamaica ppl want to be free
Court hmmm no court time remaining remove him then resignation from THE OFFICE OF THE president of USA 🇺🇸 TEAM IN PROCESS FOR…########### de Baby 🍼 🍼🍼🍼🍼🍼🍼🥂🥂boys
Safety first facts about life lessons learned in life blessings