Trump Unlikely to be Removed – says Foreman – January 8 2021

TOPICS:
Trump Unlikely to be Removed - says Foreman - January 8 2021

January 9, 2021

 

Trusted News
21 Comments on "Trump Unlikely to be Removed – says Foreman – January 8 2021"

  1. Daniella Mcdonald | January 8, 2021 at 1:54 PM | Reply

    🙋

  2. Muffet Thompson | January 8, 2021 at 2:03 PM | Reply

    Wat a man like that

  3. RITA LYN | January 8, 2021 at 2:05 PM | Reply

    So what happens if you don’t see them but you know for sure of their involvement?

  4. hermina whyte | January 8, 2021 at 2:28 PM | Reply

    That is wrong because the kid or young but what about being it home to the older people

  5. Dorothy Brown | January 8, 2021 at 2:48 PM | Reply

    Judges sell out.

  6. Dorothy Brown | January 8, 2021 at 2:49 PM | Reply

    Criminals

  7. Valerie Henry | January 8, 2021 at 3:54 PM | Reply

    Question are persons going in to be tested for the corona virus? The reason for asking is that how the virus has been portrayed, i would think persons would be afraid to find out. And also the 90 plus that are hospitalized, is this islandwide or in just one hospital in jamaica?

  8. Lydia Moore | January 8, 2021 at 3:58 PM | Reply

    Authority is still getting pay to work in office and at home with equipments provided for them so why there is so much back log only people with power and authority are benefiting the rich is getting richer and the poor is under there control cannot even seven or eleven

  9. Genchfa Manfunzi | January 8, 2021 at 4:18 PM | Reply

    How the New York mob associate ended up in the White House.

  10. Jon - tylor Howell | January 8, 2021 at 4:50 PM | Reply

    Kmt if mi want watch US new mi we watch CNN KMT

  11. john levy | January 8, 2021 at 5:54 PM | Reply

    Is Michael Erskin still legally practicing?

  12. Elfreda Carty | January 8, 2021 at 6:07 PM | Reply

    It’s people like Buchanan who caused the craziness that is going on in the nation. Anytime they drop someone close to him he’ll change his tune about SOE.

  13. GARY LOGAN | January 8, 2021 at 6:54 PM | Reply

    Mr Charles, I am giving you 10 year to be Prime Minister of jamaica.

  14. George Russell | January 8, 2021 at 6:58 PM | Reply

    Ok councilor, so therefore present a lawfully responsible suggestion for containing the crime situation no existing in Jamaica:

  15. Georgia Lewis | January 8, 2021 at 8:48 PM | Reply

    Them must wait till man time up rude

  16. Lorna Campbell | January 8, 2021 at 10:36 PM | Reply

    Yes

  17. Krissi R | January 9, 2021 at 12:11 AM | Reply

    It is in my opinion that the impeachment will continue after the inauguration of Joe Biden in attempt to stop Trump from being able to run for the office again.

  18. Linda Morris | January 9, 2021 at 12:25 AM | Reply

    full time fi step down Jamaica ppl want to be free

  19. Jacqueline Spencer | January 9, 2021 at 12:57 AM | Reply

    Court hmmm no court time remaining remove him then resignation from THE OFFICE OF THE president of USA 🇺🇸 TEAM IN PROCESS FOR…########### de Baby 🍼 🍼🍼🍼🍼🍼🍼🥂🥂boys

  20. Jacqueline Spencer | January 9, 2021 at 1:06 AM | Reply

    Safety first facts about life lessons learned in life blessings

