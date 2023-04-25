Skip to content
Wow… So he didn’t even get a last show. That means this was Fox firing Carlson.
@Lynn Glidewell
Facts stand on their own. I don’t have to make up nonsense.
@trailertrashrepublican Not likely.
@lydias2012 How is he a cash cow when he’s one of the reasons they have to pay over 780 million 😂
@JA
Because, he’s the reason many tuned in. Stock has dropped. So have ratings.
@Manuel losing your boss 787 million is not making your boss money 🤦♂️
How can FOX shareholders be upset when FOX was doing exactly what they wanted?
@Broski Snowski they all lie especially CNN😂
@Samuel Pankonien the lawsuit about voting machines didn’t involve tucker. It was other news anchors in the lawsuit.
Can we all say goodbye to Don lemon as well😂
not letting him air a last show, shows this can’t have been a mutual thing
@Marc Lewis so you don’t listen, but just watch and then ask random questions? typical Fox viewer
@Mike Frommie You love Fake News, don’t you? 🤣🤣🤣🤣
The fact that he didn’t get a goodbye says it was NOT amicable
I heard Don Lemon got fired. Is that true?
Super 🔥 take
@rhiannon201426 he was fired. If you don’t understand corporate speak by now, tha’ts on you.
Dominion wanted a public apology, instead they offered Tucker’s head on a platter lmao
@David Newland Not even close.
@Some Dude 🤣🤣🤣🤣 what is Dominion guilty of, genius???
@My My Hey did you hear what Tucker said about Lord Trump in leaked texts😂🤣
@Patriot Tiger Lmmfaooooo
“You don’t just send off one of your top rated host like this.” This was clearly recorded before the Don Lemon situation
Lemon was never “top rated”….
He didn’t have a good rating. I’m not sure they really needed to fire Don. But he def wasn’t their highest rated . Tucker on the other hand was their top host
Carlson and Lemon both got a payout with the exit. Carlson’s underlying got fired too.
Except Lemon is an absolute Clown, Tucker at least attempts to speak the truth time to time.
My own guess (and it is only a guess) is that this is more due to potential lawsuits by Fox shareholders. Murdoch may believe Carlson is too much of a loose cannon and shareholders may get increasingly nervous and aggravated about Carlson’s rhetoric and tactics.
When morals don’t work money definitely counts. That’s capitalism!
A Producer is suing him over the toxicity at his show
@Adam Baines we should go to loser pays attorney and court fees. That would stop some of these bullshit lawsuits.
When you come in Monday morning and your boss says last Friday was your last day it’s never mutual, you got fired. That’s directly from the Human Resources playbook
I agree, I was discharged like that but on lower level! Yes in other words! You are out
@Joey z don’t be daft
@Boathousejoe D hope no one misses you while you’re in prison 🤣
Tucker said on camera that he didn’t buy the dominion story specifically throughout 2021
Now how is Fux going to uphold it’s highest standards of journalistic integrity? Lol
What a good joke 🤡🤡🤡 ask psaki lol
@ruskalnikov . . . . “highest standards of journalistic integrity”? Tucker Carlson? Fox News? You’ve got to be delusional.
@Dao Fa Wang it’s a joke…
I wonder if his dismissal was part of the settlement agreement with Dominion. Would they have had to publicly disclose that?
@Ann tomato tomato
@Robert W. Capo anti-Semitism
Speculation is the dismissal has to due with pending Abby Grossberg lawsuit
@MrWhiskers 🤣🤣🤣🤣 What did Tucker stand for?? Ratings and $$$$???
Jackson Hinkle must be so happy. Now he can have a cohost on his podcast.
So appropriate. And I get the feeling that Fox News reporter that got to read the teleprompter about Carlson leaving, she had ZERO clue that Tucker was gone.
I have a feeling this was part of the settlement deal with Dominion.
@Who Cares . . . . He’s gone. Good riddance to bad garbage. I certainly don’t care.
Oh yeah, except they left a few behind. Tucker wasn’t the only one.
Does that mean someone said to him…
You’re Fired!
Do we really know what the settlement was with Dominion? Could this have been part?
and now he can be sued as an individual
Left wing lawfare
He will probably get some insane show of his own.
Some things never change
“Truth have ultimate price”