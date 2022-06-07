64 comments

  1. With all that is going on in the world now, I am happy to finally see some good life changing news.

  3. Just lost my 5 year old neice to a tumor/cancer in March wish this coulda been a lot sooner and been out to the public 😪😢

    1. My eight year old cousin has cancer, she’s gone into remission twice (she was diagnosed when she was six)…I watched cancer slowly eat my grandfather, and watch as it wasted away my uncle.
      I worked as a Valet at the hospital, I valeted an elderly couple they were in their 80’s. When I asked the gentlemen, “Is there anything else I can do for you today sir?” He looked at me and said, “Don you think you can cure her? We’ve been married since we were eighteen…and thats all I want.” I parked their car and I sat and cried in it…..if I could wave a magic wand and do anything it would be to eliminate cancer. There is no sense is making global piece human’s are violent petty creatures by nature and will always find some feeble excuse to enact violence upon one another, there would be no sense in solving global hunger because the opportunistic corporations of the world would find a way to capitalize on it and we’d be back to seeing people starve again….cancer, that is the thing that should not be…
      Unfortunately; the medical industry is just that; an industry and the money lies not in the cure but in the treatment….as painful as it is to say; this treatment will probably remain unobtainium and those that will require it will be forced to accept the same treatments they’ve been using on cancer patients forever…because though the doctors took a hypocratic oath; and wish they could cure every patient….their employers (the hospitals, pharmaceutical and insurance companies) care less about the patients and more about the money those patients represent.
      Mans inhumanity to man….

    3. @Peezie Forestem You know, the drug industry already literally does, right? There is already billions of dollars in research and drug trials like this one. This isn’t the result of one person just trying something out of the blue. It’s the result of literally thousands of failed experiments learning something new each time about what can and can’t work.

  4. This is awesome news. How wonderful for the cancer patients who were in the study and wonderful for their families.

    2. @Justin – Yes, thank you and corrected. English is a foreign language to me so I slip up from time to time.

    3. @Øystein A. Even as a native English speaker, sometimes the language and its rules just make zero sense to be fair lol.
      Happens to the best of us, and completely understandable if not a native speaker.

    4. ​@Justin – Indeed, but all languages makes zero sense from time to time. My own Norwegian is one of the more orcish tongues out there in its simplicity (and thus can be lacking) while English has a greater range (but thus its much easier to make mistakes). At any rate, have a good day.

  5. LITERALLY brought me to tears thinking about my mother in law that passed from cancer 3 years ago…

    1. My mom passed from brain cancer 5 years ago, and if this medication is successful, it will make me really happy to know that other people will not have to go through what my mother and our family went through.

    2. This drug will now disappear never to be heard from again after a huge payoff from big pharma

    3. This is good news only for specific cancer patients with a specific DNA issue. This is not for “normal” cancer patients.

    4. @handsomefingers well that sucks. If everyone’s DNA is different, what kind of DNA is needed for this? Excuse my dumb ignorance on this

    5. Same here, thought of my late sister. I hope this is finally the solution. Praying for full recovery of these patients. We know how hard a battle this is.

  6. As someone with stage 4 colon cancer and running out of options, this is very encouraging news.

  8. That is a wonderful breakthrough. It’s about time we find some real cancer cures and treatments. So happy for those patients and their families 💓💓💓. Great job doctors and researchers 💪🏾💯

    2. The current standard of care has led to skyrocketing survival rates and people seriously say “about time” and “real.” The ignorance is astounding. We live in an age where miracles are ordinary, compared to the first 99.99% portion of our existence and people are just like meh.

    3. This is only the beginning of the greatest cure on earth. There are 1,000s of different types of cancers. But what a wonderful start for colon cancer only. Next they will have to see how it does and modify this miracle medicine for all the other cancers. We all see hope for the first time ever. I’ve had many family members die of cancer over the century. What a blessing this can be. 💜

  9. A year and a half ago, my sweet aunt died from colo-rectal cancer and donated her body to science. Thank you Erne, i miss you so much.

    1. My brother died of a disease just two years before a life-prolonging medicine came along. Every time I see a story like this, it reminds me of that…

    1. Wow, crazy. My brother in law has nf2. Truly hoping for a cure or solid treatment in the near future

    2. My fiancee had NF1. He passed away a few years ago. This would be wonderful for s ok many people. Excited to see more studies done.

  11. My oncologist used my tumor in studies where he developed 4 symptom free treatments for my type of cancer. One was using the immune system like this, another was a bacteria or virus or something that could only survive on a protein specific to that type of cancer, and I didnt understand a word he said when he talked about the other 2. One of em has over 30 ppl in remission. The research team he was on won a nobel prize. It a wild time for medical science and sparing future patients the symptoms of chemo using mine and other tumors validates what I went through in a weird way. Long ramble over.

    2. Just out of curiosity and if you don’t mind me asking, what type of cancer did you have?

    3. @Vinisha Thakkar ewing sarcoma. It’s fairly rare. It’s a predominantly pediatric cancer but I got it at 20 in college.

    4. You should have been compensated for your donation. Thank you for your contribution to science ❤️ my mother died from cancer 4 years ago.

  12. Phenomenal results for those people who received this treatment and I truly hope this is just the beginning.

  13. I was part of the first immunotherapy that got FDA approval in May 2010. My boss said, “30 years we’ll beat cancer.” She was a genius!

    1. Proudly said my wife was in the team to make immunotherapy become today. The team of Medarex.

  14. As a Cancer survivor myself, this is the break throw we all were hoping for. I hope there is no more chemo or body parts removed.

  15. I’ve always believed that immunotherapy was the key to solving Cancer. The human body is amazing. Hope they can further their research

  16. Lost my brother to rectal cancer and it was such a tough way to go, hoping this trial will eventually lead to fully approved use and saving people’s lives.

  17. My dog’s melanoma (tumor in his mouth) was just cured with immunotherapy. We were stunned and elated. I hope this therapy gets fast-tracked considering its low toxicity. I know people who need it.

  18. here’s to hoping that this actually leads us to a cure. this could be a game changer for so many people

  19. Memorial Sloan Kettering is a phenomenal hospital and research center. They treated me as a cancer patient when I was 17. Can’t say enough good things about them. Please consider donating to their cancer research

  20. My mom is struggling with cancer and she’s giving six months to a year. I wish she was one those folks who are recovering ❤️‍🩹 thank you Erin for this wonderful news and we pray for all cancer patients.

