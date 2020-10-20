TVJ Business Day: Local Wipes Company Growing – October 18 2020

TOPICS:
TVJ Business Day: Local Wipes Company Growing - October 18 2020 1

October 20, 2020

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more #TVJ videos visit –

Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjbusinessday #tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

4 Comments on "TVJ Business Day: Local Wipes Company Growing – October 18 2020"

  1. owen ferguson | October 20, 2020 at 2:59 PM | Reply

    These are the things big companies should diversified into instead of just looking to import. how many items the government have to import for the hospital that could be made in Jamaica . with automation you don’t need hundreds of workers

  2. Aylén María Mata Martín | October 20, 2020 at 3:06 PM | Reply

    I’m Alone 😍😥

  3. owen ferguson | October 20, 2020 at 3:08 PM | Reply

    Company should look to partner with company in other countries like China who are making certain product that they are making in their country but not exporting
    yet. have them made in Jamaica the local company does all the investment in Jamaica
    And the foreign companies supply certain percentage of the item to be made

  4. rasheed reid | October 20, 2020 at 6:37 PM | Reply

    Luv their is hope for Jamaica manufacturing sector

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.