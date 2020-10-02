TVJ Sports Commentary – October 1 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
This is the ways in which we let down our self as black people; or maybe this is some kind of set up; even some kind of word game he’s playing with the mental stability of us as black people; but whatever it is that I just heard from his mouth, is nothing but a load of crop.
You all need to start titkin3these videos. It’s very unprofessional to just have the date. Come on TVJ
Oh boy……when ur so use to talking without first doing proper background research and just talk from your own narrow point of view its a dangerous thing! Lets just touch on the NFL, the discrimination that the black players face in a dominantly white owned/run league comes when they negotiate contracts: the tactics that are used against them to pay them less are equal to the same racial profiling that police use! How many black quarterbacks are there in league? That number has increased over the last ten years…. but look beyond that and study the analytics that are used to differentiate between black and white quarterbacks in the league that determine salaries and opportunities theyre given. How many black head coaches and GM’s are in these leagues? Get the facts first before you speak on sports that you admit to not paying much attention to on your radio programe daily! The NBA is way ahead of the other leagues in terms of racial equality because they have been fighting from as early as the 60’s especially at the collegiate level, the NFL has been harder because that is truly america’s game and as much as the black athletes might be better at the game, this is a game that is increasingly more popular in states that have strong jimcrow roots!
And as much as black players dominate the NFL it is the white players that are mainly put up on pedestals and given GOD like status: the Drew Breez, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Brett Favre, The manning Brothers.. the list can go on and on, but the black superstars are painted in a different light: chad ochocinco, terrel owens, OJ…….! And dont forget the NBA did it with Larry Bird and Magic Johnson!
Its more than a few fans in the stadium and when you see players lash out at that its just the straw that broke the camel’s back and most time that is the fight that they can fight, the systematic discrimination that is built in the rules, the contract, the ownership is a fight they choose to not fight simply to have the opportunity to play a game they love!
It’s not the ability to gain access to these high profile, professional leagues. It’s about the players ability to stand up and speak out with the support of these sports leagues worldwide.
Oral you should look up the term systematic racism and look how many black players get into management? How many blacks own football teams….. so don’t just believe because we predominantly excel on the field……… EVERYTING ROSY. TEK A FLIGHT OUTSIDE JAMAICA
As usual this bredda mouth and opinion bigger than his narrow view of things!