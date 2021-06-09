Two Charged for Mocha Fest Party Held in Jamaica | TVJ Midday News – June 9 2021

Charges have been laid against the operators of Rick's Cafe in Negril, Jamaica. This is as the fallout continues after the staging of Mocha Fest in the resort town recently.
Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews #mochafest #negril
34 comments
Only Two??when local keeping dance/party all the patron them charged
Nobody comes forward as the management at local parties, rick’s management is the only entity to face consequences.
How much is the charge?
Kmt kmt kmt kmt kmt everyday
Hope u nah hav no party enuh Dennis!
I wonder how much kickback was given out to allow Mocha Fest to go on?
More than whats in my pocket for sure
@vgnvz yuh & mi mek 2
Each and everyone who work with the Jamaica tourist board should charge and pay a fine
Agreed
These fools haven’t arrest no one… My God hate them just look at them..all puppets and slaves to the overseas private sectors
Should do time dem put all of our lifes at danger
That’s why I keep on said what I said politician are dangerous at the people and I strongly believe each and every day a politician should be punished
This country will never better. When locals get charged its broadcast as to how much it is. Why the coverdown??? Im sure he was paid to come and make that speech.. Bout 2 charge…. madness…..
P9 OP m in im jvmM HB DC z xxv mI’m BLM uh IBM
My question government business is all about hide and seek
I’m pretty sure the PM and all MPS were fully aware of this yet they didn’t charge them until WE called them out on it.
It’s a big cham
We should start holding the government accountable for the actions.
Where u aware of it.
U saw the video and that when u knew
And they’re all putting themselves at risk overtly congregating in large crowd numbers and not wearing masks and keeping distances… Bunch of indisciplined people.
The event was advertised on Ministry of tourism website, knowledge of the event can be implied, thereby imputing constructive knowledge on the government.
No immediate arrests were made by the police. The police failed to carry out their duties by not enforcing the law. Why?
The question I ask, are tourists exempt from the laws of Jamaica? Why are residents charged for breaching the DRMA and tourists are not charged?
You people always say you has the best interest for Jamaican people but show me now you all think we are fools kmt
That charge is just a sham
Lol
who unu a try fool no one got charged, this is the most corrupted party I’ve ever seen
What an outrage to the jamacian people who are taking covid protical ! Shame on this government
Such a corrupt government that pressure poor people
Why isn’t the Jamaica Tourist Board and Ministry of Tourism being looked into?
When Trevor and Beenie man get charged the whole world
get to know about it sooo why is the MP covering up for the white collar people them ? To tell the truth I’m disgusted.
This government gets away with too much. It is sickening. They need to remember who put them in power. And who has the power to take them out.
Ppl will not think money in them hand for two days same thing again
They still making compromises for the rich. This announcement is just smoke, soon blow away as it always does, typical jamaican hypocrisy.
Double standard justice : This is just an exercise in damage control. But this is too little, too late in the day.
Unequal treatment and enforcement of the law has already been clearly demonstrated to exsist in Jamaica.
The world is watching.
It’s about time, that the, “THE MENTAL HEALTH AND PERSONALITY DISORDERS ARE ADDRESSED IN JAMAICA ”
I’m not sure how, “based on the,’LACK OF PROFESSIONAL SERVICES THAT THERE IS IN JAMAICA, TO ADRESS THESE ISSUES ‘, THE ISLAND WILL EVER, BECOME STABLE.