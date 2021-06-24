Two Soldiers Injured & a Man Dead in St. Catherine Jamaica | TVJ Midday News – June 24 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
24 comments
Was it the dead man who shot the soldiers?
He probably be at the wrong place at the wrong time
Indecom need fi go a dem yard and mek the man dem do dem work
straight
YES. THIS IS THE WAY IT SHOULD BE THE NEWS IN ONE UPLOAD. STOP WITH THE HALF AND HALF.
Everytime the security forces do them job indecom have to get involved
Correct
The force has their job to do.indecom has there job too
I always say the same thing like I said if I was the captain the table turn
And then I would send them all to prison
Everybody in Parliament flashing their hands like they on stage show
The ministry of health always working to give a timeline night and day I never see one set of people in that area I do not like
The entertainment fraternity is the most indiscipline sector reopen will makes matters worse and they know.
I believe that there is going to be an outbreak due to the reopening of entertainment.
Did he say 35 gallons per household member? That seems like a lot.
Open the gate after you accomplish u goal u can lock it up again
You know, I think they should do this thing in alphabetical order so that every one from all walks of life doesn’t show up wanting to be vaccinated at the same time and to prevent overcrowding. Let them have a # at time of arrival and things would be more in order. I what you think
?
I went to school in Jamaica it is those strict rules that kept me grounded please don’t change them I really appreciate the discipline and I am sure I am not alone
Jamaica Land I Love, Forgot Not The People There Spiritual journey is real
A lot of people would love to take the vaccine but there’s too much overcrowding and sometimes unruly people so they stay away.
Free up the place no more lockdowns and protocols
cornrows CAN be a low and even “haircut”
Are these old vaccines able to protect from the new delta variant? It is my understanding that a new mRNA code would be needed. Correct me if i am wrong.
I really don’t understand the Education Minister’s stance on grooming policies as if anything goes. Schools should be about rules and regulations, values and attitude. Thumbs up to Ronney Twaits one of the best education minister..