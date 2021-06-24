Two Soldiers Injured & a Man Dead in St. Catherine Jamaica | TVJ Midday News - June 24 2021 1

Two Soldiers Injured & a Man Dead in St. Catherine Jamaica | TVJ Midday News – June 24 2021

24 comments

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews

Tags

24 comments

  8. The ministry of health always working to give a timeline night and day I never see one set of people in that area I do not like

    Reply

  9. The entertainment fraternity is the most indiscipline sector reopen will makes matters worse and they know.

    Reply

  13. You know, I think they should do this thing in alphabetical order so that every one from all walks of life doesn’t show up wanting to be vaccinated at the same time and to prevent overcrowding. Let them have a # at time of arrival and things would be more in order. I what you think ?

    Reply

  14. I went to school in Jamaica it is those strict rules that kept me grounded please don’t change them I really appreciate the discipline and I am sure I am not alone

    Reply

  16. A lot of people would love to take the vaccine but there’s too much overcrowding and sometimes unruly people so they stay away.

    Reply

  19. Are these old vaccines able to protect from the new delta variant? It is my understanding that a new mRNA code would be needed. Correct me if i am wrong.

    Reply

  20. I really don’t understand the Education Minister’s stance on grooming policies as if anything goes. Schools should be about rules and regulations, values and attitude. Thumbs up to Ronney Twaits one of the best education minister..

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.