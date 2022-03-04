Ukrainians strike massive Russian convoy, Pentagon says March 4, 2022 72 comments Tagged with cnn, Happening Now, latest News Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
Man those guy’s are heroes/Warrior Defenders. Proud to have served in the military.
And ladies! Brave Ukrainians.
I can’t imagine what these people are going through. Leaving everything behind and yet not really knowing where to go or what to do next.
Ohh really. WELL WW2….THEY WE’RE KILLED IN THE STREET. FEEL LUCKY UKRAINE. YOUR GENERATIONS WILL LEARN. THE HARD WAY SADLY.
@king power THE DAY YOU ALL DECIDE TOO HARM ISRAEL….YOU START CHRISTIAN HOLY WAR…ARMAGEDDON. WERE SITTIN …..WAITING. STEP 1 FOOT ON HOLY GROUND. IT IS OUR TIME NOW💯🔯💒🔯💒🔯💒🔯💒😎😎😎😎😎😎 JUDAH IS OURS!!!! #tribeofjudah
According to ISTOÉ, a brazilian magazine, Arthur DO VAL, a brazilian politician, says:
….. Em outro trecho, Arthur do Val teria utilizado mais palavras de baixo calão para descrever as mulheres ucranianas.
“Mano, estou mal. Passei agora, quatro barreiras alfandegárias, duas casinhas para cada país. Eu contei, são 12 policiais deusas. Que você se casar, faz tudo que ela quiser. Eu estou mal, não tenho nem palavras para expressar. Quatro dessas eram minas que você se ela cagar você limpa o c* dela com a língua. Inacreditável. Assim que essa guerra passar eu vou voltar para cá.
UKRANIAN PRESIDENT PROCESS HIM!
My heart breaks for the children. They will be haunted by this the rest of their lives. So good to see the Polish people treating them with respect and kindness.
@DT B lying troll 🙄
@Sameer Syed it’s all fake.
Psalms 51, specific prayer to cleanse your heart from past hurt.
@Maake Klein They’re not going to forget about their furbabies. That’s for sure.
It’s great to hear that fellow Europeans are helping there neighbours out in a very bad time like this. My grandparents did the same in WW2. God bless & protect all the innocent people of Ukraine 🇺🇦 🙏 ❤
@Mike I was in the British navy. We had lots of American navy ships and personnel with us. Some of them were dicks to us. Some of our guys were dicks to them. Some people are just dicks, no matter where they are from.
In general we all got along well though.
You yanks can’t drink for sh1t though haha ; )
I don’t think Ukraine is expecting much from America today though. Not with Biden at the helm. He doesn’t know if he is in new York or new year.
@Arash Kamangir Europeans coming to the aid of other Europeans. Shock horror.
While middle eastern countries just let other middle eastern countries go it alone.
When anyone outside of the western world flees their countries. The flee directly TO the west, AND they get taken in. That should say it all.
But please… get back to being a professional victim again. It’s all about you
@Eddie Bruce ohh you forgot the part about the fact that the West is largely responsible for what has become of the region. Having killed about 4 million people in the Middle East in the last 40 years. Causing suffering of hundreds of millions. Who would want to live there, genius? The greatest curse in the Middle East is the presence of oil. Superpowers will do and have done whatever they need to to control it. You obviously have not one ounce of empathy and probably believe everything your military has ever done has been good. You keep playing the part of the imperialist
@Eddie Bruce by the way I have no idea why geniuses like you do not understand that I am fine and happy with Europeans helping Europeans. That’s not my point. My point is that you ignore the suffering that the west causes other parts of the world
Respect for ukrain. bless all of you who are there to stay or fight for ukrains free dom
@Nasser Mortezazadeh don’t try to talk about hatred of brown people on a cnn thread, hateful racists will never hear you, they will just keep hating
@Arash Kamangir
I guess that makes you a hateful racist then? Or just a POS troll. Or both.
This is good.
We need more efforts.
@Ellis D. Trails Those who cry racism the loudest are themselves the most racist of all. That’s exactly what we’re seeing with this POS.
God bless all the ones that are giving of their time and resources to help those in need. I feel so helpless but I can pray for everyone and for peace and safety.
You can both pray and donate in support.
God bless Ukrainians🙏🙏🙏
Prayers for Ukraine 🇺🇦🙏
God bless all the Ukrainian citizens
And happy to see the neighboring country’s opening up the borders for them
God bless
@Mo Fa that’s a bit of a conflict of interests. Good thing you aren’t apart of the Israeli Government, huh?
God doesn’t exist. If he does he doesn’t care about us.
Awesome. This is war movie material.
@Graxxor Anandro Vidhelssen My dear, how do you exist? How does usa rasa china exist? How does this universe work systematically?
Good luck😀
@Peacefullife TV you had me until all lives matter and almighty creator
This is the best news I’ve hear in awhile. Stay strong 💪 Ukrainians!
God bless Ukraine 🇺🇦🙏❤
The Ukrainians are giving the whole world a lesson in Patriotism, with their resistance for their country, homes, and families. 💪🇺🇦🙏
And in Russia too! We need to support the protesters there – MARCH 6 Support For Russian People!
Haha ukrainins are doing what Palestinas and all arabs have been doing for years
After watching all the fake videos, and old pictures from years ago, being passed off as current Ukrainian events. Once again I see how corrupt our own media has become.
@Letzgobrandun I have NEVER met an intelligent Trump supporter, lol. Ever. Not even once in the past six years. You lot: are America’s orcs.
Very brave volunteers, especially because they’re not all Ukrainian.
“not only has it stalled, but it hasn’t really moved” is basically the “trying to reach your essay word count” meme
That’s what i thought. Stalled= NOT MOVING! 🤦🏽♂️
FYI, it is also parked. They are sitting still. AND, they are stationary.
😂.
Nothing but respect for Ukrainians for not backing down. Prayers for all the Ukrainian citizens 🙏 🙏🙏
@William Smyth CNN infecting plaguing you again? call a friend and seek help.
So…Nationalism really IS a good thing.Thanks!
@AU miner There are always 3 sides to every story.CNN viewers only see one.
@cake fart exactly. These people really think that prayers will do something… What a joke
🙏🏻💕😞 God help Ukraine 🇺🇦 these innocent people didn’t deserve any of this.
Imagine sitting in a stalled convoy and it just starts getting hit from nowhere
That convoy is an A10 Warthog pilot’s wet dream
100% Apache pilots would have a great afternoon too.
–Just go rob food from the local supermarkets or gas stations! They never had it so good!
In a time when covid took our hopes and dreams away, Ukraine is fighting for theirs back. And seeing citizens from all over the world go over there and put their own hopes and dreams on the line has made me cry more then once the past few days. I am very proud of humans for this show of human decency and respect for one another. Ukraine has one hell of a story to tell. And we’re all hearing it right now. And watching it as it unfolds. I don’t know if anyone will even give a damn about what I say. But Ukraine, YOU ROCK!
Nobody asked if you cried the past few days.
@Brian Phaneuf Have you already chosen a place on the street of Los Angeles, where you will put your tent?
@CursetheVandal What does it feel like to be a sheep in a common herd that the “American butcher” (inciting conflicts around the world) leads to the slaughter?
If covid took your hopes and dreams away, you might want to reevaluate your ambitions in life.
@Robert Rooney The lack of intelligence among tens of thousands of Americans (and Europeans) who cannot “separate the wheat from the chaff” gives hope that the Lord (through blood and tears) will first instruct them, and then the doubters (deceived by the American fake media machine)…
God bless these volunteers going in to help the Ukrainian people in this fight! God bless Ukraine!
Poland is amazing… Thank you all for being there for the Ukrainians!