“Meeting was very useful…” This guy lives in a different universe where Putin is a human.
@Noah Lupu how about the black panthers who want a state in Mississippi. Or the Sioux who still claim south dakota. Or Hawaii. Or Mexico claims on ….
@Charles A Smith As @Laramie Roush writes: “May he burn in hell.”
@Noah Lupu Exactly…a “Federation” can be quite a loose thing.
NEED WALKIE-TALKIE TO TALK TO EACH OTHER AT THAT TABLE OF VLADIMIRS.
Seriously it’s something they would have used in the Mel Brooks film “Space Balls”
Since when does Russia keeps it’s word?
Never
I guess that was Guterres job to explain Putin why in this case it would be beneficial to follow suit. Guterres is fully aware that Putin lies with every word, but somehow seems convinced about humanitarian corridors from a month from now on – I can’t really pin what future he refers to
@Damaris Villalona Estevez show examples. Compare Russia and USA.
How many countries has CIA overthrown? And compare with Russia.
Putin says negotiations can end the war. We say Putin’s resignation can end it faster. 🧛♀️ Victory to Ukraine. 💙💛☮
Indeed Slava Ukraine 🇺🇦 💙
Saying “WAR” in Russia is strictly prohibited at this moment. Did UN Security General get in trouble or commit a crime for saying a word “war” with Putin?
where do you get your data? do you eve live in Russia lol?
Two things I’ll never forget: 1. Trump actually pushing the PM of Montenegro away and seething at the camera, and 2. Putin saying “Yes, the situation in Mariupol is tragic.”. May both burn in Hell.
Hopefully when Russia gets done failing that they will never ever bother Ukraine again! Ukraine is what Russia should want to be someday!!! Respected and Sovereign !!!🇺🇦
@snow snow
Are you serious…
There is about 41.46 Million Ukrainians as of January 2022, (now there is unfortunately less, thanks to Putin), and 2.6 million of them works and lives in Russia as immigrants.
How is that half ?
@Tex AJP put down the vodka, switch off state tv and you will see that the world is making sense again.
Feel badly for UN Secretary General meeting with Putin…. It must have been like trying to talk a bear out of eating a rabbit.
Anyone notice at the the long table meeting the chair for UN secretary general the seat, sank when he sat in it. Wonder if he needed help getting out of it.
@Pat Zeuner Pootin was the same in the televised meeting with his defence minister, he pretty much didnt move for the entire 11 minutes he was seated, and seemed to be really relying on that table to keep him upright, wonder if they had to peel his hands from the table atthe end. He does not look well, but saying that, he was a bit more spritely in that meeting with the UN sec gen, maybe Pootin racked up a few lines of booger sugar prior? lol
@Pablo Hassan like his twin brother Trump said: when you do that you definitely have an advantage…
If he can indeed evacuate civilians from the steel plant then i can say that it might be his greatest achievements yet.
Big point… IF!
He won’t
Putin never honours any deal!
If it was your family and you know for a fact that Russia has forced them to go to Russia ,would you what that for your family member.
Pooh-tin-man lies when he breathes. Only when he stops breathing will he stop lying.
He probably can tell a lie in his sleep
@Martin S. Why medical bills in the US are so expensive and out of control?
Medical bills are reported
to be the number one cause of US bankruptcies.
Over 2 million people are adversely affected by their medical expenses.
It’s an open secret in America
that calling for an ambulance
can be a financial gamble because of surprise bills.
There’s no way for patients to know
how much an ambulance will cost
before they get inside the vehicle,
and the final bill can be thousands of dollars with and without insurance.
The US spends about twice as much on health care
than other large and wealthy countries do.
But the US health care system is not as effective
when it comes to controlling costs
compared to systems in other countries.
And it’s a cure driven system, not a prevention driven system.
The US spends more per person on health care
than other high income countries,
but still has a lower life expectancy.
‘We have poor outcomes relative to other countries.
We pay twice as much as any other country,
we pay more and get less.’
@Great Time karma
@Great Time wow, your Yoda impression really sucks!
Man, it must be fun to live in USSR right now! One state-controlled TV station. All unapproved websites blocked by USSR! And now russian propaganda can run free!
Good times.
Putin waa not even listening to you Sir. He was listening to his own voice rant 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦❤
Maybe. But we still have to try.
It’s useful in the sense that the Russians are willing to negotiate. Now, what is the price of peace?
Guterres has a very poor hand to play, and is doing his best. Tragically, the UN is no longer fit for purpose.
Right, time for something else where nobody has veto vote.
He s an honourable , decent and good man. No political agenda. No posturing .
Why didn’t he go to Ukraine first instead of Russia? “Useful meeting”? I don’t think he accomplished anything
Yes, so he will deliver what Zelensky want to Puttin.
And not Puttin will say something 1st to Zelensky.
He is not anyone s messenger. He act with independence.
No showboating. A serious man speaking truth with balance..
A man with no principles will agree to anything in principle, then do as he pleases.
How true!
Amen to that!
Putin: I promise that I’ll…
Everyone: Lie. You promise that you’ll lie.
Based on the way UN Security General answered Cooper’s questions I’m guessing whatever he said to Putin made no impression on him. What a frustrating, and depressing situation.
Maybe you’re young and don’t understand nuance in the English language. He’s a very good diplomat imo but then, I take out of this conversation his objectives and the strength of his beliefs. Try to listen not just to what is said, but also what is not said and the nuances of the words used.
Reminds me of PM Neville Chamberlain holding a piece of paper “signed by Mr Hitler” ensuring peace in our time in 1939. Yep that certainly worked!!
Guterres meeting with Putin may not accomplish the obvious wish to have Putin stop attacking Ukraine, but it gives the UN, and presumably the West, an opportunity to see and assess Putin’s physical and mental state, some data on where he hangs out, and may even provide some info on what his personal security detail looks like, just in case …