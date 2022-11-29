68 comments

    2. CIA/NED’s colour revolution won’t work in China, especially after 2019 HK riot coup, Chinese people see through it. These paid protests only last few nights, back to normal now, no chance. 😉😎✌️

      Reply

    5. The Republic of China is the official name of Taiwan. We are a vibrant democracy, and are a completely different entity than The People’s Republic of China. In fact, we are enemies.

      Reply

    1. ​@Ld O The police in China don’t have even a quarter of the restraint that the typical American LEO does. You won’t see a single Chinese officer bend the knee to those jeering him and tossing random objects at them. Get a clue !

      Reply

    4. America first. We have pur own problems. Seeing the shlt that goes on here makes me feel for us. America first. 🇺🇸

      Reply

  4. Thanks for telling the world what is actually happening in my hometown. This is definitely the darkest moment I can feel in my life. Usually our Chinese people are very kind and avoid troubles, useless we are pushed or tortured so extremely. I hope people in the world can understand us and stand with us.

    Reply

    1. When the white house say they are “concern” that means they want a regime change and install a puppet government

      Reply

    2. @Eup If what you say is true then they have my support. It will take more than this for me to trust China again but this would be huge.

      Reply

    5. Where are you all Chinese people when hong Kong people were protesting against CCP? You all were bitching about us, no one stood up for us! What happened now to all of you is what I called karma.

      Reply

  5. I never thought I would see China standup for themselves after Tiananmen Square back in 1989. I’m very proud of the Chinese people standing up and fighting.

    Reply

    2. @Mathy Don no one knows how many people lost their lives or disappeared from this massacre & the ccp erased this event from Chinese history.

      Reply

    3. What a feast for w e stern m e dia.
      They already twisted the f a ct by mistransIating the peopIe shout as “Step down Xi Jinping! Step down CCP!”
      The reaI translation is “End C0vid restrictions across Xinjiang and China”
      They even cut out the scene of Chinese peopIe singing the nati0naI anthem as if the peopIe don’t support the president and distrust the govt.

      Reply

    5. @George Martinus your name doesn’t fool us George or is it Hàorán or Tianyu or maybe Angúo considering that you sold yourself to the ccp.

      Reply

    1. Well said … I want Chinese to embrace freedom & demand it .
      Yet .. there will be no good outcomes for a while .
      The global dependence on Chinese goods being stretched even thinner???
      The World is close to WW3

      Reply

    2. @Cynical Dude Do you think Vietnam and Malaysia have enough capacity to produce enough products for the whole world like China does? If China gets shutdown, you won’t be able to get shits without months of waiting and the cost will be much higher.

      Reply

    3. @Dylan Chen well, people adapt. most big companies already left china. most chinese factories are empty with no order. people no longer put all eggs in china. it’s called diversified. people will survive. china fked itself this time. thanks to xi, the world now knows about china.

      Reply

    4. ​@Bret Claar They will, but they will take long time to build up infrastructures (eg. factories, ports, highways, railroads, power plants etc.) and deploy enough manpower. The quantity is just way too large. eg. China accounted for 67% of Global handset production in 2021. That’s about billions of phones produced last year. AND that’s just one of millions types of products China produces.

      Reply

    5. @Cynical Dude I know, Xi is a dictator and fucked up. Can you name one big name company that moved its factories to other countries and completely closed its production line in China? I know Apple and Tesla’s main production lines are still in China.

      Reply

  7. The chinese people should fight for their freedom and for freedom of speech. Fight for democracy and get rid of the dictators!

    Reply

    2. It’s easier said than done. With decades of brainwashing and suppression of free speech, the slavery mentality has been firmly instilled in majority of the population.

      I truly hope the move continues and brings changes to the broken system. I can only hope.

      Reply

  9. As an American, hearing them shout “We want Freedom and Democracy” just makes me smile with such Pride and wish to stand with them in solidarity.

    Reply

    2. @I Love You You realize that it’s your OWN red women that voted in favor of the left!?
      In fact, your own red women was 100% on board with your fake christian, concervative, nationalist views virtually EVERY YEAR PRIOR until the politicians you supported managed to mess with the abortion rights even THEY never wanted to lose.
      You clearly dont know your own women; Now that they know what you “stand for” had only deceived them up until now, you can expect more Blue Wave elections from here on in.
      They now understand that Putting “America First” was apparently always code for putting THEM second, and they represent America every bit as much as you do, bud.

      Reply

    3. What a feast for w e stern m e dia.
      They already twisted the f a ct by mistransIating the peopIe shout as “Step down Xi Jinping! Step down CCP!”
      The reaI translation is “End C0vid restrictions across Xinjiang and China”
      They even cut out the scene of Chinese peopIe singing the nati0naI anthem as if the peopIe don’t support the president and distrust the govt.

      Reply

    5. @Rampage Phoenix Don’t you have any clever argument that you attacked me personaIIy?
      Most peopIe here who w a tch wstern mdia don’t understand Chinese language. That’s why they are guIIible and simpIy beIieve what their M S M told about.

      Reply

  10. It’s sad we as ppl let’s different places define us instead of all of us helping each other be better. Pray for us. Smh

    Reply

  11. That criminal government MUST fall. I hope the whole world is watching. This needs to happen in so many criminal countries. FREEDOM to people everywhere!

    Reply

    2. @Sleepfighter You apparently did not google it, I can’t give you the link for the comment will be deleted soon after.

      Reply

    3. @KlolubridKid You will not get your life lost if you were there, for Chinese police officers did not carry guns.

      Reply

  14. Social media has its problems, but who knows how different China may be today if news of the student uprisings of 1989 could have spread across the country through social media.

    Reply

    2. If so,
      China will not have the longest High Speed train system in the world
      China will not have the longest subway system in the world
      China will not have the longest highway system in the world

      China will not be the number one EV car manufacture nation in the world
      China will not be the largest ship building nation in the world
      China will not have over1000 orders (as of Nov. 09, 2022) for commercial airplanes C919
      China will not be the only nation that can build 4th generation nuclear power plant.
      China will not be a nation that can make 7nm chips
      China will not have quantum communication satellites
      China will not be able to land on the far side of the Moon
      China will not be able to land the rover on Mars.
      China will not have its own space station
      China’s life expectancy (77.1 years ) will not pass the US (76.1 years), as of 2022
      The list goes on and on.

      By the way, did the tank run over the “tank man” in 1989?

      Reply

  18. Come on!! The Chinese people are the kindest, hard working and bravest people in the world. The government doesn’t want you to see it! They are deceiving you! Show the world what your capable of!!!.praying from Canada!!

    Reply

  20. As a Chinese, I have never dared to dream of hearing what those brave young people were chanting, in China!! While feeling extremely inspired and encouraged, I am very concerned for them, knowing how brutal the regime is! I hope the international community will continue its’ strong support to Chinese people, just like how we support Ukrainians and Iranians.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.