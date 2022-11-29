Recent Post
“WE STAND WITH THE PEOPLE OF CHINA , NOT THE REPUBLIC”!!
SHOULD BE THE ONLY WORDS WE HEAR IN RESPONSE.
Chinese represents Chinese not the communist party
CIA/NED’s colour revolution won’t work in China, especially after 2019 HK riot coup, Chinese people see through it. These paid protests only last few nights, back to normal now, no chance. 😉😎✌️
@Carlyle you can
What Republic?
The Republic of China is the official name of Taiwan. We are a vibrant democracy, and are a completely different entity than The People’s Republic of China. In fact, we are enemies.
good to see them standing up for themselves
@Ld O The police in China don’t have even a quarter of the restraint that the typical American LEO does. You won’t see a single Chinese officer bend the knee to those jeering him and tossing random objects at them. Get a clue !
@Ld O in America you cry about wearing a mask, in China you say “leader bad” and disappear forever
Im worry. Not about the police. If the military come out they would kill them
@Christmas Iron egg she’s very sexy
@Untold story it’s unrelated lol….
Damn….seeing that footage really makes you feel for them!
China is just the best. government and people. nothing will ever be finer, bow down to your master
Yes it does. Also make me proud to be an American
I have been waiting so long for this:
America first. We have pur own problems. Seeing the shlt that goes on here makes me feel for us. America first. 🇺🇸
Thanks for telling the world what is actually happening in my hometown. This is definitely the darkest moment I can feel in my life. Usually our Chinese people are very kind and avoid troubles, useless we are pushed or tortured so extremely. I hope people in the world can understand us and stand with us.
When the white house say they are “concern” that means they want a regime change and install a puppet government
@Eup If what you say is true then they have my support. It will take more than this for me to trust China again but this would be huge.
@WORLD.P,A.L.F.MATTER. bs? It’s on your dollar bill partner.
We shouldnt buy ANYTHING Made in China — 2:41 AM Tue Nov 29’22
Where are you all Chinese people when hong Kong people were protesting against CCP? You all were bitching about us, no one stood up for us! What happened now to all of you is what I called karma.
I never thought I would see China standup for themselves after Tiananmen Square back in 1989. I’m very proud of the Chinese people standing up and fighting.
@Maggiemoron says what?
@Mathy Don no one knows how many people lost their lives or disappeared from this massacre & the ccp erased this event from Chinese history.
What a feast for w e stern m e dia.
They already twisted the f a ct by mistransIating the peopIe shout as “Step down Xi Jinping! Step down CCP!”
The reaI translation is “End C0vid restrictions across Xinjiang and China”
They even cut out the scene of Chinese peopIe singing the nati0naI anthem as if the peopIe don’t support the president and distrust the govt.
@汉服百度 Hanfu Colorful what, just like Mao Zedong killing 150 million of his own people?
@George Martinus your name doesn’t fool us George or is it Hàorán or Tianyu or maybe Angúo considering that you sold yourself to the ccp.
This is scary and awesome at the same time.
Well said … I want Chinese to embrace freedom & demand it .
Yet .. there will be no good outcomes for a while .
The global dependence on Chinese goods being stretched even thinner???
The World is close to WW3
@Cynical Dude Do you think Vietnam and Malaysia have enough capacity to produce enough products for the whole world like China does? If China gets shutdown, you won’t be able to get shits without months of waiting and the cost will be much higher.
@Dylan Chen well, people adapt. most big companies already left china. most chinese factories are empty with no order. people no longer put all eggs in china. it’s called diversified. people will survive. china fked itself this time. thanks to xi, the world now knows about china.
@Bret Claar They will, but they will take long time to build up infrastructures (eg. factories, ports, highways, railroads, power plants etc.) and deploy enough manpower. The quantity is just way too large. eg. China accounted for 67% of Global handset production in 2021. That’s about billions of phones produced last year. AND that’s just one of millions types of products China produces.
@Cynical Dude I know, Xi is a dictator and fucked up. Can you name one big name company that moved its factories to other countries and completely closed its production line in China? I know Apple and Tesla’s main production lines are still in China.
The chinese people should fight for their freedom and for freedom of speech. Fight for democracy and get rid of the dictators!
Yeah, like we did in November 2020.
It’s easier said than done. With decades of brainwashing and suppression of free speech, the slavery mentality has been firmly instilled in majority of the population.
I truly hope the move continues and brings changes to the broken system. I can only hope.
dictators? we have one in the white house now
Thank you for your report on the ground.
As an American, hearing them shout “We want Freedom and Democracy” just makes me smile with such Pride and wish to stand with them in solidarity.
@Pla Yer Yet you expect me to believe a complete stranger (you) that I’m wrong??
@I Love You You realize that it’s your OWN red women that voted in favor of the left!?
In fact, your own red women was 100% on board with your fake christian, concervative, nationalist views virtually EVERY YEAR PRIOR until the politicians you supported managed to mess with the abortion rights even THEY never wanted to lose.
You clearly dont know your own women; Now that they know what you “stand for” had only deceived them up until now, you can expect more Blue Wave elections from here on in.
They now understand that Putting “America First” was apparently always code for putting THEM second, and they represent America every bit as much as you do, bud.
@George Martinus Just what kind of fools do you take us for??
We are not as dumb as you think, bud.
@Rampage Phoenix Don’t you have any clever argument that you attacked me personaIIy?
Most peopIe here who w a tch wstern mdia don’t understand Chinese language. That’s why they are guIIible and simpIy beIieve what their M S M told about.
It’s sad we as ppl let’s different places define us instead of all of us helping each other be better. Pray for us. Smh
I have been waiting so long for this:
What are you saying? Doesn’t make sense.
That criminal government MUST fall. I hope the whole world is watching. This needs to happen in so many criminal countries. FREEDOM to people everywhere!
Meanwhile America’s youtube has given you all four digit numbers after your names. Lol.
@Sleepfighter You apparently did not google it, I can’t give you the link for the comment will be deleted soon after.
@KlolubridKid You will not get your life lost if you were there, for Chinese police officers did not carry guns.
@lar ryder oh he does? What’s he done to get you disarmed?
@Blue Dog What?
Best wishes to the people in China.
Robot reply
You all deserve to live free as you wish. I pray for you all!
Social media has its problems, but who knows how different China may be today if news of the student uprisings of 1989 could have spread across the country through social media.
Not much different, likely. Chinese social media is highly censored.
If so,
China will not have the longest High Speed train system in the world
China will not have the longest subway system in the world
China will not have the longest highway system in the world
China will not be the number one EV car manufacture nation in the world
China will not be the largest ship building nation in the world
China will not have over1000 orders (as of Nov. 09, 2022) for commercial airplanes C919
China will not be the only nation that can build 4th generation nuclear power plant.
China will not be a nation that can make 7nm chips
China will not have quantum communication satellites
China will not be able to land on the far side of the Moon
China will not be able to land the rover on Mars.
China will not have its own space station
China’s life expectancy (77.1 years ) will not pass the US (76.1 years), as of 2022
The list goes on and on.
By the way, did the tank run over the “tank man” in 1989?
@汉服百度 Hanfu Colorful 粉红洗地死了
I’m in Tennessee in America and I stand with all these guys.
Hope selina stays safe.. if that government shows her reporting stuff like this.. she can be in trouble
This is what happens when you give the government too much power
Come on!! The Chinese people are the kindest, hard working and bravest people in the world. The government doesn’t want you to see it! They are deceiving you! Show the world what your capable of!!!.praying from Canada!!
I’m glad to see the people go against them. I was wondering how long they were gonna comply. Lord have Mercy
As a Chinese, I have never dared to dream of hearing what those brave young people were chanting, in China!! While feeling extremely inspired and encouraged, I am very concerned for them, knowing how brutal the regime is! I hope the international community will continue its’ strong support to Chinese people, just like how we support Ukrainians and Iranians.