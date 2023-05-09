41 comments

  1. He ran them down like the BLM supremacist ran down the dancing grannies. Sad.

    Reply

  2. This is like if I were to try and trespass someone’s property fighting barbwire and whatever else and the news coming out to video and report on how exhausting it was for me and how I’m some kind of victim. This is crazy.

    Reply

    4. ​@Napalm Holocaust
      Whereabouts in America do you live grandma?
      Provide 3 pieces of legitimate ID in 3 minutes to back up your statement.
      No waffling, b.s. or delay grandma.
      Legitimate library card is welcomed grandma.

      Reply

    2. We all have to step back a little bit, and do some soul searching. This is not the first time our border is overrun by illegals, and definitely not.yhe last one. Luckily, Mr. Pressure Biden is working very hard to help find long term solutions for the current migrant crisis by addressing the root causes successfully. We have plenty of unoccupied houses, empty buildings for new tenants, and lots of sidewalks for additional tents.

      Reply

    3. We all have to step back a little bit, and do some soul searching. This is not the first time our border is overrun by illegals, and definitely not.yhe last one. Luckily, Mr. Pressure Biden is working very hard to help find long term solutions for the current migrant crisis by addressing the root causes successfully. We have plenty of unoccupied houses, empty buildings for new tenants, and lots of sidewalks for additional tents.

      Reply

  6. For all those people that say “come on in”,be sure to keep your front doors unlocked !

    Reply

    3. @momo luls, squatters have more rights than property owners in CA, I’m sure that will work out just fine… well for the criminal squatters that is. Trump 2024 for public safety!

      Reply

    1. Remember under Trump when cnn and the news said there was no problem at the border??? Pepperige farm and most americans remember!!

      Reply

    1. We all have to step back a little bit, and do some soul searching. This is not the first time our border is overrun by illegals, and definitely not.yhe last one. Luckily, Mr. Pressure Biden is working very hard to help find long term solutions for the current migrant crisis by addressing the root causes successfully. We have plenty of unoccupied houses, empty buildings for new tenants, and lots of sidewalks for additional tents.

      Reply

  9. I don’t see what the big deal is. Chicago and NYC are ready to welcome all of these people with open arms.

    Reply

  10. I’m a Democrat and I think this is insane, President Obama had a 50-year low in illegal crossings, we need to go back to that model.

    Reply

  13. thats insane!!!!!! just 100s of people got off that train all headed for the border wow

    Reply

  14. Everyone Brownsville knew that guy likes to dribk ans drive ..hes one of Brownsvillez finest 😅

    Reply

  15. The living conditions these people experience in their homelands will be exactly the same in this country with people sleeping in the streets or in tents and some shelter. What are they going to Gaines? ❤ GOD Bless Everyone

    Reply

  16. There wouldn’t be a encampment or a tent if we had policies that had people apply for asylum and other countries before they get here and they are uneligible if they ever tried to illegally enter our country. ❤ GOD Bless Everyone

    Reply

  17. It’s time for a comprehensive discussion about common sense car control laws, not to mention it was a fully automatic 4wd vehicle with a high capacity fuel tank which makes it a weapon of war ! GOD Bless Everyone ❤ GOD Bless Everyone

    Reply

  18. This is ridiculous! As a legal immigrant who came and studied here, worked here and paid taxes, it takes responsibility to enjoy benefits and pleasures of life! Not controlling illegal immigrants is affecting us, the legal ones! In the end, we’re succumbing to gun violence as well. Do everything the right way and still face hatred?! It’s getting scarier day by day!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.