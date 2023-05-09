Recent Post
- Witness recounts harrowing scenes at Texas mall shooting
- This Russian tactic is reminiscent of WWII, according to retired general
- Former special counsel looks at closing arguments in Trump trial
- Expert on Texas shooter’s ‘hate ideology’ on social media
- Video: Migrant trapped in web of barbed wires at US-Mexico border as end of Title 42 nears
41 comments
He ran them down like the BLM supremacist ran down the dancing grannies. Sad.
This is like if I were to try and trespass someone’s property fighting barbwire and whatever else and the news coming out to video and report on how exhausting it was for me and how I’m some kind of victim. This is crazy.
Precisely
Nope. They are not trespassing. Our border is open despite what you think.
@Napalm Holocaust title 42 expires this week
@Napalm Holocaust
Whereabouts in America do you live grandma?
Provide 3 pieces of legitimate ID in 3 minutes to back up your statement.
No waffling, b.s. or delay grandma.
Legitimate library card is welcomed grandma.
😮 where are the interviews with Texan citizens?
Invasion. I guess the idea of working to fix the problems in their country is not a thing.
But Kamoola is on it, she’s still trying to find the root cause! LOL
We all have to step back a little bit, and do some soul searching. This is not the first time our border is overrun by illegals, and definitely not.yhe last one. Luckily, Mr. Pressure Biden is working very hard to help find long term solutions for the current migrant crisis by addressing the root causes successfully. We have plenty of unoccupied houses, empty buildings for new tenants, and lots of sidewalks for additional tents.
Time to send trainloads to New York.
And to Martha’s Vineyard
@M Hall especially Martha’s Vinyard.
We all have to step back a little bit, and do some soul searching. This is not the first time our border is overrun by illegals, and definitely not.yhe last one. Luckily, Mr. Pressure Biden is working very hard to help find long term solutions for the current migrant crisis by addressing the root causes successfully. We have plenty of unoccupied houses, empty buildings for new tenants, and lots of sidewalks for additional tents.
Yup
For all those people that say “come on in”,be sure to keep your front doors unlocked !
Obama’s 3rd term in action
They will and they will send food to the immigrants
@momo luls, squatters have more rights than property owners in CA, I’m sure that will work out just fine… well for the criminal squatters that is. Trump 2024 for public safety!
Great coverage
Well done
Remember under Trump when cnn and the news said there was no problem at the border??? Pepperige farm and most americans remember!!
Now interview the CITIZENS OF TEXAS and hear what they have to say???No????🤣
We all have to step back a little bit, and do some soul searching. This is not the first time our border is overrun by illegals, and definitely not.yhe last one. Luckily, Mr. Pressure Biden is working very hard to help find long term solutions for the current migrant crisis by addressing the root causes successfully. We have plenty of unoccupied houses, empty buildings for new tenants, and lots of sidewalks for additional tents.
I don’t see what the big deal is. Chicago and NYC are ready to welcome all of these people with open arms.
You are from Texas, your sarcasm got lost!
Why can’t they try another country. I’m sure they could make it to the UK. Lol
I’m a Democrat and I think this is insane, President Obama had a 50-year low in illegal crossings, we need to go back to that model.
Jesus Obama who was keeping these numbers.
😂😂😂😂😂
But he also at the same time encouraged them by signing into law things like Dream Act etc
😂😂😂
The media needs to tell them about the American Dream.
There is No American dream anymore….
Not to sound callous but I’m really sick of them. very useful information
thats insane!!!!!! just 100s of people got off that train all headed for the border wow
Everyone Brownsville knew that guy likes to dribk ans drive ..hes one of Brownsvillez finest 😅
The living conditions these people experience in their homelands will be exactly the same in this country with people sleeping in the streets or in tents and some shelter. What are they going to Gaines? ❤ GOD Bless Everyone
There wouldn’t be a encampment or a tent if we had policies that had people apply for asylum and other countries before they get here and they are uneligible if they ever tried to illegally enter our country. ❤ GOD Bless Everyone
It’s time for a comprehensive discussion about common sense car control laws, not to mention it was a fully automatic 4wd vehicle with a high capacity fuel tank which makes it a weapon of war ! GOD Bless Everyone ❤ GOD Bless Everyone
This is ridiculous! As a legal immigrant who came and studied here, worked here and paid taxes, it takes responsibility to enjoy benefits and pleasures of life! Not controlling illegal immigrants is affecting us, the legal ones! In the end, we’re succumbing to gun violence as well. Do everything the right way and still face hatred?! It’s getting scarier day by day!
RIP Angels AMEN Philadelphia USA 🇺🇲❤️☦️😇