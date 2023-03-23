Recent Post
28 comments
And even under warrant he just keeps committing war crimes!
@Carlos Ethere are no rules in war…. think about what ur saying
@Romeo war crime, you mean .. That is a residential area .
@Stan Shmidov there are rules in war , there is Geneva Convention too . But Putler and his fascist regime do not care and are on a repeat of Chechnya and Syria . If had enough missiles, would have turned all the cities in ruins, as Mariupol, Aleppo or Grozny
So this is what the peace dialogue looks like after Xi’s Moscow trip.
An act of murder, evil of the darkest degree.
This is horrific 😢. I cant stand it.
This is Ukrainian air defense missile. Russia never bombs random civilian apartments like that in this war.
SICKENING
@Everything could be… let’s look at the pieces… after all, who KILLED 2 Polish nato people …
And the cars keep zipping by, only one person died. Allegedly
Life still goes on , even in the war. ..went on even in WWII .
It’s crazy how fast and powerful those things hit. RIP to the victim’s.
Condolences to the families that have lost their loved ones🥀🕯️🥀
All places can’t live anymore 😮
How do people like this sleep at night knowing what they’ve done?
Putin needs to be gone
evil is what evil does
Hey short stack… who killed two poland nato people… was that the Russians…???
@wamblue we were ready to retaliate for two potato farmers until they realized it was ukraines missile LMAO
@Silent EXACTLY… think this could have been Ukraine… why not!
Prayers for the People of Ukraine
NATO❗️SEND Better Weapons 🤷♂️
Put an End to This.
Ok united nations…unite and stop this! Any and all should get together and stop this! Enough!
The little man must be arrested
And people in our country side with those that perpetuate this. Makes no sense
Man thats terrifying. Imagine just sitting at home watching youtube youtube shorts and a missle hits your living room. Scary!
OK this is ridiculous to put up with this kind of attack on civilians. And they don’t want to call it war then it must be terrorism. Why is the world putting up with this. To think I wanted to visit Russia once long ago. Never will happen.