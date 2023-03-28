Recent Post
47 comments
THANK YOU for not dubbing in a beyond tasteless background music track and also not “dignifying” this murderous animal by referring to it’s “PRONOUN” like the Toronto Sun felt a need to!??…
Seriously, the Sun added in a music track to this exact clip played on their channel.
@binkle she makes me giggle. It’s like “yeah, let’s dehumanize these outcasts so so so they’ll stop doing this” And not address the common issues these folks have going wrong for them.
You take away our right be be the best person we can be, and you hold guilt in this as well.
@Louie Reda You are guilty. You stoke the fire that cost these poor lives.
Obvious hate crime this time.
@SigSkyline It’s a response to violence.
It doesn’t make it right. But you are guilty too, antagonist.
@SigSkyline are you hearing what you’re saying? What are we guilty of?
@GemCami If misgendering someone is considered equal to shooting up a school in your world I sure hope you get the help this person clearly didn’t.
@GemCami bro you are trolling lmao
This is what’s called a hate crime.
Source?….why commonsense and reasoning.
@High Medic united states federal law
@Johannes Kolenbrander her*
@High Medic a crime, typically one involving violence, that is motivated by prejudice on the basis of ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, or similar grounds.
Graphic ?? What part is graphic ??
In today’s hypersensitive society, even having a thought of violence is graphic
I think its a harrowing image but graphic probably isn’t the right word. That might be their generic ‘disturbing’ disclaimer though.
You clearly do not know the meaning of the word.
Of course, instead of the motive let’s all focus on what gun was used.
Correct me if I’m wrong but isn’t any weapon intended to do harm to someone an “assault” weapon. If you have a steak knife and you’re eating steak it’s a knife but if you stab someone eating the steak it becomes an assault knife?
No, it isn’t.
Any knife can be used to assault someone, but it doesn’t make it an assault knife. An assault knife would be designed specifically for assault
No? Assault as a noun refers to certain types of firearms. Stabbing someone with a knife is an action, which would be assault as a verb. A steak knife is a steak knife no matter what it’s used for, including if it is used in an assault.
@shenanigans15 so is the ruger ranch rifle an assault rifle?
What is the warning for???
i live in nashville and everyone at my school just didn’t tell me about this I feel so bad for all the parents
I beat my speed run record in Portal 2 today
nice, what was the time?
Cool
Keep your focus on Jesus, everyone with eyes to see and ears to hear.
What did Jesus do here…?
@Liam 8005 Jesus has been given all power and these devils are only given as much leash as they are allowed. We should focus on Jesus instead of being distracted by the devils who prefer to revel in their 15 minutes of fame.
Amen!!
The social fabric of our society is coming undone
Because you won’t change the stitch, because you make part of the fabric feel worthless, and disposable.
@GemCami well put.
@Aonghus Johnson I wish I didn’t have to put it at all….none of this needed to happen.
I don’t understand why someone would go to a school and murder children! 😠😠😠
Amazing how these news outlets are not calling it a Transgender shooter.
What would be the point?
@Alex Mitchell To inform the public with as much information as possible about the incident…. But certain outlets will leave it out because of a bias they have, as it goes in the USA :/
If apathy is what America wants the world to feel about these incidents, congrats.
No point in crying or bitching about gun control or the safety of children because in a week we’ll push this under the rug.
So anyway I beat the campaign on my game today, I was playing GHPC!
kids are in heaven now in eternal bliss, away from this hell of an existence
No need for graphical warning as none of such happeens on this 2mins26scs long video.
lol @ this guy
A normal day in USA.