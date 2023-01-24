Recent Post
30 comments
Is this still a thing?!
lol
Allah سبحانه وتعالى said,
يَسْأَلُونَكَ عَنِ السَّاعَةِ أَيَّانَ مُرْسَاهَا ۖ قُلْ إِنَّمَا عِلْمُهَا عِندَ رَبِّي ۖ لَا يُجَلِّيهَا لِوَقْتِهَا إِلَّا هُوَ ۚ ثَقُلَتْ فِي السَّمَاوَاتِ وَالْأَرْضِ ۚ لَا تَأْتِيكُمْ إِلَّا بَغْتَةً ۗ يَسْأَلُونَكَ كَأَنَّكَ حَفِيٌّ عَنْهَا ۖ قُلْ إِنَّمَا عِلْمُهَا عِندَ اللَّهِ وَلَـٰكِنَّ أَكْثَرَ النَّاسِ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ
They ask you (O Muhammad ﷺ) about the Hour (the Day of Judgement): “When will its appointed time be?” Say: “The knowledge of it is with my Lord (Alone). None can reveal its time but He. Heavy is its burden through the heavens and the earth. It shall not come upon you except all of a sudden.” They ask you as if you (O Muhammad ﷺ) have a good knowledge of it. Say: “The knowledge of it is with Allah (Alone), but most of mankind know not.” [Al-A’raaf 7:187]
إِذَا الشَّمْسُ كُوِّرَتْ
When the sun is wound round and its light is lost and is overthrown.
وَإِذَا النُّجُومُ انكَدَرَتْ
And when the stars fall.
وَإِذَا الْجِبَالُ سُيِّرَتْ
And when the mountains are made to pass away. [At-Takwir 81:1-3]
يَوْمَ تُبَدَّلُ الْأَرْضُ غَيْرَ الْأَرْضِ وَالسَّمَاوَاتُ ۖ وَبَرَزُوا لِلَّهِ الْوَاحِدِ الْقَهَّارِ
On the Day when the earth will be changed to another earth and so will be the heavens, and they (all creatures) will appear before Allah, the One, the Irresistible. [Ibraheem 14:48]
يَوْمَئِذٍ تُعْرَضُونَ لَا تَخْفَىٰ مِنكُمْ خَافِيَةٌ
That Day shall you be brought to Judgement, not a secret of you will be hidden. [Al-Haaqqah 69:18]
يَوْمَ نَطْوِي السَّمَاءَ كَطَيِّ السِّجِلِّ لِلْكُتُبِ ۚ كَمَا بَدَأْنَا أَوَّلَ خَلْقٍ نُّعِيدُهُ ۚ وَعْدًا عَلَيْنَا ۚ إِنَّا كُنَّا فَاعِلِينَ
The Day when We shall roll up the heaven like a scroll rolled up for books. As We began the first creation, We shall repeat it. (It is) a promise binding upon Us. Verily, We shall do it. [Al-Anbiyaa’ 21:104]
وَإِنَّ كَثِيرًا مِّنَ النَّاسِ بِلِقَاءِ رَبِّهِمْ لَكَافِرُونَ
And indeed many of the mankind are of the Meeting with their Lord, sure disbelievers. [Ar-Rum 30:8].
أَإِذَا مِتْنَا وَكُنَّا تُرَابًا ۖ ذَٰلِكَ رَجْعٌ بَعِيدٌ
“When we are dead and have become dust (shall we be resurrected?) That is a far return.”
قَدْ عَلِمْنَا مَا تَنقُصُ الْأَرْضُ مِنْهُمْ ۖ وَعِندَنَا كِتَابٌ حَفِيظٌ
We know that which the earth takes of them (their dead bodies), and with Us is a Book preserved (i.e. the Book of Decrees). [Qaf 50:3-4]
وَمَا يُدْرِيكَ لَعَلَّ السَّاعَةَ قَرِيبٌ
And what can make you know that perhaps the Hour is close at hand?
يَسْتَعْجِلُ بِهَا الَّذِينَ لَا يُؤْمِنُونَ بِهَا ۖ وَالَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مُشْفِقُونَ مِنْهَا وَيَعْلَمُونَ أَنَّهَا الْحَقُّ ۗ أَلَا إِنَّ الَّذِينَ يُمَارُونَ فِي السَّاعَةِ لَفِي ضَلَالٍ بَعِيدٍ
Those who believe not in it seek to hasten it, while those who believe are fearful of it, and they know that it is the very truth. Verily, those who dispute concerning the Hour are certainly in error far away. [Ash-Shura’ 42:17-18]
وَمَا كَانَ رَبُّكَ لِيُهْلِكَ الْقُرَىٰ بِظُلْمٍ وَأَهْلُهَا مُصْلِحُونَ
And your Lord would never destroy the towns wrongfully, while their people were right-doers. [Hud 11:117]
وَمَا أَصَابَكُم مِّن مُّصِيبَةٍ فَبِمَا كَسَبَتْ أَيْدِيكُمْ وَيَعْفُو عَن كَثِيرٍ
And whatever of misfortune befalls you, it is because of what your hands have earned (of sins). And He pardons much. [Ash-Shura’ 42:30]
قُلْ هُوَ الْقَادِرُ عَلَىٰ أَن يَبْعَثَ عَلَيْكُمْ عَذَابًا مِّن فَوْقِكُمْ أَوْ مِن تَحْتِ أَرْجُلِكُمْ أَوْ يَلْبِسَكُمْ شِيَعًا وَيُذِيقَ بَعْضَكُم بَأْسَ بَعْضٍ ۗ انظُرْ كَيْفَ نُصَرِّفُ الْآيَاتِ لَعَلَّهُمْ يَفْقَهُونَ
Say: “He has power to send torment on you from above or from under your feet, or to cover you with confusion in party strife, and make you to taste the violence of one another.” See how variously We explain the Ayat (Signs), so that they may understand. [Al-An’aam 6:65]
مَا أَصَابَ مِن مُّصِيبَةٍ فِي الْأَرْضِ وَلَا فِي أَنفُسِكُمْ إِلَّا فِي كِتَابٍ مِّن قَبْلِ أَن نَّبْرَأَهَا ۚ إِنَّ ذَٰلِكَ عَلَى اللَّهِ يَسِيرٌ
No calamity befalls on the earth or in yourselves except that it is inscribed in the Book of Decrees (Al-Lauh Al-Mahfuz) before We bring it into existence. Verily, that is easy for Allah.
لِّكَيْلَا تَأْسَوْا عَلَىٰ مَا فَاتَكُمْ وَلَا تَفْرَحُوا بِمَا آتَاكُمْ ۗ وَاللَّهُ لَا يُحِبُّ كُلَّ مُخْتَالٍ فَخُورٍ
In order that you may not grieve at the things that you fail to get, nor rejoice over that which has been given to you. And Allah likes not prideful boasters. [Al-Hadeed 57:22-23]
That’s not the closest..it’s been at 30 before…
No it hasn’t
@Napalm Hotdog yo flaming weiner yes it has…
During the Cuban Missile Crisis, it might have momentarily been at nanoseconds but i can find no record of the official yearly threat analysis ever being 30 sec., with the ‘100 seconds’ of the past three years being the closest to midnight until this year. Wikipedia has a chart and a list of dates of the historical assessments dating back to the clock’s inception, has it stuck at 2 minutes from ’53 to ’60 (during the height of the ‘Cold War’), not equaled again until 2018 and surpassed for the first time in 2020, where it reached ‘100 seconds’, where it stayed until this year. Please cite your source for ’30 seconds’.
Brought to you by the Biden and Clinton foundation’s
What they gonna do when it hits midnight and nothing happens?
Bats will fly backwards and the Moon will bounce off the Earth like a Volleyball, lost in the darkness of Space. Basically, Everything you ever wanted for🎃Halloween
Goku saved us from freeza
Its me bro wtf
@scribebat seems ligit
Reset the clock
Good thing you aren’t trying to scare people with your Super Scientific Opinion Clock….Folks, please don’t be a bunch of clock suckers….
Huh
Fear mongers
Why are they unveiling it like a new iPhone
Because of suspected Russian ships on the east coast of the United States. Nuclear armed ships
Funny that they think we are closer to doomsday than the Cuban missile crisis.
when it hits we want know nothing why worry
Joel 3:2 I will also gather all nations, And bring them down to the Valley of Jehoshaphat; And I will enter into judgment with them there On account of My people, My heritage Israel, Whom they have scattered among the nations; They have also divided up My land.
does anyone really know what time it is ?
Peanut Butter Jelly Time
The audio is very low.
Only a rapid expansion of global consciousness can make humanity aware enough to stop a nuclear disaster by starting to negotiate for peace.
Alternate Headline:
Idiots arbitrarily set the hands on a clock
I have my volume all the way up and still can’t hear what their saying !!!!
Forget personalities–Who was putin? No one remembers after the long nuclear winter. What is fault? We need to re-write the books. Where are the books? Who is really left to ask the question?
SORRY; BUT I have horrific feelings; about someone; accidentally moving the hands of the doomsday clock ; and the explosions will be over of all the glob ! ?