Watch: Ketanji Brown Jackson's tribute to Justice Breyer February 26, 2022
She seems like a kind person and qualified. I like her love of God, family & country.
Agreed!
@Herb Superb Her judicial record does not support that as far as I am aware. I am sure you can provide some facts to support that statement.
@Michael Vidal Why else would Biden appoint her? He, nor his puppeteers, care anything about the Constitutionally guaranteed rights of American citizens. Just watch, Biden will use violent police and military resources to crush the Trucker Protest that is coming his way. That’s the act of a dictator, just like it was Trudeau did it. He doesn’t want somebody on the Supreme Court that actually fights for the rights of citizens. That’s against his agenda. So I must assume that’s why he nominated her. This is logic.
@1 1 Absolutely they do. Many of them innocent Americans. Remember ‘defund the police’ which came squarely out of Democrats and Democrat-run precincts?
She’s highly qualified. I was hoping the president would pick her. Glad he did. 🙏🏼
right or is it shes just black qualifications had nothing to do with it,,, so we can start hiring now based on color thats awesome to know
@Gilles Charbonneau the KKK is such a Boogie man group to fear. You still scared of the dark or ghosts? The blks have nothing to fear besides their neighbor who is also blk.
@Helicopter Dad! Highly qualified, more than the last two who were totally unqualified, lacking in integrity and morals.
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson received her commission as a United States Circuit Judge in June of 2021. From 2013 until 2021, she served a United States District Judge, and until December of 2014, she also served as a Vice Chair and Commissioner on the United States Sentencing Commission.
Prior to her four years of service on the Sentencing Commission, Judge Jackson worked for three years as Of Counsel at Morrison & Foerster LLP, with a practice that focused on criminal and civil appellate litigation in both state and federal courts, as well as cases in the Supreme Court of the United States. Before joining Morrison & Foerster LLP, Judge Jackson served as an Assistant Federal Public Defender in the appeals division of the Office of the Federal Public Defender in the District of Columbia. Before that appointment, Judge Jackson worked as an Assistant Special Counsel at the Sentencing Commission and as an associate with two law firms (one specializing in white-collar criminal defense, and the other focusing on the negotiated settlement of mass-tort claims). Judge Jackson also served as a law clerk to three federal judges: Associate Justice Stephen G. Breyer of the Supreme Court of the United States, Judge Bruce M. Selya of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit, and Judge Patti B. Saris of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts.
Judge Jackson is currently a member of the Judicial Conference Committee on Defender Services, as well as the Board of Overseers of Harvard University and the Council of the American Law Institute. She also currently serves on the board of Georgetown Day School and the United States Supreme Court Fellows Commission.
Judge Jackson received a J.D., cum laude, from Harvard Law School in 1996, where she served as a supervising editor of the Harvard Law Review. She received an A.B., magna cum laude, in Government from Harvard-Radcliffe College in 1992.
@Ethan Perkins Is that what you were saying when the majority of supreme court justices over the decades have been white males?
This was a great introductory speech to relate the nominee to all that is good in America.
Democrats = systemic racial hatred in America
Yeah, the speech may relate her to all that is good in America but she may or may not share that same relationship.
As it stands, she is just a virtue signal. “Look at me, look who I nominated”.
Biden placed an asterisk behind her name. He could have simply nominated her. Instead, he chose to make a statement, because it’s not about her, it’s about him.
@MuchoEd No, she has the life time appointment to the highest court in the land and we are humbled by his appointment. May the grace and mercy of God be with her as she adjudicated for the people, in Jesus’s name. Amen 🙏
@Carvan Jackson wouldn’t it be much more humbling if she were chosen among ALL qualified candidates? Regardless of whether or not she turns out to be the best justice ever, Biden and the democrats made it about them.
Biden could’ve simply nominated her, instead of saying, ‘look at me, look who I chose’.
Congratulations Kentanji.. May your decisions be just and fair.
@Deathlytree sounds like you have no facts whatsoever. Just feelings. You must have forgot Clarence Thomas which Republicans said nothing of.
Qoute “FBI failed to fully investigate sexual misconduct allegations against the US supreme court Justice Brett Kavanaugh when he was nominated to the court in 2018.” Even having a pending case would have disqualifed the judge but of course the fbi looks the other way on the demands of trump 🙄 thats like saying the jim crow laws of counting jelly beans in a jar isnt racist because it said nothing about blacks but only happened to black people yall live in a different reality and ask us to join you
@John Smith 😢
or just for blacks but not americans
This is a bright moment in a dark week. My hopes and prayers are with her, with us, with the world. I don’t know any of you, but regardless of your political sway, your gender or religion, I only want every good thing for you all. God keep us safe.
@John Smith because a black woman isn’t going to damage Amerikkka like old white bald men have been doing for decades. If you don’t like Amerikkka, blame white men. They’re the ones who have been in charge. Not black people, Latinos, or other (despite what the Trump and Fox News says).
@Travel Crawl on the Supreme Court? Are you high? This is a vote for the left
@Travel Crawl When is the last time you visited a major city? Mayors, city councils, police chiefs, district attorneys: all blacks. KKK is literally, nothing. Doesn’t Biden fit your definition of “ old white man”? He is racist, gave the eulogy for Robert Byrd( grand wizard) and was praised by racist white politicians from the south.
@Travel Crawl lol you sound like a fanatic. You guys are lucky to get a seat at the table even if it’s purely symbolic. My dog thinks he is human because I gave him too much table food. Same case here
Very likeable and must respect!
Wonderful 😊💃🏿🙏🏿
Congratulations Ms Jackson. Stay with God.
I don’t know if the comment above mine is aware we all have eyes and ears, but regardless of insane statements made by clearly insane people, IF you need help getting centered tonight. This will help a lot.
Congratulations on being born black?
@Minute Meditations i dont know if youre aware of reality. Click your own link
Congrats. This is the first good story I heard in a while
Your life must be in pretty bad shape then
@John Snow the world is in pretty bad shape you plonker!
Bravo!!! 👋👋👋👋😁Love it! Congratulations. God Bless…
I yes love ❤️ her she looks and sounds very REAL AMEN 🙏🌻🌞💜🇺🇸
only hired because she is black thats it!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Congratulations to this highly-qualified & experienced Black judge!
Continued Blessings!
@Michael Vidal riiiiiiiiiiiight!!!!!!!!! so she wasn’t hired because she was black right
hahahahahahahahahahahaha
@Michael Vidal she will be racist to whites now ….
@J Bb Can you please point me to the factual evidence that supports this.
@Michael Vidal look at her agendas she is a hard left liberal
Wonderful orator
Congratulations it’s about time and I pray 🙏 she will raise up for the people and do for the people .
has to be confirmed first.
Yes the peoples
what people american people or black people
SHE HAS GREAT PARENTS.
Lucky for her that her parents were black else she would not have gotten the position.
@Caesar 1 LOLZ
I’M INLOVE WITH HER INCREDIBLE FAMILY.
Which one her Uncle serving life or her father who apparently hasn’t served any time yet.
@Alan Jay you mad😭😂🤌🏽
@Alan Jay What you have written is not a properly constructed sentence. Go and learn to write you ignorant person. I bet you’re one of Trump’s unthinking minions who’d still support him even if he committed murder.
As a Republican I just wanna say something to all Democrats – God bless you all. At the end of the day we should be able to agree more than we disagree. Much love and stay safe (:
Best Republican comment lol finally someone being honest I believe
@tristancam4 Right? I was a lifelong Ex Republican since 2018. Suddenly, my values and focus changed.
@boris sato Poor Boris only being a 2 month subscriber….screams Russian troll.
@adam Nirvana’s something in the way
Is about me where Kurt talks about fish having feelings
Let’s continue to build and be United amazing pick and woman 🤞🏾