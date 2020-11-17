We are Suffering – November 15 2020

We are Suffering - November 15 2020 1

November 17, 2020

 

6 Comments on "We are Suffering – November 15 2020"

  1. Brothajew | November 16, 2020 at 1:37 PM | Reply

    Seems as if there was NO due diligence done by the government! The residents’ concerns must be taken into account! Why is there such an attack upon the environment by this administration? The decision needs to be reversed! 🤦🏾‍♂️

  2. ariston taylor | November 16, 2020 at 2:50 PM | Reply

    Jamaican government is controlled by the rich, the government is just a puppet, they put money over people life

  3. malcolm x marcus tv | November 16, 2020 at 4:08 PM | Reply

    Images dust from south africa reach ja plus this dust ,me no know me need a banana boat lol

  4. Vonnie Jackson | November 16, 2020 at 5:30 PM | Reply

    If the Govt is not able to protect communities from greedy companies how can they justify developing Puerto Bueno…?

  5. Kadian Praiser | November 16, 2020 at 7:07 PM | Reply

    Please guys brinf 7 pm news too i watch it also

  6. Keresha Murray | November 16, 2020 at 11:40 PM | Reply

    You all vote for jlp why you never vote them out down there

