Recent Post
- China targets Pelosi and her family with sanctions
- Biden departs White House following second negative COVID-19 test | USA TODAY
- Delaware storm sends beach umbrellas to sea at Bethany Beach | USA TODAY #shorts
- Ontarians ‘not getting the care that they need’ amidst ER staffing shortages
- Senator responds to Lindsey Graham’s threat about bill
45 comments
Monumental incompetence
Yes it’s so terrible he couldn’t find enough police officers that were willing to protect the P in the LGBTQP… You know in order to protect them from their victims. Because we all know why.
This is CTV’s idea of breaking news, I can’t stop laughing
Right .
@Atomic Ape No, but hockey doesn’t spread diseases.
@Dread What does that have to do with anything?
@Lilaec Kitties Justin must have insisted it be held when he is back from the vacation.
mmmm more important than farmer not getting fertilizer LOL
“…to hear our demands.” ??? Wow. Groupthink is so toxic.
Love how scared you are 😜
@125 125 Scared?
@Jack Sprat why would you care about “demands” if you weren’t Affect of what they might be? Or is uncomfortable a better word.
@125 125 There could be many different reasons; were your feelings hurt or something?
@125 125 who’s scared of men and women that don’t believe they’re men or women and are confused on their sexuality
So where is the money now that it won’t be spent on the parade?
Ottawa runs off with it.
Trudou FAMILY is Spending, as USUAL…
🐒 pox vaccines 😄😄😄
Going to Trudeaus bank account so he can send it to his groomer buddies
no parade but 100% of funding and donations spent.
lol!
SOMEONE will be driving a new eco friendly politically correct diverse luxury car.
“Twice the pride, double the fall!”
“Twice the pride, twice the AIDS.” -Deathstrike 110 Copyrighted 2022
The guy….. “Our mistake, poor planning.”
The woman…. What Happened? How many?… What happened? How many?
Trying to make a story where none exists.
Are they giving back the donations or funding?
Amazing & rare these days that someone will admit that it was their fault the parade was cancelled. I really respect him for doing so. 👍
He should resign. He is a disgrace. That’s not a mistake that’s an abject and inexcusable failure.
He needs to resign and stay 1,000,000 miles away from any children
@Yaboyflux LOL, what?
Volunteers can not act as security without a license
HEY, June is over. Give an inch take a mile.
Exactly! All or nothing 🤦🏻♂️
This is what ppl consider important this days. There is hundreds of important world problems and issues to be talked about like hunger , war, homeless, education the list goes on !
And Hockey, right?
@Kristine Shepherd you mean, the Humboldt tragedy? Definitely, that was considered breaking news back then. But a canceled parade? Really? 🙄
I guess anything can be BREAKING NEWS now.. How is this even a news story?
Return the tax dollars pocketed you crooks
Thank you for cancelling a monkeypox super spreader event .
I think you meant to say was thank you for cancelling a groomer rally there fixed it for you
It’s against the law to have Volunteer Security for any event if this magnitude as far as I know. Too much monkeying around and not enough pre production skills.
He’s say a lot and saying nothing at the same time – I truly hope that he’s removed for his position – I hope he could account for the money that was donated for this event – because of him the city has lost million of dollars in revenue
The greatest Pride in Montreal took place in the 90’s when it went down St Denis into the Village. Everything went flat after that, the change of venue especially ruined the magic .
Seems the festivals are less to do about pride and more to do with hyper-sexuality
Something tells me this isn’t the reason it was cancelled.. seems fishy