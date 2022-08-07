45 comments

    1. Yes it’s so terrible he couldn’t find enough police officers that were willing to protect the P in the LGBTQP… You know in order to protect them from their victims. Because we all know why.

      Reply

    3. @Jack Sprat why would you care about “demands” if you weren’t Affect of what they might be? Or is uncomfortable a better word.

      Reply

    5. @125 125 who’s scared of men and women that don’t believe they’re men or women and are confused on their sexuality

      Reply

  7. The guy….. “Our mistake, poor planning.”
    The woman…. What Happened? How many?… What happened? How many?
    Trying to make a story where none exists.

    Reply

  9. Amazing & rare these days that someone will admit that it was their fault the parade was cancelled. I really respect him for doing so. 👍

    Reply

    1. He should resign. He is a disgrace. That’s not a mistake that’s an abject and inexcusable failure.

      Reply

  12. This is what ppl consider important this days. There is hundreds of important world problems and issues to be talked about like hunger , war, homeless, education the list goes on !

    Reply

    2. @Kristine Shepherd you mean, the Humboldt tragedy? Definitely, that was considered breaking news back then. But a canceled parade? Really? 🙄

      Reply

  16. It’s against the law to have Volunteer Security for any event if this magnitude as far as I know. Too much monkeying around and not enough pre production skills.

    Reply

  17. He’s say a lot and saying nothing at the same time – I truly hope that he’s removed for his position – I hope he could account for the money that was donated for this event – because of him the city has lost million of dollars in revenue

    Reply

  18. The greatest Pride in Montreal took place in the 90’s when it went down St Denis into the Village. Everything went flat after that, the change of venue especially ruined the magic .

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.