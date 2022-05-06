Recent Post
- “We will be resisting until the very end.” – Ukrainian Commander on battle at Azovstal steel plant
- Hear former sailors on Navy aircraft carrier describe working conditions
- The Ukrainian Journalists Fighting Russian ‘Fake News’
- ‘Fierce bloody combat is ongoing’ at Azovstal, says Ukrainian deputy commander
- GOP lawmaker faces scrutiny for massive taxpayer funded travel
38 comments
What these people have been through I can’t even imagine, but what I do know is it will be a huge loss to lose these heroes. 🇺🇦💖
@Jeff Goddin Is he lying?
@Lizard Man hey i can’t even see what we are talking about or get all the input because youtube blocks peoples comments.. Tesla guy should buy youtube too!!! i’ll donate!!!
RIP to all the bravest warriors defending Ukraine
Aw the poor admitted, proud and confirmed Nazi Azov Battalion.
Every message from Azovstal is so heartbreaking, I hope those men and women make it out alive.
@domi domi, that will not happen , there are soldiers but there are hundreds of civilians. The UN and Red Cross negotiated to get civilians out. They were only able to get 100 people out, and I’m sure the soldiers let women and children and wounded soldiers that are dying of their wounds out first. Old women that got off the bus said it was horrific being trapped in there with all of the loud bombing, no food, no water. They were not able to get any more people out of the steel plant because it was not safe. The bombing started again and the Ukrainian soldiers had to fight off the Russian soldiers within the building. The people will be killed if they get to them.
The soldiers need to let all civilians go.
At age 70 I cant be in Ukraine with the troops but my heart is with each freedom fighter struggling with Putin’s atrocities. God bless each of you.
Why? Where the F is Ukraine? Don’t answer that. I 100% don’t care.
Seventy years old and no mind.
At 70 do not go there. I just lost my mother recently. She was 73. Please send support or donations. But do not go there please. If you served in the military already you owe nothing more…..nobody does. Ukraine is doing a great job so far. The civilians need to be evacuated and protection. But the un and nato won get involved. But that doesn’t mean we throw our veterans in the line of fire.
Many wounded soldiers are dying at the Azovstal steel plant without medicines. Russian enemies doesn’t give way to evacuate them, diplomatic efforts needed now. #SaveMariupol #SaveAzovstal
@Ray Jets Russia = Mike Tyson 😄😄😁🤣 Now you go ask apology from Mike, as he actually is force to be recogned with.
“If you are not willing to risk the usual you will have to settle for the ordinary.” –Jim Rohn
my spouse recommended her to Me after investing $2000 and she has really helped us financially, speaking from Australia🇦🇺
No doubt Mrs Sophia Lawson’s is the best recommending her to all beginners who wants to recover from their loss
I just looked her up…She’s a licensed broker, I am contacting her right away, thanks
https://youtu.be/SlcLlH49mCY
Gonzalo Lira .
All these scam messages are too funny. They had me cracking up!
May God always bless Ukraine 🇺🇦 President and People 🤲🙏
Ameen
🇨🇦 Slava Ukraine 🇺🇦
Not the joker President.
May God Bless You and keep you safe from harms way. The world is watching!
“Oh, the ship that is currently at 46.XXXN and 31.XXXE, yep that’s the Moskva, just so we’re on the same page, we’re talking about the ship that has current coordinates of 46.XXXN and 31.XXXE…right?”
STAY STRONG commander, stay strong and be safe…may God continue to bless and protect you all the way… GOD bless ..u will be fine in God hands… glory to UKRAINE
No….
LET THE CIVILIANS OUT! KEEPING THEM IS A WAR CRIME.
@NAVSO FOUR Marine Lieutenant Vadim Bondarenko describes how his fellow Ukrainian soldiers killed 8 or 9 Mariupol civilians while holding defensive positions.
He assumes the civilians were out looking for provisions because he understood people were running out of food when it happened.
Warning shots were first fired into the air and if they were ignored the people would be shot. The shooters were behind cover so the civilians likely didn’t see them beforehand.
When he asked why they were shooting civilians he was told it was because they could have been doing reconnaissance or they could be Russian forces in disguise.
He says that when he asked “why” pointing out they couldn’t know they were spies or Ru he didn’t receive an answer.
When the interviewer asked him why he thought things like this were happening he says it is probably because junior officers can’t do anything and the senior command doesn’t care.
Praying to God for all soldiers of Ukraine fighting the battle for freedom and democracy
🤣😂🤣freedom and democracy
You brave people…America loves you…we pray for you each day…please get home to your families…
How did you get on contact with him while Kiev said that they have lost contact with this guys.
These soldiers will live for eternity
Enough digging into US intelliegence…. PLEASE DO NOT INDIRECTLY HELP THE ENEMY! We need more quite here. SLAVA UKRAINE!
Azovs are our heroes! 🇺🇦❤️ Thank you for your reporting and showing their courage to the world. Russia is spreading so much lies about them.
1 K. Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCia8JwD-qU
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Остатки разбитой 79-й бригады ВСУ записали видео, в котором выразили недоверие командованию ВСУ и рассказали как их кинули на передовую без поддержки и нормального снаряжения
“We got you an interview with a real life Nazi!”
Erin: “Score!”