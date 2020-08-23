What does the new finance minister of Canada bring to the table?

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was sworn in as Canada’s finance minister. Host of CTV’s Power Play Evan Solomon discusses the historic appointment and what’s next as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks to prorogue Parliament.

