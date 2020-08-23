News Ticker

What does the new finance minister of Canada bring to the table?

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was sworn in as Canada’s finance minister. Host of CTV’s Power Play Evan Solomon discusses the historic appointment and what’s next as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks to prorogue Parliament.

42 Comments on What does the new finance minister of Canada bring to the table?

  1. She is a journalist with an Arts degree in Russian Studies. Liberals have nobody who is adept at finance, this proves it. She screwed up USMCA, now she can screw up the rest of the finance portfolio.

    • @Phil Viner I dont even know who that guy is…the one on the right?? okay what makes him so bad? he doesnt echo your biased world view? lol. provide me examples of what makes him so awful? is he a toool for the evil liberal party? you tell me haha

    • @ShabbsArt If you don’t realize that he’s a liberal lapdog…then shame on you. Give you examples? Try watching the news. SMH.

  10. Freeland brings to the table the same qualities she brought to the NAFTA deal. A biased Trump hater who is a journalist not an accountant. Sad to see the finances of Canada now in her hands. Do you really believe she will complete the budget that was due last March

  11. What will the new financial minister bring to the table, more excessive liberal spending. A ex journalist knowing how to turn a train wreck into anything sensible, is delusional!

  17. Great…we’ve replaced 1 shady character with another….

    Why would we expect anything different from another Trudeau companion

    • Would rather have Morneau. He wanted to hold back on excessive green spending. Now Freeland is going to push forward with it.

  20. She brings nothing to the table. She is just a yes woman for pretty boy. Can you say taxes going up in September, sure you can.

