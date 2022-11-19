Recent Post
53 comments
Hope he has more spine than D.O.J. !!
There’s no Barr to save him this time, where’s Mr Mueller’s reports? Reporters have not dig into that yet, please do it!
It’s classified
What do you mean reporters have not dug into that? The whole report was released online? There were some minor redoctions of people’s names or dates but over 99% of it was there to read there was nothing there.
Better be real. Better be quick. Disgusting how all of it has languished. We are a joke to the world, fix it!
In Mexico we are laughing at you gringos.
@Ti You have already stated you do not believe in the Constitution or in trials. You believe in lynching Americans. I disagree with your view. Of course I took an oath to the Constitution. With that oath comes the belief in criminal trials.
@charles bromberick check out your own government. How do you like being crime ridden. Bowing down to drug Lords. Keep your opinion to your self.
@Ti Mexico makes no claim to being a bastion of justice – you gringos do, and this Trump thing makes you hypocrits.
Jack is a great Prosecutor.. Know him well.. worked with him at The Hague, Netherlands back in the old days.. Robb Esq
This sounds like a confession. More than slightly erotic.
Sounds like you got groomed by him
@DrDavid BonnarIII hey Doc, while you’re here can you look at something for me? What was so great about the first two that made em’ decide ” just one more time”?
Figure he’s another paid Foreigner wonder what kind of s*** they’re going to make up this time.
Hope you’re right. If not, say buh bye bye to America’s JUSTICE system.
Special counsel-A FORMER “Acting” attorney general! Wow, like wow, #45 is shaking in his boots. Been there, done that.
😅
I became president, people tried to jam me up and failed. All I got was this lousy chain retail store , purchased by a subsidiary, that makes T-shirts. Ya something along those lines.
He looks serious as fk.
He’s actually shitting in his pants 😂
You sound like a child picking race horses.
LMFAO in one persons opinion.
He looks like the type of guy who hates to poop
He sure does 👍🤣
This man looks merciless.
If they call him unfair it’s so it doesn’t look like they know he’s got their back.
Do you smell almonds? It’s either a stroke, you’re crazy or just not aware that it’s stupid as hell to have opinions like that, about stuff you don’t understand.
I wonder if GOP is going to pay these legal fees or if theyll say enough is enough hmmm
This news anchor… The dude.. man he has the stuff of tv gold.. am I right Paula lol
So who is this Special Prosecutor?
In a Meidas Touch interview today, Karen Freidman Agnifilo, 30-year veteran and second-in-command at the Manhattan DA Office, said she started her career at the MDAO at about the same time that Jack Smith did. She and Jack Smith have tried a number cases together. She has known him well for 30 years.
She has been critical of Garland. She said, “You can investigate something to death. At a certain point you have to also make a case. …There are some prosecutors who are great investigators but not great case makers. Jack Smith is a great case maker.…putting Jack Smith on this case, the fact the Merrick Garland chose *him,* that means that frankly there is a case to be made, and it’s going to be made. It’s going to be made very quickly. Any doubts I had about Merrick Garland and this investigation at this point now…I just can’t wait to sit back and watch what happens. Like I said, this is fantastic news!”
Finally, she said putting Smith in charge of the cases will not slow down prosecution, it will speed it up.
I have no connection with Meidas Touch, I just watch them. Here’s the interview. It’s worth watching. https://youtu.be/p87mljBLXdg
They said the same bs about the Jan 6 clown committee. We got em this time 🤪🤡
● ter·ror·ism ● the unlawful use of violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims.
Democrats (all of 2019 and 2020 in over 140 Innocent American cities) and Republicans (Jan06/2021) are rioting domestic terrorist organizations.
They commit and support mass shootings, bombings and rioting which terrorize the innocent 110 million REAL AMERICANS who are not registered in your domestic terrorist groups.
As an American, I refuse to negotiate or participate with you domestic political terrorists. I will not listen or follow anything any Democrat or Republican says to do. I will not listen to any government organization controlled by these domestic political terrorist groups. I will not fund your terrorist activities and domestic war with taxes.
Glad I am not a registered democrat or republican mentally ill terrorist traitor and 1 of 110 MILLION REAL AMERICANS in this country.
Meidas touch is one of the best progressive channels on YouTube
If Trump doesn’t like prosecution, he should quit committing crimes.
@charles bromberick What crimes Charles???
@tixximmi1 Holy sh*t – you must live in a coma.
@Jay Gibson Why are you servile fascist tool?
@Eva Carlsen
For asking a question?
Hopefully the case will be a slam dunk and I can see Trump arraigned and sentenced to 50 years in jump suit.
@Donald Bettis on January 6th 2021 people died because of what this egomaniacal lunatic and sore fkg loser caused! The fact that this hideous clown is still walking free is bad enough, but the insane prospect of him being allowed to run for the presidency again would be unacceptable even in the most despotic 3rd world sh1thole!
@Clyde C McElroy Well perhaps with this special counsel Trump will actually be charged with an insurrection.
@Clyde C McElroy there is something worse in case you don’t know history like when tyrannical governments rise to power by eliminating their opposition through means of propaganda, political show trials, and/murder.
So where’s the desire to bring Joe Biden to justice using our government to bully his son and himself to riches in other countries…or human trafficking minors, or molesting his daughter, you know the Ashley Biden diary in which the FBI seized from reporters which is unheard of showing how true that diary was.
Where’s your call to justice in FBI knowing that trump wasn’t working with Russia yet using false claims to spy on our president at the time….
How about Maxine waters coming to Minnesota demanding the right verdict of the George Floyd trail or, “we need to get more confrontational” after the 2020 riots…that’s inciting violence to sway a trial which is highly illegal…but oh yeah the corrupt big money democrats who currently are in power control the doj so their attorneys pick and choose who gets prosecuted and who doesn’t…
If Trump was the bad orange fascist racist man corporate media would compare to Hitler than he would have rigged the elections and took out his adversaries before they could pose a threat in the election…trump has an ego and tht ego was he was the best so for the first time we had president who tried to be the best for we the people so he can claim to be the best president and rub it in everyone’s faces. Better than puppets who pretend to care about the people yet caters to the elites who if they had their way would let a large majority of ordinary working class ppl starve.
@Donald Bettis It’s not “bad’ to wish the person who tried to subvert our form of government be frog marched in front of a firing squad. Wanting him to go to prison is downright benevolent, you servile fascist moron.
Someone is about to be told “NO” or “YOU CAN’T DO THAT” and mean it for the first time in his life
It is good that this man is used to how things are in Europe and not just to the political and legal circus that prevails in America.
I want to see this! The world will be watching!! I have hope, for first time!! I’ll will keep you in my prayers!!
You have Aura! Very strong!!
The man, the myth, the TDS legend. Jackie Smith!
The guy looks really cold and mean….in a really great way! 😂
Dude looks like a gunfighter or some kind of warrior priest. I like him.