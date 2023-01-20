Recent Post
66 comments
The worst thing you can do. Dogs are better than people.
@Yvonne Plant When a child is getting savaged to death by a dog, the dog judged that he didnt like the child!
@TheRewdy40 “When a child is getting savaged to death by a dog…”
… you can be certain the dog was repeatedly abused by a human first.
@Con.Troller418 Yeah yeah of course you believe that! Come back weith something more convincing!
Not true I’ve seen dogs kill people
@TheRewdy40 go away hater!
Hurts my heart to know he gave this homeless man hope and callously snatched away. Americans are hardcore about pets — Santos is finished!!
Unfortunately, it only appears that he is finished. He not going anywhere bc Kevin McCarthy has no soul.
Americans are short one person, human, whatever they want to call him, about pets. If anything, he’s a piece of garbage in a human suit.
@Pipo No. But Republicans have always claimed to be pro military/law enforcement. I’m pointing out the HYPOCRISY.
*AGREED*
from republican standard he is not in fact he is embraced
The dogs are more humane , loyal and respectable than he is …
At this point more than the entire republican party. Lying seems to work for them the majority of the time. Rarely are they prosecuted and when they are in the process of being prosecuted the obstuction begins
Exactly
All dogs 👍🐾🐾❤️
That poor veteran and his poor dog.
I bet he still votes republican though
That honeless Veteran would be a far better member of Congress than Santos.
That’s so messed up. How do you hold on to funds not meant for you and allows the animal to die? Hope karma comes back swiftly and the hits keep coming for Santos.
The MAGAT Mantra.
@TV Dinner You work for the Democrats
His time will come when all the investigations are completed. Trust me!
George Santos is W∩ƆS. And he have the audacity to say “he will go to hell and back for a dog and especially a veteran”.
@Blake46 Is that supposed to be a question, or do you assign employment?
Rich never asked a dime for himself despite his own hardships, but fundraised instead to save his dog, but then was taken advantage of 😢.
Wow. He’s literally stolen money from a veteran and his sick dog. Heartless schemer.
Yes, but all republicans are like that.
Just the others
Sounds like a pretty typical Republican to me.
He fits right in with the Republican party you have to be cold-hearted and evil,
Sick with Cancer! that is a painful death.. I wouldn’t call him a schemer though. He is something different.
Man, he had a bet friend dog that was there for him. To know a politician tricked him in this corruptive manner is disgusting. Politicians should be improving things without lies and without being corruptive. Dogs are so loyal and does not deserve this kind of suffering.
GOPs think SANTOS is their kind of man!
Not a politician, he’s playing the part. Just your run of the mill loser conman.
Santos got $700000 to run for Congress from someone/somewhere-he would sell his own mother for a dime and is a total security risk and now has congressional access to classified information-do we know yet who he got that money from?
Man everyone knows it came from Trump. To stack the house and senate to avoid going to jail.
You’re 500% right
He has to pass an FBI background check to get access to classified info. It’s unlikely he will.
He probably scam some of old people who has no idea what was going on. Those are blood money, George fat toad will not end well. People should look into his sister as well.
@Barbara Lensing not probably, very very likely it’s looking like…
The contrast between the veteran’s brutal honesty with Santos’s sleazy mendacity is stunning
I am a homeless vet with a service dog myself (I’m couch surfing currently at a relative’s house cat the moment.) I cried the moment the veteran presented the ashes of his dog. Santos must go. Also, he must be prosecuted for this. He took money fully knowing an animal would die by doing that. As to GoFundMe, their statement that they cooperate with law enforcement requests is bogus. They are the ones that should be contacting law enforcement with Santos’ information instead of waiting to be contacted. For that matter, shame on law enforcement and GoFundMe for not getting Santos charged for this before.
@Mickey Pye Where are you from that people would make fun of what I do? I have had a thriving practice, used to do a lot of television and radio, I’ve authored 3 books, lectured all over the US, and parts of Canada, made a film for Japan…even the US commercials that talk about feeding dogs better food because they are family members has all come about because of my work. I’m so curious…where is the human-animal bond not recognized as anything majorly significant????
@Mickey Pye I replied to you….but it didn’t post. In the US, there is a huge market for what I do. I pioneered the field of the human/animal bond and pet loss in the 1980’s. Did a lot of tv and radio, I’ve authored 3 books, lectured all over the US and shot a film with a Japanese director about pet loss and grieving for the Japanese audience. The death of a pet can be as profound and sometimes more so…for people who are deeply attached to their beloved animals. I’m curious….where are you from, that people would disparage my work?
@Mickey Pye Thanks Mickey. My parents always said I was unusual…guess I proved them right! I’ve had an amazing life….BTW….the name Charo is after one of my dogs who died a couple of years ago. Take good care in Ireland.
@Carole Fudin FOUND ONE OF YOUR BOOKS ON EBAY. TAKE VERY GOOD CARE HEY 🙂
Sounds like fraud to me. At $3000 it’s gotta be a felony.
I can’t even imagine the road this man traveled when his dog was getting sicker each day. The money his friends and family had donated was there waiting for him, but this sicko wouldn’t give it to him so his dog could live.
This guy is more villainous than most tv villains. It’s hard to comprehend how evil these lies are and reminds me that truth is stranger than fiction
It wouldn’t be shocking at all if we suddenly learned he named himself based on the Grand Theft Auto games.
santos/devolder should be in prison not Congress. he is the worst of the worst.
There was some guy in AZ that tried the same stunt when my 10 yr old grandson died in a tragic car accident in 2021. Fortunately people weren’t as generous with that conman. he only got 40.00 he kept that we know of. We don’t live in AZ. There are so many conmen and women trying to make money off someone else’s tragedy. Unconscionable.
Great reporting and interview Erin. Sorry for your tragic end to your precious dog sir.
A navy veteran of the wealthy United States being homeless really stands out. New definition of “taking care of our own”
Homelessness is a very real problem. Not all homeless have mental issues. For those that do have mental health issues, we need to rethink opening facilities that deal with mental health again. Drug addiction is a whole other issue. There should be more help for veterans and more military funds should be used for programs. The money is there.
Can we just take a minute to appreciate that a homeless vet didn’t want $3,000 to get an apt, clothes, or food for himself? —— He wanted $3,000 to save his DOG.
@Asian sex symbol You are clueless, fight for your country then see what happens to your psyche…
@TheRewdy40 gesus… Love and light to you, you evidently need it.
That’s a man who lost his way of life, job, was in injured and batted mental health, that dog was his family, he didn’t wake up being broke and even if he did, there are millions of dogs in the streets being abused and killed, and have no owner. It makes no difference what his financial condition was, he was scammed by someone who was supposed to help him.
Some empathy can do no harm, also under that logic.. What? Should poor people “unalive” themselves if they can afford living? Tf are you talking about?
That was my take away from this too 😢
I pray that this VETERAN is getting help NONE of our Veterans should be homeless! George, whatever the hell his name is can go STRAIGHT TO HELL!!!
*EXACTLY*
It’s so hard to hold back for this poor service man, I can feel his pain.
Oh man this is absolutely heart breaking. The fact that McCarthy hasn’t drop kicked this guy out of Congress by now says more about McCarthy than anything else.
The entire Republican Party in Congress is the most self-serving corrupt lying filthy gutter scum and slime that this nation has ever seen.
@Travis Grant No argument from me.
@Darren Skjoelsvold none, none at all. It’s a crying shame that this country is on this path.
Someone needs to drop kick McCarthy out right behind Santos!!