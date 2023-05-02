Why Trump photo has Conway at a ‘loss for words’

Recent Post
Let’s wait and see what Mike actually said. He’s very good at saying, “I don’t recall.” And he’s very good at talking but not really saying anything.
Those are valid points, let’s hope Pence breaks the mold this time, if for no other reason than to destroy Trump and enhance his own meager presidential hopes.
@Al Montez 45 will never hold another office.
True.
Nahhhh…He’s under oath. He HAS to answer direct questions. There is NO “political tap dance.” He is asked a question, and if his answer is unclear or equivocal, he will be asked to clarify: no room for anything else.
I completely agree with George Conway. It is disgraceful the way trump is acting (as usual).
The entire country has to turn on 45 and now! Lets grow stronger depite his slime he left behind. I try to never even say his name anymore.
@Elizabeth Alexander Agreed!
@America first Understand what about both of them…..Or u saying what u see is what u get????? And which Conway u know the both u are talking about.
Well said George!
It took 5 hours because every answer pence gives to any question is a lengthy pause during which his little brain is shuffling index card answers and then he slowly gives b.s.
Exactly!
The court stenographer started humming a -beatles- Wings song after the first hour…
Fly flies in, the fly flies out
Imagine going to prison for a guy who wouldn’t cross the street to piss on you if you were on fire. These people are beyond sad and pathetic.
@WH Smith or not at all
@Kyle Rittenhouse Maybe you could fail at producing any evidence..again
A typical jellyfish has more backbone….
Thank you mr Conway.
clearly she did not spend enough time in jail.
Clearly she should have face much stiffer charges and had the punishment executed in accordance with the law of the land.
Title 18, Section 241
“…including life in prison or the death penalty”
Clearly the rest of them are high fiving themselves because their sentences were nothing but ‘little times out’ and complete and utter disgraces as well. Each one who has done this unforgivable crime should do 5 years on up. PERIOD. 🤨
It is beyond disgraceful, and I would say it is “treasonous”.
Agreed!
great comment from a chinese name lol
You would “say” ?
It is.
Kellyanne must’ve literally been draining the life out of George Conway because he looks so much healthier without her.
It reminds me of an episode of it’s always sunny where the gang kept taking Frank’s blood for different reasons so by the end he looked like death
I notice that, too. George has slimmed down, let his hair grow a bit longer, and looks pretty dam healthy. He looked pasty-faced from fatigue while married to Kellyanne, probably worn out from dinner table arguments.
I was thinking exactly the same thing. So, I searched to see if others agreed. Good for him. Nothing like the sleep of the just to improve your health and vitality.
You noticed that too, absolute? George looks younger, slimmer, happier and is more relaxed and fluid in his speech.
It’s probably the PLASTIC SURGERY. Hello, no man that age is wrinkle free.
One very sad thing. I was a young teen during Watergate, but very interested in politics, as were my parents. NONE of us thought Nixon was good even before Watergate, but all of us were shocked as we learned more about what had happened. We didn’t think even Nixon was that low. With Trump, there is no shock or surprise – we expect the worst from him.
But get the best. Completely diffrent than Sleepy joe
@Ray Hoverounds aren’t cars gramps
@Brian Herald Sorry to correct you. We All know EXACTLY why we hate him!
I’ve never been more sickened by a FORMER POTUS,he never ceases to stun me,just when you think he can’t go any lower ,he does it ,but then again ,he said his cult that he welcomed to converge on the Capital that fateful day,his words about them and I quote “ They were hugging and kissing “,hes the most deplorable person who ever held the office of POTUS god forbid he wins again .
@GDR exactly – you get what u deserve
@The Trinity All your attempts to demean only reveal how truly blind you are to what you embrace. It’s equivalent to watching a horror show and the group of ‘red shirts’ cannot see the guy they trust hates them and plans to use them in process of getting whatever he wants, no matter what happens to them in the end, like years in prison, etc. 🍿
George is looking so much better since the divorce. I always wondered why he would marry ‘THAT’ woman. He is so well educated, well spoken, and I always have the feeling he is a good person. I will be keeping an eye out for his appearance on uTube. What on earth did he ever see in KAC. A mystery!
Opposites attract?
@Ariadne’s Child Ya mean, human and non human?
@K. Ferguson oof.
They’ve been married since 2001. It was only within the past 5-6 years that she became a MAGAt, I’d guess.
I’m sad that his marriage was affected by all of this but glad he is free from living with someone who has such a distorted sense of reality.
@MIR You are the crazy one
@Jill Salkin Why should she? Asking because you crazy has not changed yours. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander. No one sane & honest uses (2) sets of laws, one sweet deal for yourself & a harsh one including lying for people you hate & disagree with.
@Sally FIf I was married to someone who lost their moral compass over repub conservative crap … I’d have divorced them pronto. I wondered for six years how long he was going to put up with that shrew.
@Papa z Jose Wow…word salad to rival The Cheeto.
Thank you George for helping E. Jean.
@Jao Bidan supporting Trump makes you as much a liar and as dishonest as he is. That quote is what he said she said, when he was questioned about the rape by Carroll’s lawyer. What she actually said, after explaining how painful and scary it had been for her, was “I think most people think of rape as being sexy”. It comes from an interview with Anderson Cooper. Look it up.
@Bandomeme yes, and there it is again … I wasn’t wrong.
The woman asked when she should expect her pardon. Trump asked: “Pardon?” She said; “I beg for your pardon!” Trump asked: “I beg your pardon?”
He then arranged for her to sell her signed backpack and send the proceeds to his campaign. If he gets reinstated, he’ll revisit the pardon issue.
@Katz Eyes
You say that so positively.
I sure hope you are right
@Milton McCarroll For sure.
@Tony Thornley Just make sure you get to the polls and bring all your friends,the Rs have put up a lot of obstacles but ’24 is a choice between having rights or NOT having rights.That’s an easy choice.
“Think of how low you think Donald Trump can go, and then go lower then that.”- Penn Gillette
If Trump were just a little bit like Bill Clinton right Paul? Or like you, I’m sure you don’t just people just because you can?
@Jesu read what you wrote again and ask yourself what you meant to say.
Like waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay lower than that even.
@Ariadne’s Child It doesn’t seem like sentence structure is one of his strong points. For that matter just forming a sentence seems difficult for the little guy.
I’m not sure why but Mr Conway is becoming more and more likable. Maybe he was always this man but as an external observer, something about his character, at least his public facing one, appears to have evolved since he began speaking out against Trump and the extremist Republicans. I really enjoy his erudite and emotionally intelligent segments.
I never found him unlikeable. Just couldn’t imagine how he stayed married to that horrible woman.
Like Michael Cohen. Maybe similar to a “come to Jesus moment” they both had a “run from Trump moment” and now see the light.
Could it be that he is getting divorced from the horrific traitor to truth Kellyane ….
Wow, my respect for George Conway went way up after hearing that he is the one who supported her in bringing a case and connecting her with a great attorney.
Because he obviously had no motive
Yes and he finally left his insane wife.
I do not know if it is just me, but George Conway looks so much more relaxed and well.
Agreed as previously said by others, George looks fabulous…love his hair…. Not to mention his intelligence!
One always feels George Conway is a good person when he contributes his opinions on various issues – and his response and assistance to Ms. Carroll really boosts that feeling 100%.
Always good to hear what he has to say – real knowledge and being a good person – an unbeatable combo.