I am so disgusted by politics in the US
This guy was attacking the Republicans, but it all started with Biden linking the incident to the January 6th event! Go watch the Dems event in PA! Crazy, unethical media people! Tell this to Biden, dude!
No gay Republicans?? Trumpf cheated on his wife with his gay lawyer Roy Cohn. A hotel employee caught Gaetz and Tucker in bed. Cruz has a bf in Cancun he jets off too whenever the weather gets too cold or the politics gets too hot. Gym Jordan and the athletes. Graham and his male clerk. Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio was a drag performer and gay h00ker using names Ricky Tarrio, Ricky Start and Risque in Miami when Roger Stone became his client. Kyle had to run from the clutches of Bannon. Charlie Kirk and his sugar daddy at TPUSA Bill Montgomery who died from listening to Kirk’s bs about C0vid.
Don’t forget the “pastors” Jesse Peterson, Mark Burns, Dillon Awes and Greg Locke hitting on gays whilst also hitting on guys.
@unlisted junk He followed Daily Wire and Fox news on social media.
He was MAGA right wing as they come.
You’ve basically repeated the Fox news youtube clip that deflected the blame away from their and other right win media’s rhetoric that drove this MAGA nut to attack.
You seem to be easily manipulated by right wing media and ignore police reports and the man’s own words in order to blame the democrats.
At some point you need to be honest with yourself and admit the republican vitriol and right wing media lies have gone too far.
@Flea Farts Elon is that you?
I’m pretty sure there are lots of planes leaving maybe you should get on one bye-bye
Once you’ve seen corruption, words fall on deaf ears. I don’t know what happened. *But I do know that I refuse to react to any of this. It’s like you can see the strings now and the dancing puppets.
@Andrew M “straight facts” hello? We have been constantly lies to for at least 4 years straight. No conspiracies, we’re just not sheep.
@Andrew M do you honestly think anyone who questions the government is a 4chan troll? governments have been full of liars since the concept of governance was invented. “straight forward facts” how old are you? do you HONESTLY trust what these people are saying at face-value? it doesn’t matter if it’s from a hostile foreign nation or your own nation, ALL nations are governed by corrupt oligarchs. internet forums are irrelevant!
@Professor Sprout questioning the government is paranoia… where have i heard that before?
@Professor Sprout How do you think every dictator in the history of dictatorship got power? By lies, manipulation and violence, unless all that is just made up too? Was world war 2 fake? If not, _that_ particular dictator lied and tricked his way into power, then a ton of people got genocided. _With_ video evidence. Literal rooms _filled_ with evidence.
That sounds like someone having a psychosis, take care of your head mate
Hitting someone, anyone, in the head with a hammer is grotesque and criminal regardless of why that person was in the home and is deserving of a public and media out cry.
Also, insider trading and hoarding wealth made illegally, using your position for your gain and not considering the well-being of the people who put you there. When you’re 82 years old, with not enough life left to even spend that wealth, and have enough to take care of multiple generations of family long after you’re gone. That is also grotesque and criminal
Don’t get me wrong, one does not justify the other but both crimes deserve a public and media out cry and prosecution. Makes me think of that question “why do they hate us?”
Turn this off, turn your phone off, be genuine and tell someone in your life you care about them and why they’ve made a difference in your life. Spread love my friends
@ocelot75 No
@ocelot75 We were never energy independent.
@killinginthenameof Before Biden took office we were producing oil and selling it.
@ocelot75 Every president has sold oil, even Biden. A few months ago I remember alot of people being angry over Biden selling our oil, but none of that really matters when you’re talking about “energy independent”.
The word “energy” is an umbrella term for, natural gas, coal, wind, solar, I think you get the gist. You can look up the oil independence percentages going back to Bush 1.
Just reading the responses to this post is telling. It’s supposed to be the “United” States of America! It clearly isn’t… Xi Jinping is no doubt smiling
Imagine watching someone at CNN spending 10 minutes trying to convince you that a conspiracy theory is false.
@lol
There ya go. What did CNN has just tell you about not spreading conspiracies, fool?
@lol me> you
@NeEd InPuT He was hiding behind executive privilege for most of that time and was protected by his enablers in the Senate. He doesn’t have those protections now and lordy there are tapes!
@Didier Duplantier your magatears are are coagulating with your snot
@lol Why do you assume people who speak out against the media BS narrative are Q?
Oh right, because you been programmed and brainwashed by the media to think that way.
We all gotta get off society’s ‘social media’ + just think for ourselves
@Mr.Anonymous Animation Who did you get your research from? Tucker Carlson and MTG? You are talking about the guy that hammered Mr Pelosi on the head right?
@AlSween Why do you care what celebrities have to say about anything?
@Gage Shippy Get a life buddy.
@Didier Duplantier Your comment would be a lot better if you could actually list your source’s of wisdom. But you won’t do that.
@zhaDe Your right! Thinking for ourselves means reading, watching, researching, fact checking, following the investigations of law enforcement etc. That’s what is called thinking for yourselves! It’s called common sense, and facts!
The security breach alone makes the whole story so unbelievable…
“And to what great lengths do the guilty in power go to lie their way away from the truth”
@Brian Gallagher not sure what Donald Trump has to do with Paul Pelosi being caught literally with his pants down!
@Mr.Anonymous Animation proof of your claim?
@Sgt Snoke Em see if Paul will go on a date with you next
@Sessions98 so you don’t have any proof either?
Have to resort to petty remarks?
Are you projecting?
To decipher that lovely morsel of word salad it would help if you gave us the author. It is in quotes after all.
This man is trying to eliminate discourse toward Democrats through this attack. Don’t let a tragic event go to waste.
He must have really thought this one through huh. The same dude that couldn’t hold a job right?
I’m tired.
@AlSween Same
@Jane Wiedlinn I may be a bit lost on this. I may have missed who can’t hold a job. Sorry
My grandmother taught us that people resort to violence with they too stupid to use words, have such a limited vocabulary that they don’t know the words, and are too ignorant to make cogent arguments for their opinions.
Sometimes people use words even when they(‘re) stupid and will use derogatory or defamatory words if they themselves lack cog(nitive) arguments
Huh? Who gave you a ride to vote
Yet here you are.
I’m definitely too ignorant to make “cogent” arguments. If I knew what it was then I could do it!
Where is the body camera? That will settle all these “conspiracy theories” Tapper.
You got cameras from 1/6 and don’t believe what’s right before your eyes. If someone chooses stupidity it’s hard to talk them off the cliff.
If Elon Musk tells you who and what he is – believe him.
It’s disgusting what I’m seeing and hearing from the right. The mocking is disgusting and beyond what I’d ever expect.
I think we have to accept the fact that people with no principles or moral responsibilities may get the power and influence by titles and money. They shall know that they have much more responsibility than others. The bad news is that some of them don’t think so. And people of their kind are excited about it.
I agree. I used to think cnn had a little integrity. 4 years of trump Russia humiliation. I would believe a craxk head running down the street over these losers
The Pelosis are the pinnacle of people with way too much power and little moral. So I don’t know what your point is.
Kinda like Jake Tapper? CNN is a joke, taking them seriously makes you a joke too.
They used to say “God bless America”, I say: pray for America now and I’m thousands miles away, I come from deferent culture.
Having say that my ancestors that fought for the American dream at the very beginning, must be turning in their graves.
WHAT HAVE YOU DONE?!
Thank you, Mr. Tapper. This needs to be called out and discussed again and again and again – every single time. I appreciate your straight forward speech. You didn’t coddle them. You weren’t afraid of disenfranchising them. You asked What is WRONG with them? Because it IS WRONG.
Ahahahahahahahaahahahhaah put your head back into the sand now hahahahahahahahahaahahahaha
He is not being truthful as usual for Fake News CNN
He is a liar!!!!!!
Thank you, Jake Tapper, for an excellent editorial.
🤣
Can the absence of definitive exculpatory evidence, i.e. body cam footage as well as the vid’s from the 30?, 40+? Cameras surrounding this home be considered “proof” that something not like what they r telling us happened, happened?
Yes. I agree. There is “more to the story – 4 sho’. Peace….
Very well spoken, Mr Tapper! Thank you for your voice
By far the best work Tapper has done.