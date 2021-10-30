WWII veteran gets emotional meeting penpal at last | Militarykind

A little girl and a war veteran exchanged letters 12 years ago. When they finally came face to face, the entire room was in tears.
WWII veteran Frank Grasberger, 95, never thought he'd get to meet Dashauna Priest, the 9-year-old who once wrote him a letter. It took 12 years.
34 comments
It’s heart-warming. You think of all the death and carnage they’ve seen and some people just don’t give a damn about what happens to them.
RESPECT OUR VETS
“I pray every night with this thing , I really do “ as he held her card/letter
“You don’t think I’m soft do you “
Good bless, thanks you for your service.
O Have Chills. Omg.
Oh Sweetheart. BEAUTIFUL
I’m One BIG goose bump
Beautiful Acts of Love
Kindness And Memories Tribute
His smile could light a room up!
This so nice.
This story should anybody want to be a better person
