WWII veteran gets emotional meeting penpal at last | Militarykind

A little girl and a war veteran exchanged letters 12 years ago. When they finally came face to face, the entire room was in tears.
WWII veteran Frank Grasberger, 95, never thought he'd get to meet Dashauna Priest, the 9-year-old who once wrote him a letter. It took 12 years.

  1. It’s heart-warming. You think of all the death and carnage they’ve seen and some people just don’t give a damn about what happens to them.

    RESPECT OUR VETS

  2. “I pray every night with this thing , I really do “ as he held her card/letter
    “You don’t think I’m soft do you “

