WWII veteran gets emotional meeting penpal at last | Militarykind

A little girl and a war veteran exchanged letters 12 years ago. When they finally came face to face, the entire room was in tears.

RELATED VIDEO » Worthy veteran left speechless by unexpected gift:

WWII veteran Frank Grasberger, 95, never thought he'd get to meet Dashauna Priest, the 9-year-old who once wrote him a letter. It took 12 years.

Do you have a Militarykind moment you want to submit to us?! Please submit your video here:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

AND if you love Militarykind, subscribe to our other channels here:

» Feel-good stories? Check out Humankind!

» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!

» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!: