They are a sovereign state and they should be allowed to do what they want
@MSD prakash that could happen but there isn’t as much ethic diversity in Ukraine as in Yugoslavia which could prove to be a factor
Still, that comes a lot closer to a realistic model for a possible outcome.
Good work
I hope your wrong btw
(Edit: Ukraine is definitely joining Nato n will not be refused entry)
Just like Cuba, Syria, iraq, Libya and Afghanistan.
Suck it
Again Europeans seize Russian lands. 1812 – Napoleon, 1941 – Hitler, 2022 – NATO? When will it stop?
@mpalfadel2008 you fucking realize nato is destabilizing EU countries and stealing valuable from foreign countries
Actually you’re wrong. First, Ukraine is not a sovereign state. US has installed boards of internationals who controls ALL state functions. This has happened since 2014. READ it again: non-Ukrainian citizens control legislative, judicial and executive branches.
Yes majority of us ukranians would LOVE to join NATO…like now … when we really need it
@Michael Petrovich no
@Yah Judah с какой стати Россия должна хоть на кого-то напасть??? Можно конкретно: кто когда и где такое говорил?
@Ukraine is not Russia #BellaCiao I know you know what I mean 😏
Troll
But NATO doesn’t want to fight for you. It’s simple as that.
If I lived next to Putin I’d want to too!
Russia: “Don’t join NATO or we’ll attack you!”
Ukraine: “We’re joining NATO so you don’t attack us!”
@Risky Opinions Trump tried to steal an election that he lost and got caught red handed.
@Ira L “Russia annexed Crimea and Donbass” you confuse something, Russia did not annex Crimea, because Russian troops were in Crimea legally (under an agreement with Ukraine, Russia had the right to keep 25,000 military in Crimea and in 2014 there were 22,000 of them, and even more so Russia could not annex Donbass in any way, because if there were Russian troops there, Ukraine would not have staged that genocide in 2014 when it killed women, old people and children, destroying houses and shelling cities, now Putin is talking about this – “if Ukraine starts genocide of civilians again, the question will be about the statehood of Ukraine”
this “obscene joke” was interpreted as “obscene” in the Western media (with their perverted consciousness), everyone in Russia perfectly understood that this was an old Russian saying.
As for the withdrawal of nuclear weapons from Ukraine under the agreement in the 90s, I will remind you that Ukraine did not have access to these weapons (the launch codes and the control panel were in Russia) moreover, Russia kept this arsenal at its own expense, Ukraine simply did not have enough money to make the arsenal its own, in other words, Ukraine really wanted to get rid of this burden, besides
Ex-President of Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk in an interview with the German agency Deutsche Welle (DW) said that the Budapest Memorandum was only a formality, since in fact Kiev was powerless.
It would have cost us $65 billion (53 billion euros), and the state coffers were empty
– Kravchuk declared.
NATO: We don’t want Ukraine into our alliance!
Russia: We can’t have NATO forces right on our Borders withing short range missile systems supplied by the USA!
Ukraine: We just received USA Patriot Missile Systems thank you America.
America: We want you to join NATO and we paid you in aid so do what we say.
When did America get politically involved in Ukraine and who was the President that made it happen?
Who did that American President send to Ukraine as Lead man on Foreign Relations & how did his son end up on a Ukraine Energy Corporation board of supervisors?
Who is the President of the USA today? China, Globalists, and who his pulling Joe Bidens strings?
@Markus Müller NATO was created because of Russia…If Russia joins NATO, then that is the end of NATO…Comrade Putin, I just solved your problem, but good luck to joining NATO…very much positive you would need it…
This man is 20 times more courageous than any Republican in the US House of Representatives or Senate.
@ixsicness but democrats are so good? I see them both fucked up
@oceanicsky
That was hillary.
if war broke out in ukraine. surely the rich including zelensky and his family and generals of the ukraine army would escape from the battle, while the ukraine people suffered😥
@felixcoqui
You really still saying this garbage lmfao
@Mary Lamb That blackmailing trump phone call that trump was impeached for…
Certainly don’t blame them for wanting to seek a different defense and economic block. Russia doesn’t have much to offer besides coercion
@truth is different oh wow anouther truith based profile thar spews bullshit🙄 what a hack
@HolyMelon west is the real source of coercion, go get informed about sanctions, interventions, exploitations and invasions
@truth is different spew spew spew, bullshit bullshit bullshit
@HolyMelon you see actual things as bullshit, how poorly you people actually know what west west has done to developing nations, do see the suffering and warcrimes committed by West as fake
@philo betto you think anyone is gonna click on that link?
Yes, to the alliance of positive long-term humanity.
HILLARY CLINTON SPIED ON TRUMP CAMPAIGN AND PRESIDENCY…….DEMOCRAT CLOWNS ARE A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY
@Risky Opinions the only clown is the con arrist donald trump.
@Azymight HH YES DEMOCRAT CLOWNS ARE THE REAL ENEMY OF DEMOCRACY
LOL, was that a serious statement? Serbia, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya etc. do you need more? biggest terror organization in the world, and I’m European
We support you President Zelensky
HILLARY CLINTON SPIED ON TRUMP CAMPAIGN AND PRESIDENCY….. DEMOCRAT CLOWNS IS THE ENEMY OF DEMOCRACY
@Risky Opinions Trump spied his own vicepresident….. The difference is that Trump was the sitting president….
@Risky Opinions Trump fan spotted
Why Russia so militarily aggressive if it doesn’t want Ukraine to feel threatened?
Too late to join NATO for Ukraine….shoulda done so years ago. Sorry Biden you aint gonna get your war, but russia gonna get a nice eastern slice off of Ukraine like crimea under Obama. 😆
@Jam do you know that Russians think? Good bless Russia, it’s not a Trump at the rule right now. Because Russia very hope Trump will be more friendly, but he doesn’t in real. He did the most painful sanctions from Russia.
Because it was Ukrainians who was killing Ukrainians for 8 long years. Read it again: Ukrainian soldiers kill Ukrainians in the East. And it was not rebels who started this war. It was Mr. Turchinov who ordered shelling and bombing of Eastern cities. Can you imagine Biden ordering jets to attack Austin, Texas?
why has west and nato been so aggressively encroaching russia??? why did they instal a kiev junta puppet in ukraine?
I love the courage coming out of Ukraine right now! Democracy for everyone; All kleptocracies and authoritarians are unwelcome in the civilized world!
@Rand Paul’s Neighbor Prior to Columbus’s arrival in the Americas in 1492, the area boasted thriving indigenous populations totaling to more than 60 million people.
@Rand Paul’s Neighbor down.
He initiate the Holocaust- 6M (M= million deaths)Jews, and about 2M others.
He invaded the Soviet Union- 27M USSR
He invaded Poland, and fought extensive rear guard action in Poland, and razed Warsaw- 6M Poles
He invaded France, Belguim, the rest of Continental Europe- about .6M French, .2M Dutch, .4M Czechs, and many other countries
He initiated the Blitz, and war with the UK- .3M UK
He started war with the US .3M US
He started WWII in Europe- 6M Germans
6+2+27+6+.6+.2+.4+.3+.3+6= 49.2
@truth is different no different than how Soviet Russia looted client states during their misrule. And imperialism is exactly the disease that Vladimir Putin is suffering from, complete with delusions of grandeur as well as homicidal rage
Count numbers, sanctions interventions , exploitations, invasions, throughout history have killed so many than what you accuse Russia, don’t you Afghans, venezuelans, Cubans, Syrians are being killed by sanctions
@Nathan Williams hey you people are taking about a fake invasion, you are killing Afghan civilians by sanctions in the very Jews were killed, there are many other countries which face such sanctions, don’t you people know the suffering of those
literally holding my breath from a safe distance away but I feel with the ukranian people. Eff Putin
@Risky Opinions how much is Putin paying you to post this on every thread?
🙌💯🙌
@Chewpa Miverga Jr. um Nordstream II was 95% finished when he took office. Who let the Russians continue to build it?
@HRTsAFyre Obama
putin is telling zelensky – ” you can go join nato personally. im taking back ukraine “
Paltry Putin is trying to say that the USSR still exists…
Pathetic.
We stand with Ukraine..✌
🇺🇦🇺🇲🇺🇦🇺🇲🇺🇦🇺🇲🇺🇦🇺🇲🇺🇦
Im assuming u also stood with Cuba
Yes we should support the country that gave joe Biden’s son a job when nobody will…I’m pretty sure they care deeply about us an will do the same
It is the moment when standing is not enough. And what does it mean “we stand with you”? Western embassies RUN to Lvov. US embassy was burning papers and destroying PCs all day long.
Just watch your back, Zelensky. Vlad has a disturbing penchant for making his opponents disappear.
@Michael Petrovich Zelensky is a clown puppet for the west installed by John Kerry’s CIA crew
@Ver Coda 😂😂😂😂
Just like the US, your comment is just pathetic.
@Michael Petrovich Kremlin troll. How stupid do you think we are
@Michael Petrovich lol how much are you making per month? do you know what $ New York IBD analysts are making? your blindness is the really pathetic part.
Dam man I hope we can protect them as much as they believe we can
Ukraine is a sovereign state and has the right to join NATO if it so desires and Russia’s response is just proof as to why the Ukranians desire this.
@Louis Liu only people inside china listen to you bro. basically you are telling me that big guys can do anything they want. That is Russia and China. Taiwan is a democratic country, china mainland should be a part of Taiwan instead. You recognize Crimea as Russia’s territory but don’t recognize Taiwan as a country? USA do not make $ selling weaponry to Taiwan, they have to get approval from congress, if they want to make $ they could have sold B52, F16, 15, 35 to … Russia or your China. What a silly thing to think that USA is making money by creating conflict. What about Russia? they are willing to sell a lot and to anyone! Taiwan produce lots of quality chips and other high tech products, there is nothing to bargain with China here ….
@James Guy Photography No, the US is controlled by the Federal Reserve.
The Federal Reserve has bankrupted the United States 2 times. In 1933 they created more banknotes than they had gold to back it up. Instead of executing them all of this, the deal was cut that banknotes couldn’t be redeemed for gold in the United States, but could be everywhere else.
Until 1971, when the Federal Reserve bankrupted the United States again – again, by printing more banknotes than they had gold to back it up.
To fix this, the US “temporarily stopped redeeming gold” – 50 years ago. A new system was setup where the US dollar was backed with oil. The United States made an agreement with OPEC that they would protect the DESPOTS and MAFIOSOS that ruled those nations, PROVIDED they only sell oil in US dollars creating a need for US dollars.
And that system started to break down with countries abandoning it anyhow. Iran did, Venezuela did, Syria did, Russia did. See any names on the US “governments” crap list?
Finally, the PETRO dollar is breaking down because the Federal Reserve had bankrupted the United States a THIRD time.
The Federal Reserve is the defacto government of the United States. They aren’t audited, they have twice before bankrupted us, NOBODY was punished for it, and it just got worse and worse and worse, because they can print money in infinite amounts, buy anything they want – that means if they want anybody dead, they can create the wealth necessary to make that person dead.
The people that own the Federal Reserve are probably the most powerful and wealthiest people on this planet, and they have done this simply by stealing all the gold that was deposited with them and counterfeiting money for 107 years.
Exxon Mobile, that’s just some company that does a little bit of their dirty work.
@dide quen if Taiwan is an indepedent country, why US and European countries didn’t recognize it? very simple question, it’s US who dumped Taiwan in the first place in last century, why they want to recognize China, because they need China to fight Russia.
@fuzzywzhe Yeah, right. NO ONE is talking about how much gasoline costs, and EVERYONE is talking about what is backing up the dollar. That’s sarcasm.
Best wish’s from Canada , may peace be restored without loss of life ….
If Russia stops its aggression, and pulls out of occupied Ukrainian territory, there will be peace.
@Deborah Freedman If the West wouldn’t have stolen Ukraine in the first place, Russians there would have been at peace.
To hell with that, they are walking plague carriers they should all be put down before they spread a new variant.
Grandma’s saying “You attract more bees with honey than vinegar” I’m sure Russians have a similar saying since my Grandmother was of Polish decent. Apply ideas from elders and their experience and you to shall become wise.
Ucraine : “We want to join NATO. NATO can assure us safety”
Putin : “So you choose death…”
Best case scenario for him….he takes Ukraine & justifies the need for others to do join it. Kinda seems counter productive to me!
That is so sad
Mr Zelensky’s comments this weekend indicated frustration at the warnings from Washington, as he tried to minimise damage to Ukraine’s economy during the crisis.
“We understand all the risks, we understand that there are risks,” he said in a live broadcast.
“If you, or anyone else, has additional information regarding a 100% Russian invasion starting on the 16th, please forward that information to us.”
