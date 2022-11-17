Zelenskyy blames Russia after ‘unintentional’ Poland missile strike | USA TODAY #Shorts

Recent Post
11 comments
Even NATO says Russia didn’t do it . And mr Zelensky is still trying to act like it wasn’t his own ppl lol
Poles themselves backed down from those accusations
Zelensky likes war and want more money
How? They did it!!!
😂
Zelensky should have written ‘I am Russian’ on the
missile before firing it. 🫡
Why are dislikes being removed?
🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺💪
We all know you did it bro. Shut up and give you
Man he sounds scary
y’all woke in the comment section I like we’re this is going at least we know him now 😂😂😂