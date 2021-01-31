Congressional Democrats have a plan to get Covid-19 relief to Americans, vowing to pass it quickly and by any means necessary. Ten moderate Republicans requested a meeting with President Biden to pitch a slimmed-down relief proposal. NBC News’ Sahil Kapur reports.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

10 GOP Senators Propose Lower, Limited Stimulus Checks | MSNBC