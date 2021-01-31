Congressional Democrats have a plan to get Covid-19 relief to Americans, vowing to pass it quickly and by any means necessary. Ten moderate Republicans requested a meeting with President Biden to pitch a slimmed-down relief proposal. NBC News’ Sahil Kapur reports.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
10 GOP Senators Propose Lower, Limited Stimulus Checks | MSNBC
How does lowering the stimulus checks make it any better, Democrats need to stop thinking they can change the minds and souls of Republicans. Get stuff done Biden
@T D Scranton Joe promised big covid relief, and to heal our souls. $1400 isn’t even enough to pay the rent in Amerikkka. Get woke you MAGATARD.
Joe Biden’s big accomplishment was putting POC in jail with the 1994 bipartisan crime bill
@yo finna thanks for proving my point you aren’t an American, I hope one day you’ll find friends in real life instead of crying on YouTube…
When is MSNBC going to bring Steve Schmidt back on. I love it when they protect the P e d o Clubs.
They need to pass this bill now, even without the $1400. Do that in another bill, the Covid vaccine rollout is the priority.
@T D Nice deflection maga racist
This has been going on for 12 months now, and they have handed people one single $1200 dollar check. That equates to and average $100 dollars a month… that’s less than people get for food stamps.
Yep
I find it hard to survive on the $300 or so I get on assistance each month, myself. And I’m lucky to have that where I live.
@Cyclone
We Democrats and Progressives are fighting for you Cyclone, we’ll get you that $1400 check if we have to run right over the Republicans to do it.
good point!
You know bill what you said is a lie
See, republicans don’t give two F’s about anyone suffering as long as they continue collecting a paycheck.
John Kerry flies on his private jet whilst telling energy workers to find other jobs whilst in a pandemic where there is mass unemployment. Imagine if that statement had come from the trump administration
Most rich people do not care about poor people.
@William H Bernie Sanders is hardly a multi millionaire. He’s worth barely $2 million, Pelosi on the other hand is worth maybe $96 million, but let’s not leave out Sen. Rick Scott (R) now he’s worth over $250 million after his hospital co defrauded the military’s healthcare program, Mitt Romney is worth over $250 million, Michael McCaul (R) TX congressman is worth over $100 million. So what’s your point?
@S B Nancy Pelosi is worth an estimated $114 million & Bernie is worth an estimated 2.5 million which is a lot for someone preaching socialism…ALL politicians are 💩
https://youtu.be/JqKF1Uzg8GE
@S B the point is they are not anti capitalist but Pelosi and sanders et all and promoting a socialist agenda .
Who cares about the Republicans if they’re already a minority in Congress? Go for it Mr. President!!
Because the Democrats basically do NOT own the Senate, their own Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia is refusing to vote with the other Democrats because he wants “bi-partisanship”, a most laughable concept at this point. In reality he is a Democrat in name only(DINO), and quite frankly a traitor, he should be kicked out of the party, eventually. But his vote is the deciding vote so every bill Joe Biden wants to pass will have to begin, “To WV we give x number of jobs/dollars/stuff, and then for the rest of the nation we shall give. . . ” Typical Washington BS; you see what happens America when we don’t vote for enough blue Senators!!!!!!!!!!!! Please, please, please vote blue in 2022, and save America!
How bout an eye for an eye?? Rep been stiffing Dems for four years, packing judicial courts and what about ACB ?? The hypocrisy with her by itself is just cause to press forward.
Let the retrumplicans pound sand on this one,… Push it thru Monday!! (tomorrow)
@Linda M. Still your president.😘
@Tidbit don’t play MAGA games or admit you’re not American.
@No Smoke Unfortunately the Democrats have 2 Republicans masquerading as Democrats in their ranks. They’re useless and will screw up every vote.
When the GOP isn’t in power, everything they do is to make the dems fail. They would rather stall a recovery than let dems get credit for one. That’s exactly what they did to Obama, so this isn’t conjecture. The GOP will learn to compromise and work WITH the dems when they realize they have no choice. Same for Manchin.
@Michael Rice Can’t agree more with Likes and reposting. We have been played by the GOP and forgetful Lemmings for when they were so Obstruction Oriented!!!
@Rapsheets Depends on how you count Manchin and Sinema. They’re nominally democrats, but they’re blue-dog conservative democrats. In the old days, before Gingrich, etc.. that would be fine. Those used to be the people who compromised to get things done, but the parties haven’t worked that way for quite a while. Now no quarter is given, so we need to stop hoping or asking for it. Manchin is a democrat in one of the most conservative rural states in the country (West Virginia).
@Michael Rice like I said it’s all on the democrats. All blame and praise is on them. They have 0 excuses after the GA win.
Obama failed on his own and earned the title of worst president in history on his own, doesn’t take a Republican to see that lol. And considering we had not only 1 bit 2 Bush presidents and Obama is still the worst, that took some dedication.
@Rapsheets just FYI you have no understanding of how Congress works.
No president Biden ..please don’t give in! We need help🙏🙏
Easy fix go to work
@Loki Easy fix stfu
@Loki People are out of work because there’s no work, lol. Not because people are lazy. You are a troll.
@Taiyi Pan actually there is over 7 million job openings at the moment.
I get that he needs to MEET with them – then go on and do what is RIGHT with 51 votes!
The trouble is that the Dems then get boxed in as they only have one more chance to pass any budget related bill this year with 51 votes. The Republicans want Biden to fail and take the country down too… all in the name of power.
And the Democrats also have multiple far left policies that can not pass via budget reconciliation, and they need to use the American people as leverage to pass there other far left policies.
The danger of not doing enough is far more devastating than the danger of doing too much. It’s literally now, or never.
@Zain Zoala those countries alao have a smaller populatio. And an incredibly high tax rate that rich people DO PAY!
In substance, that’s what Fed Chair Powell said.
When you steal a quote, you should give credit to who said it, instead of passing it off as your own.
Biden_ stand on your word, go with your ❤️ help the American’s familes during this pandemic
@Hard Rocker no he cant, and no Trump didn’t lol
They’re doing this so that during next election they’ll project and say Biden didn’t go far enough.
Tax the rich and give the people real relief! Call your senators! We can do this!
Maggie, I believe it.
Someone has been paying attention the last 4 years. Perfect prediction.
They are doing everything in their power to sabotage President Biden Administration.
Do not work with them. Tell them “remember how Trump worked with us”.
Dang, Trump would have signed a stand alone bill months ago. 😂
Nah, he is supposed to at keast try or pretend to listen. He should hear what they have to say. Then scold them to their faces for wanting americans thrown under the bus.
Exactly. But more specifically, McConnell and Republican controlled Congress at the time used that “reconciliation ” process to avoid bipartisanship. Dems should do the same. That’s fair.
I’m with BERNIE.. Stop letting the Republicans DICTATE and Joe Manchin needs to stop the nonsense and get on board. The Republicans CAN NOT BE NEGOTIATED WITH
I see you are a member of the radical left
mdeezy: No easy answer. A 55D-45R split would make it much easier. But the big mistake would be the one Obama made on the ACA, and of course, Joe Biden was there to witness it. Obama did not go over the heads of Congress directly to the people. He let the debate go on forever, as if 30 years of debating health care reform hadn’t been enough. That had two significant results: 1) Republicans could go on and on about “death panels” that they invented to scare voters, when not having insurance at all is much more likely to lead to one’s death, and 2) the implementation of the ACA came that much further down the road. I wouldn’t necessarily be trying to pressure Manchin and Synema as I would be to pick off several Repubilcans, like Collins, Murkowski and the retiring Portman. In 2009, Obama gave too much deference to senators like Nelson (NE) and Lincoln (AR) in his own party, who, somehow or other, he and his political operatives didn’t realize were going down to defeat in 2010, no matter how much he deferred to them. It is hard for me to imagine how Joe Manchin is going to get reelected in 2024, a presidential election year, unless he switches parties. The problem is that the Dems can’t afford to lose Manchin to the other party unless they can corral, say, Lisa Murkowski, who has unfortunately, suddenly shut up about her disaffection with what the GOP has become. As a result, they have to cater to him or cede the leadership role to McConnell again, in which case, nothing will get done. To be honest, I don’t see what the problem is in limiting the next stimulus checks to people who really need them, unless it is, for some reason, impossible to identify who makes, say, $200,000 a year or more and who doesn’t. That suggestion on Sen. Manchin’s part makes sense to me. However, it is also essential to get financial help to the states if we want essential services to continue to be provided and schools to reopen with the refitting necessary to make them safe, as well as money to make sure vaccines get distributed quicker than is happening now.
If Biden agrees with this, that’s a sign that he feels it will help the American people. If he doesn’t, he will reject it and push forward. That will tell you about the Republican plan.
Of course they did. They aren’t hungry and cold.
Huh. I don’t remember them wanting to cut the tax cuts for corporations and billionaires, but I guess they were really needing help.
We should consider their offer when they vote guilty in the impeachment trial, and take it seriously when their fellow seditionistas in the Senate are expelled.
😲OMG
Anyone here realize that takes a 2/3 vote??
I hope it happens , I to call senator Republicans as I can and I encourage others to do the same to hold Trump accountable. If you go to contactsenators.com you can get the phone number and email for any senator
Exactly we Dems should co-op with them. Never them for us. Never
If Biden was pushing for large tax cuts for the rich, Republicans would be saying, not big enough!!!!!
It hasn’t even been 2 weeks. I’m afraid those big tax cuts will still come before our public option does.
But you’re right. It’s never enough.
If Biden took the last penny from the 99% and gave it to the 1%, republicans would scream that he needs to print more money.
Manchin is as bad as the worst republicans too.
If the stimulus was to give a trillion dollars to the rich they would be all for it.
They would, indeed. I cannot fathom the republicans, total ignorance towards, decent hardworking American families, struggling !? What do they have against their own fellow citizens, trying to survive this pandemic !? It’s senseless ??
John Underwood your right they would so i think BIDEN just needs to pass this bill on through ✌
Sad isn’t it?
And that’s a fact. McTurtle would be on it like a fly on ****.
No, slim down their pay as elected officials. How about that?
https://youtu.be/slCyc2_rVsA 5
Yes, Democrats “go this alone”, WE NEED HELP NOW
https://youtu.be/slCyc2_rVsA 5
Yes go alone pass it already
The republican is trying to get the Dems in trouble with their base they don’t want to work with them ✋✋🖐️🖐️