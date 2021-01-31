Doorbell camera catches friend in act of kindness | Humankind

SHORT, ONE SENTENCE DESCRIPTION
RELATED:
LONGER DESCRIPTION
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY: COPY MOST RELEVANT PLAYLIST BITLY HERE
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
Awhhh first comment
Awww, second comment!
💞💞💞
I wish the most success on you if your reading this
If only this was everybody.
Love this💜
*NEWS DIGEST to START the Day (31 JAN 2021, Sunday) 5 Minutes Read; updated at 0754HRS IST*
*World: 103,123,891 Death 2,229,234 (2.16%) Active 26,141,204 (25%) Recovery 74,753,453 (72%)*
_India: 10,747,091; Death 154,312 (1.44%) Active 170,670 (1.59%) Recovery 10,422,109 (96.98%)_
*Delhi Police Says 84 People Arrested So Far for R-Day Violence; Files Case Against Shashi Tharoor, 6 Scribes Over Tweets on Farmer’s Death; Centre’s Proposal to Suspend Farm Laws Still Stands, PM Modi Tells All-party Meeting; Open for talks with Centre, police encouraging attacks on protesters: Farmers*
_Another Vaccine in India? Poonawalla Says Covovax Shown ‘Excellent Results’, Hopes Launch by June; Relief for Serum Institute of India as Court Rejects Trademark-violation Plea Over ‘Covishield_
A Year Later, India’s First Covid Patient May Not Return Back to Wuhan for Her Studies, Says Father
*Closed Doors at Lunch, Zoom Despite Proximity: Biden’s White House Has a ‘Covid-quiet’ Unlike Trump; Germany Threatens Legal Action against laboratories Over Vaccine Delays to EU amid tension over delays to deliveries from AstraZeneca*
_Blast Near Israel Embassy: Iran Hand Suspected As fresh Evidence Comes in; NSG roped in to examine explosives, claims of responsibility being verified_
Outrage Among Indian-Americans After Mahatma Gandhi Statue Vandalised in US, MEA Demands Action
*Study: Certain types of bacteria can adapt to long-term exposure to antibiotics by changing their shape*
_IIM-Lucknow: Research about stress/strain suffered by CRPF personnel that often leads to suicide and breakdown; first-hand impact on soldiers and their families_
Avian Influenza Scare: 119 Birds Found Dead in Maharashtra, Samples Sent for Tests; 100s Of Birds Culled In Kathmandu After Confirmation Of Fresh Bird Flu Cases
*7-year-old Girl Abducted, Raped and Left Bleeding in Field in UP’s Kushinagar, Probe Underway*
_Tata (for electronics – ₹5,763Cr) & Taiwan’s iPhone-maker Pegatron (₹5,763Cr) get approval for investment in TN_
Reliance Races Past TCS to Become Most-valued Domestic Firm Once Again; market capitalisation was at Rs 11,68,454.02Cr
*Boards of 2 TVS group (TVS Holding Companies and TVS Investments and Holdings firms approve merger plan*
_CAIT criticises lobby group USIBC for reportedly urging India not to tighten e-commerce FDI rules_
Investors’ Body Claims Over 10 Mutual Funds May Go Franklin Templeton Way Causing Rs 15 Lakh Cr Loss
*Astronaut does 1st plant transplant in NASA’s Veggie facility on ISS; noticed two plant pillows containing ‘Outredgeous’ Red Romaine and ‘Dragoon’ lettuce seeds were germinating slowly; transplanted extra sprouts*
_China’s Cyberspace Watchdog Shuts Down 18,489 ‘Illegal’ Websites; issued warning notices to 4,551 online platforms_
UAE to Grant Citizenship to Select Professionals Including Doctors, Scientists and Their Families; unclear if new passport holders would benefit from the public welfare system
*Thousands Take to Streets For 3rd Consecutive Night to Protest Against Poland’s Abortion Law*
_11 US soldiers have fallen ill after accidentally drinking antifreeze (Ethylene glycol – de-icing solutions) thinking it was an alcoholic beverage_
US: Top Trump Donor (heiress to Publix Super Markets chain) Funded ($300,000) Rally That Preceded US Capitol Riot
*Britain Opens Visa Scheme For Millions From Hong Kong; former colonial master opens its doors to those wanting to escape China’s crackdown on dissent; China Reacts with Anger*
ISL 2020-21: Deshorn Brown Double Sinks Mumbai, NEUFC win 2-1; with this they break into top four
_Sonam Malik stunned Sakshi Malik 7-5 in the finals, to claim the Gold medal in the senior women’s national wrestling championships_
Today’s World – *Talalgia* – Pain in heel or ankle
Tanner the universe was showing off when you were made. Kindness wins every time. Tanner you are a fabulous guy.
Hugs from Australia 11.08pm
USA
👁💜👁🤘
What an amazing young kid. Now if only more parents would raise their children with respect
It’s awesome I just wake up to something that is making me cry, but happy tears❤️❤️❤️🌞🌞🌞
Make the 🌎 A Better Place starting with Us
💞💞💞
Heartwarming!❤
Skyler, anyone who has you as a friend should count themself so lucky, you are a great guy! Tanner, you’re so cool, you and your family is an inspiration✌🌷🌷🌷🌷
Bless the people who don’t judge, who shares and who are selfless ❤️
True Friendship means everything to kids their ages. The other boys mom must be busting with pride. Good job boys! 👬 and food jobs to the parents !
We have to keep faith that there are more Skyler out there.
❤
love the oppressor …. Big Brother
Proof that we shouldn’t lose all faith in humanity. There are still some good ones out there.
Wow that is amazing. Wish everyone was like him.