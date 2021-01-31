‘SNL’ takes on U.S. Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene | USA TODAY

TOPICS:
'SNL' takes on U.S. Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene | USA TODAY 1

January 31, 2021

 

'Saturday Night Live' 2021 debut: John Krasinski, Pete Davidson share big kiss
Cecily Strong played U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in the opening skit of the 2021 "Saturday Night Live" debut, hosted by John Krasinski.

28 Comments on "‘SNL’ takes on U.S. Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene | USA TODAY"

  1. JUSTadICE J | January 31, 2021 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    What the hell did that thumbnail just expose my eyes to

  2. kamil baig | January 31, 2021 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    WHAT IS THAT THUMBNAIL

  3. Johnnycanread | January 31, 2021 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    This is news? It’s comedy right?

  4. Samuel Attias | January 31, 2021 at 12:39 PM | Reply

    Nice Justice

  5. Rock star Dude | January 31, 2021 at 12:41 PM | Reply

    ❤Jesus christ ❤__

  6. slumericanmadedevildog | January 31, 2021 at 12:50 PM | Reply

    Hellawierd y’all need jesus! You will see!

  7. Kenny Martin | January 31, 2021 at 1:08 PM | Reply

    Lmaao

  8. Damana Fleksina | January 31, 2021 at 1:31 PM | Reply

    OK

  9. Fuzzy Kai | January 31, 2021 at 2:26 PM | Reply

    So woke, and can’t sleep on Saturday night!

  10. ? | January 31, 2021 at 2:39 PM | Reply

    Que quizas algun nino que lo vea se vuelvas pato 💋👄❤️

  11. Adena Day | January 31, 2021 at 2:41 PM | Reply

    Eww smh not hardly funny

  12. R.E. Tired | January 31, 2021 at 3:48 PM | Reply

    I see those rays that come down and start fires. In the real world we call it lightening.

  13. Sergio Magana | January 31, 2021 at 5:01 PM | Reply

    Wow! Off the rocker, lost her marbles, rusty, broken gears, hazy 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔!!!!!!!!

  14. Jeepers Creepers17 | January 31, 2021 at 5:13 PM | Reply

    machine gun kelly is a musical JOKE

  15. Rosebud | January 31, 2021 at 6:37 PM | Reply

    Nice Kiss… Covid Who? What Covid? next time, do this w/ Dr. Fauci and Joe Biden.

  16. Wes Hunter | January 31, 2021 at 6:38 PM | Reply

    I think Majorie Taylor Greene is simply a TRUTHER and has the balls to keep it real and f whoever doesn’t like it

  17. Rico Zam | January 31, 2021 at 6:55 PM | Reply

    Space lasers!!! LMFAO!!!! Poor America….

  18. U Say Phyo Aung | January 31, 2021 at 7:37 PM | Reply

    Myanmar Army Coup Time 3 AM Yangon. Now They Prison Daw Aung San Suu Kyi And All People Government. Please Help R2P.

  19. E G | January 31, 2021 at 8:04 PM | Reply

    But what about covid? How can they do all this safely without masks? They were all wearing masks on every snl promo leading up to the live show🤔🤔very suspicious

    • Aaliyah Stark | January 31, 2021 at 8:41 PM | Reply

      I’m sure they quarantine consistently and wear masks around the other cast and crew, if they didn’t take precautions the show would have been delayed by now and everyone would have COVID

  20. NoWork NoFood | January 31, 2021 at 10:47 PM | Reply

    How can I know all the sins lurking in my heart? Cleanse me from these hidden faults. Trust in Jesus Christ.

