‘SNL’ takes on U.S. Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene | USA TODAY

'Saturday Night Live' 2021 debut: John Krasinski, Pete Davidson share big kiss
Cecily Strong played U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in the opening skit of the 2021 "Saturday Night Live" debut, hosted by John Krasinski.
What the hell did that thumbnail just expose my eyes to
@Larry Hall I said the thumbnail not the context behind it
@JUSTadICE J Then you’re homophobic. It’s just two guys kissing in the thumbnail.
@Larry Hall There’s nothing funny about two straight men kissing. Not in my world anyways. Two straight men in my office or gym kissing? No.. not in the least. Nasty.
@Sunshine Everybody has their own opinion even if you’re a homophobe like you. 👨❤️👨👬🤣🤣🤣🤣
@Larry Hall 🤷♀️🤣🤣🤣🤣
WHAT IS THAT THUMBNAIL
This is news? It’s comedy right?
Nice Justice
❤Jesus christ ❤__
Hellawierd y’all need jesus! You will see!
Lmaao
OK
So woke, and can’t sleep on Saturday night!
Que quizas algun nino que lo vea se vuelvas pato 💋👄❤️
Eww smh not hardly funny
True
I see those rays that come down and start fires. In the real world we call it lightening.
Wow! Off the rocker, lost her marbles, rusty, broken gears, hazy 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔!!!!!!!!
machine gun kelly is a musical JOKE
Nice Kiss… Covid Who? What Covid? next time, do this w/ Dr. Fauci and Joe Biden.
I think Majorie Taylor Greene is simply a TRUTHER and has the balls to keep it real and f whoever doesn’t like it
You sound like an absolute genius. Keep making your parents proud.
Space lasers!!! LMFAO!!!! Poor America….
Myanmar Army Coup Time 3 AM Yangon. Now They Prison Daw Aung San Suu Kyi And All People Government. Please Help R2P.
But what about covid? How can they do all this safely without masks? They were all wearing masks on every snl promo leading up to the live show🤔🤔very suspicious
I’m sure they quarantine consistently and wear masks around the other cast and crew, if they didn’t take precautions the show would have been delayed by now and everyone would have COVID
How can I know all the sins lurking in my heart? Cleanse me from these hidden faults. Trust in Jesus Christ.