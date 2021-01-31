Rural Covid Measures Tighten | Body Cam For Cops | Update on School Covid Cases in Jamaica

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
The government need to put the curfew time back at 3pm
We need a curfew for the crimevid 2021 too
@Genchfa Manfunzi swear
@Letty Hanson We need to hear about operations upon operations in the communities where these gangs operate, bring the fight to them, instead of waiting until they commit crimes and then go after them.
3pm to 6am
3pm to 6am
You gwaan tighten and see if people going take it much longer
Mek dem gwaan with them agenda people tek time a wake up mek dem continue an si wa go happen
@Twelve 12 tighten rules
Better than covid tighten your breathing
The high school my children are registered at in Kingston has ceased all online classes and have informed that all students should report to face-to-face classes. They have also demanded that I sign a waiver absolving them of all responsibility should my children get sick. My children have to take 2 buses each way, to and from school. They have already missed one week of school because of this. What are my options?
u and u kids stay home and seek THE MOST HIGH now isn’t time to look to government look yo THE MOST HIGH
Kmt
No one saves us but ourselves. No one can and no one may. We ourselves must walk the path. Buddha 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
If humanity could have saved itself we wouldn’t be in this condition as we are today. So many great philosophers, politicians and admirable people have come and gone , yet the conditions only get worse. Give Jesus a chance and see love as it was meant to be.
Anyone see anyone sick?
We need a independent journalist’ to investigate these cases. Everything is just a part of the GREAT RESET, these BILLIONAIRES changing the world we live in today, why cant people recognize this by now? END DAYS.
De govahment too lie!!
@reel gena real yute tvj n cvm are the worse. They never question the government or call them out.
I can see the government put out 100% effort with the Corona virus.
But little effort on crime.
YOU SAID IT! Jamaica is ontop with crime!
And I was thinking the hospital was always in the red… Like long before covid 19… Jamaica hospital was always in the red from in the 90s… So what’s new?
Manchester is also d parish which has d most returning residents n they’re d ones spreading it around…
Prove it
People fear crime more
And crime doing more damage than covid what happen to crime 🤣🤣
Crime too difficult better to focus on cold
Is covid the only thing happening in jamaica that requires attention? You see all these media houses you’ll be going down with this government as well.
These radio stations depend on advertising revenues for government advertising.
One of the top media house out of every 10 commercials 9 is from the government.
It’s all been orchestrated my freind, well planned and thought out. The solution to the problem they will suggest is a national Sunday which will be in accordance with all other countries. Seek Jesus my freind.
School must close kmt
The national Sunday law is soon to be enforced which is the mark of the BEAST Saturday is the Sabbath
Thx my freind, and this is where all these curfews are tending. But majority of the ppl are ignorant of this. Most will reject the warnings but never the less the remnant ppl of God has a work to do. Stay bless my freind and watch and pray.
I agree with the camera back and front of them because the police is doing them good job but always criticize by criminal citizens
Take your time minister the pnp have the highest crime rate in history and never put any measure in place only under your ministry I see it happening look back at crime rate in 2002 and 2004 up the line
80% of jamaican don’t believe covid-19 is real I’m including church people so how them expect people to believe that God is real and went them tell yes he is real and people not believe because to them you can’t show them so them ask you ever see him yet no but to them yes he is real so why those church people don’t believe that covid-19 is real eeeeee and them can’t see it either
The bible told us that ppl will say the very same things that u are saying,, therefore u are fulfilling scriptures. Christian’s will be blamed for all the calamities that are affecting the world. Then similar ppl as urself will say put then in jail then when that is not sufficient u will all say kill them. The mindset ur embarking on my freind is very slippery.
This man Chang needs to stop the crap. Jamaica has already been donated cameras, added to that Jamaica can get the same highly efficient body cameras from the UK which the UK police officers use. He needs to stop spouting crap to the public.
Jamaican people need to get right with God almighty.
Crime dem must guh fight bout covid