Rural Covid Measures Tighten | Body Cam For Cops | Update on School Covid Cases in Jamaica

TOPICS:
January 31, 2021

 

39 Comments on "Rural Covid Measures Tighten | Body Cam For Cops | Update on School Covid Cases in Jamaica"

  1. DJ VANIE DENTON | January 31, 2021 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    The government need to put the curfew time back at 3pm

  2. vacuumunit | January 31, 2021 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    You gwaan tighten and see if people going take it much longer

  3. shizeeb2 | January 31, 2021 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    The high school my children are registered at in Kingston has ceased all online classes and have informed that all students should report to face-to-face classes. They have also demanded that I sign a waiver absolving them of all responsibility should my children get sick. My children have to take 2 buses each way, to and from school. They have already missed one week of school because of this. What are my options?

    • Hamalyahu Yisrael | January 31, 2021 at 1:39 PM | Reply

      u and u kids stay home and seek THE MOST HIGH now isn’t time to look to government look yo THE MOST HIGH

  5. Relaxarium Music : Relax.Study.Sleep.Meditate | January 31, 2021 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    No one saves us but ourselves. No one can and no one may. We ourselves must walk the path. Buddha 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

    • Andrew Blake | January 31, 2021 at 7:52 PM | Reply

      If humanity could have saved itself we wouldn’t be in this condition as we are today. So many great philosophers, politicians and admirable people have come and gone , yet the conditions only get worse. Give Jesus a chance and see love as it was meant to be.

  6. You Yes You | January 31, 2021 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    Anyone see anyone sick?

    • reel gena real yute | January 31, 2021 at 12:41 PM | Reply

      We need a independent journalist’ to investigate these cases. Everything is just a part of the GREAT RESET, these BILLIONAIRES changing the world we live in today, why cant people recognize this by now? END DAYS.

    • Michell Graydon | January 31, 2021 at 1:17 PM | Reply

      De govahment too lie!!

    • worldview | January 31, 2021 at 1:56 PM | Reply

      @reel gena real yute tvj n cvm are the worse. They never question the government or call them out.

  7. Night Fam26 | January 31, 2021 at 1:07 PM | Reply

    I can see the government put out 100% effort with the Corona virus.
    But little effort on crime.

  8. Adrian Adri | January 31, 2021 at 1:23 PM | Reply

    And I was thinking the hospital was always in the red… Like long before covid 19… Jamaica hospital was always in the red from in the 90s… So what’s new?

  9. Jamjam Godbless | January 31, 2021 at 1:28 PM | Reply

    Manchester is also d parish which has d most returning residents n they’re d ones spreading it around…

  10. worldview | January 31, 2021 at 1:53 PM | Reply

    People fear crime more

  11. Fitzroy Dawkins | January 31, 2021 at 2:53 PM | Reply

    And crime doing more damage than covid what happen to crime 🤣🤣

  12. Iptv Guru | January 31, 2021 at 3:10 PM | Reply

    Is covid the only thing happening in jamaica that requires attention? You see all these media houses you’ll be going down with this government as well.

    • Genchfa Manfunzi | January 31, 2021 at 3:17 PM | Reply

      These radio stations depend on advertising revenues for government advertising.
      One of the top media house out of every 10 commercials 9 is from the government.

    • Andrew Blake | January 31, 2021 at 8:04 PM | Reply

      It’s all been orchestrated my freind, well planned and thought out. The solution to the problem they will suggest is a national Sunday which will be in accordance with all other countries. Seek Jesus my freind.

  13. Sardine and Msick | January 31, 2021 at 3:34 PM | Reply

    School must close kmt

  14. Addonia Bailey | January 31, 2021 at 4:21 PM | Reply

    The national Sunday law is soon to be enforced which is the mark of the BEAST Saturday is the Sabbath

    • Andrew Blake | January 31, 2021 at 8:01 PM | Reply

      Thx my freind, and this is where all these curfews are tending. But majority of the ppl are ignorant of this. Most will reject the warnings but never the less the remnant ppl of God has a work to do. Stay bless my freind and watch and pray.

  15. Seymour Johnson | January 31, 2021 at 4:59 PM | Reply

    I agree with the camera back and front of them because the police is doing them good job but always criticize by criminal citizens

  16. Seymour Johnson | January 31, 2021 at 5:02 PM | Reply

    Take your time minister the pnp have the highest crime rate in history and never put any measure in place only under your ministry I see it happening look back at crime rate in 2002 and 2004 up the line

  17. Seymour Johnson | January 31, 2021 at 5:09 PM | Reply

    80% of jamaican don’t believe covid-19 is real I’m including church people so how them expect people to believe that God is real and went them tell yes he is real and people not believe because to them you can’t show them so them ask you ever see him yet no but to them yes he is real so why those church people don’t believe that covid-19 is real eeeeee and them can’t see it either

    • Andrew Blake | January 31, 2021 at 7:58 PM | Reply

      The bible told us that ppl will say the very same things that u are saying,, therefore u are fulfilling scriptures. Christian’s will be blamed for all the calamities that are affecting the world. Then similar ppl as urself will say put then in jail then when that is not sufficient u will all say kill them. The mindset ur embarking on my freind is very slippery.

  18. Norman Ferguson | January 31, 2021 at 5:24 PM | Reply

    This man Chang needs to stop the crap. Jamaica has already been donated cameras, added to that Jamaica can get the same highly efficient body cameras from the UK which the UK police officers use. He needs to stop spouting crap to the public.

  19. Ira Blyden | January 31, 2021 at 6:02 PM | Reply

    Jamaican people need to get right with God almighty.

  20. Adael Fraser | January 31, 2021 at 6:58 PM | Reply

    Crime dem must guh fight bout covid

