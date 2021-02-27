19yr Old Cops Seven Scholarships – Crystina Perkins: TVJ Smile Jamaica

TOPICS:
19yr Old Cops Seven Scholarships - Crystina Perkins: TVJ Smile Jamaica 1

February 27, 2021

 

21 Comments on "19yr Old Cops Seven Scholarships – Crystina Perkins: TVJ Smile Jamaica"

  1. DavaB ! | February 27, 2021 at 7:15 AM | Reply

    Go girl!! I don’t know you but I’m so proud! I pray God’s blessings on your life. And I look forward to see you graduate and become a pathologist!

  2. Antonio Goffe | February 27, 2021 at 7:36 AM | Reply

    Shout out to this yong lady give her some love bless up

  3. Serega Nochvin | February 27, 2021 at 7:43 AM | Reply

    she is best pledge of future. ☘️

  4. Kevin Wilson | February 27, 2021 at 7:43 AM | Reply

    Proud of her may jah jah continue blessing and cover, this type of achievement you wouldn’t see on vlogs platform. Hope

  5. Red Face | February 27, 2021 at 8:01 AM | Reply

    Proud of her too showing long hair an nude picture every day on the internet. This what some of y’all female should be showing off with

  6. A Williams | February 27, 2021 at 8:10 AM | Reply

    Very motivating young lady.

  7. Malcolm P | February 27, 2021 at 8:26 AM | Reply

    I just wish more young people were like you….the woman said she look for her deadline and gather her document way before the deadline she prepared her self for success unlike many who sit and complain and always late…go deh girl love respect n honor

  8. BALL TALK | February 27, 2021 at 8:34 AM | Reply

    Love the energy. Success is not an accident.

  9. Horace Napier | February 27, 2021 at 8:44 AM | Reply

    I just love these stories up move

  10. Carmen Lyons | February 27, 2021 at 9:05 AM | Reply

    U go girl the best yet to come. Go with God.

  11. AZANYAH. BEN BENJAMIN | February 27, 2021 at 9:13 AM | Reply

    BEAUTIFUL PLEASE STAY HERE DON’T LEAVE… YOU ARE GOING TO BE A V.I.P. SOON STAY STRONG JAMAICA NEEDS YOU MORE THAN WE KNOW

  12. Ann Gore | February 27, 2021 at 10:04 AM | Reply

    Congratulations Dr Perkins, and to the politicians please, please do whatever it takes to keep our sharp minds here on this little rock.

  13. Gloria Vaughns | February 27, 2021 at 10:57 AM | Reply

    Congratulations my daughter,may the Lord continue to bless and keep you always

  14. Genchfa Manfunzi | February 27, 2021 at 11:16 AM | Reply

    We need hundreds of thousands young Jamaicans for the future.

  15. Paulett Graham | February 27, 2021 at 11:31 AM | Reply

    Up top Empress, make us proud.

  16. Beryl Wilson | February 27, 2021 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    Brilliant young lady may God continue to blessed you in all your dreams, stay focus Doc

  17. Rennay Thompson | February 27, 2021 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    I speak life and progress over you in Jesus name.
    God be with you congratulations

  18. Jacqueline Golding | February 27, 2021 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    Wonderful
    Congratulations beautiful
    With God in the vessel your dreams are coming through
    Be Bless always

  19. J P | February 27, 2021 at 1:24 PM | Reply

    So proud of you nuff blessings stay strong.

  20. Marlene Evans | February 27, 2021 at 1:34 PM | Reply

    Wow! Congratulations, this is why it not good to look down on schools that don’t seems prestige enough for our kids to strive and be anything they aspired to be.

