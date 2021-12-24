2 Chinese National Murdered in St. Elizabeth Jamaica | TVJ Midday News – Dec 24 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
26 comments
Sad..
Need to change the Security minister
, Health Minister okay,PM want shuffle himself put Tuffon down a Security minister he caught two man last year lol
Tufton staying right there at health .
3:55
Thanks
That’s a shame
you tell me about it sadddddddd how can they be so heartless. my GOD have mercy jesussssssssss
It’s not Omicron’s we need to worry about its F…….., CRIME Andrew Holness
The whole deck need a shuffle including the Prime minister. Especially the PM. The last 30% turnout which gave Holness the PMship was a colt of the game so the deck need a reshuffle.
Sad we have to continue going through this virus thing again .. can’t wait for it to be over
Is there a time frame for it to be over? I doubt so we in for a looooooooooong wait.
OUR PM NEEDS TO REPLACE HIMSELF IN THE SHUFFLE.
Love you, Uncle Guy,
.
How can someone steel street lights so that you trying to say nothing safe in Jamaica for crime
Its time to bring back extra judicial executions to deal with the criminal surge across to island
I think the Prime minister should also reassign himself. Do something he is good at for a change .
God please help Jamaica
Don’t put, all the blames, on J.P.S. The Jamaican government, is not doing, enough, whenever it, comes to J.P.S. Negligence .