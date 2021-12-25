MIAMI (December 21, 2021) – COVID WARING – With the holiday season upon us, Caribbean visitors and residents are reminded to continue to protect themselves and the health and lives of those around them by practicing sound health safety measures while celebrating the spirit of the season.

The Caribbean Tourism COVID-19 Task Force commended the overwhelming majority of Caribbean visitors and residents for their role in contributing to the region’s successful efforts to date to contain the spread of COVID-19. However, COVID-19 Task Force cautioned that the coming weeks would be critical to the region’s ability to control the virus’s reach and its highly contagious variants, which are spiking worldwide.

COVID-19 and omicron’s newest variant can easily spread at large indoor gatherings and wherever people come in close contact when they are not protected. According to the Task Force, face coverings, physical distancing, frequent hand washing, and avoiding large groups, particularly with unprotected individuals, should guide behaviors during the festive season.

The Task-For warns that the fully vaccinated have greater protection against severe illness and death. However, unvaccinated people are reminded that everyone, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, can still catch and transmit the virus. Therefore, should diligently adhere to health safety measures.

The Task Force reminded that the pandemic had forced residents to adapt and adjust how they gather and socialize, advising that the holiday season might be the biggest challenge yet. By remaining mindful of the highly infectious nature of coronavirus, residents are advised that they can still enjoy the holidays while protecting themselves and those they love.

“As we celebrate and reflect upon the meaning of the season, we must continue to be mindful that life is one of our most precious gifts, and this holiday season, in particular, allows visitors and residents to share that gift,” the statement read.

The Caribbean Tourism COVID-19 Task Force was formed in March 2020 to coordinate efforts to protect tourism-related employees and visitors from COVID-19 and, by extension, helping to protect all residents. Member organizations include the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association, the Caribbean Public Health Agency, the Caribbean Tourism Organization, the Global Tourism Resilience, Crisis Management Centre, and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States.

