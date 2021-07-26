3 Dead, 4 Injured in Park Lane Shooting | TVJ News – July 25 2021

Investigators say the shooting of seven people in Park Lane, St. Andrew in Jamaica last evening stemmed from an intra-gang dispute where sources say a disagreement among young members in the area resulted in a split causing the shooting which left three people dead.
26 comments
No one ever know anyting yet
Love my country , why are we killing our fathers, brother and sister . One Love
Too much acidity. Sad!
This is so sad to c and hear what’s going on in our little island
Gang member killing each other.. Let them handle each other that’s fine
Fix it Jesus!!
Jesus na fix a damn thing
@PURGE In time dearie in time
Marie Livingston God did his part sending his only Son to die for pur sins now its up us to accept the sacrifice he’s done we need to accept him as Lord and Savior
Let them handle them bangle!! They are all gangsters
Hostile take over from a young dutty corna bwoy
Dem never know nothing yet, yet dem know everyone a dem gunmen dem but continues to protect dem. Suh I don’t sorry fi nuh a dem wen dem tun dem gun pon dem
So now they are eating their own.
This Andrew Fi put him energy in crime fighting
The man don’t have a plan, that why him want keep the curfew in place, and tallk bout Covid…. Andrew is clueless, inept and incompetent
Come down,father. Come down
Your daddy can’t help you . Not sure which father you talking…oh sorry your white Jesus huh
guess what ? He not saving you
Sooooo they didn’t put the grandmother on camera but still revealed her name??? A what f*ckery bi that?!
Have no fear those that left are members of the Brotherhood.
Starting to feel like we are living in some 17th or 18th century wild wild west with no order, no enforceable laws, and a bunch of cockroaches!!
You just woke up? This has been going on for 20 years …time to wake up
Too much
killing
So afraid
to come to my beautiful island Jamaica
Only god can help us not even the police are safe smh jamaica gone to di dogs