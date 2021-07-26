3 Dead, 4 Injured in Park Lane Shooting | TVJ News – July 25 2021

Investigators say the shooting of seven people in Park Lane, St. Andrew in Jamaica last evening stemmed from an intra-gang dispute where sources say a disagreement among young members in the area resulted in a split causing the shooting which left three people dead.

