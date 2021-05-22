7 Shot in West Kingston, Jamaica | It is a Rip Off says Councillor – May 21 2021

TOPICS:
7 Shot in West Kingston, Jamaica | It is a Rip Off says Councillor - May 21 2021

May 22, 2021

 

Seven people were shot in the West Kingston Division in Jamaica on Thursday evening inclusive of two toddlers.

24 Comments on "7 Shot in West Kingston, Jamaica | It is a Rip Off says Councillor – May 21 2021"

  1. Kadeena Cameron | May 21, 2021 at 2:59 PM | Reply

    Jah Jah😖

  2. Westchester NY | May 21, 2021 at 3:05 PM | Reply

    Jamaica Jamaica 🇯🇲 good garden 🪴 but bitter weeds

  3. dezreen thompson. | May 21, 2021 at 3:15 PM | Reply

    Good afternoon tvj thank you for the information

  4. Maisha Wilson | May 21, 2021 at 3:23 PM | Reply

    this is unacceptable police use this as a means to extort taxman.

  5. Dawn P | May 21, 2021 at 3:36 PM | Reply

    A pleasant good afternoon to you Giovani, and all the wonderful reporters. Have a splendid weekend!

  6. Sadie King Williams | May 21, 2021 at 3:42 PM | Reply

    Where are the sidewalks for the road

  7. Dick Woodism | May 21, 2021 at 3:47 PM | Reply

    What’s going on in St Thomas is unconscionable! This is the sort of shenanigans that trickles down and leads to other crimes!!

  8. iStiflock | May 21, 2021 at 3:49 PM | Reply

    Big up Geo!!!!

  9. Dawn P | May 21, 2021 at 3:57 PM | Reply

    A big thanks and God’s blessings to everyone who played a part in securing a new home for that old lady. This should not have happened in the first place.

  10. Queen Sheenz | May 21, 2021 at 3:58 PM | Reply

    Koo di bridge to nuh👀 anyway give thanks for what they have been blessed with as it’s way better than before.

  11. Young G | May 21, 2021 at 4:01 PM | Reply

    Too much nasty ppl deh a Jamaica fr man but a next thing ppl nuh have no weh fi put garbage most times so the problem bigger than the ppl

  12. Queen Sheenz | May 21, 2021 at 4:04 PM | Reply

    Omg that elderly lady 😭 that was absolutely deplorable conditions indeed. Can imagine living your last days like that 💔 glad she got the much needed help.🙏

  13. Antoinette Smith | May 21, 2021 at 4:04 PM | Reply

    Thank you very much for The news

  14. wave supreme | May 21, 2021 at 4:25 PM | Reply

    this system is getting out of hand and there is noone to talk to 2 weeks ago I was going to work in my private car i have my tools in my car and the police take away my car in old harbour and send it to portmore pound so I have to go down town to do paper work

    • Kenlar Thompson | May 21, 2021 at 9:24 PM | Reply

      So boss man,is it because you have tools in you car that the police take away your car?🙄🤔

  15. Rowan Richards | May 21, 2021 at 4:26 PM | Reply

    Too much corruption with this transport authority organization. They are working with the wrecker truck so they just take your car so you have to pay the fee.

  16. MeSameOne YT | May 21, 2021 at 4:40 PM | Reply

    Illegal charging for pounding in Bath 😂😂😂😂😂

  17. kenrique meggie | May 21, 2021 at 4:41 PM | Reply

    Jamaica 🇯🇲 government a Thief

  18. Shawane Montique | May 21, 2021 at 4:55 PM | Reply

    Hmmmmmm just a hope sehh TG and dem h twn good…see hw dem did a gwaan wen livity dem cone a road……….

  19. EVERBLESS BEKKY | May 21, 2021 at 5:11 PM | Reply

    Sometimes I am afraid to listen to the news because of these brutal and unnecessary killings.

  20. wayne reid | May 21, 2021 at 6:31 PM | Reply

    Me like this councilor what’s his name

