Frank Saks was a Cuban-American small business owner and father of five who didn’t make time to get vaccinated. He passed away from Covid in a Miami hospital last month, and his family is sharing his story hoping it can save lives. Frank’s daughter Kelly Saks joins MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez with a message for the unvaccinated.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, The ReidOut, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

#Florida #Covid #Vaccines

A Florida Family’s Plea: Get Vaccinated Before It’s Too Late