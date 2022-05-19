Recent Post
53 comments
No doubt Ukrainian army have earned admiration from far and wide throughout the world
@Vet On The Verge The Azov battalion that just surrendered want a word.
Ukrainian army has shown the world they can do A LOT with little. Secondly , the foreign army has a lot of experience soldiers from ALL over the world. Snipers
@nandy That shows you cannot understand english
@Kiron Manuel
Prove it
@nandy you are a filipino.
With “little”?? When half of the world supply you with most modern weapons how that is a “little”? Brother, if we give that amount of weapons, supplies, money, volunteers to some other country, lets say Poland they would be in Moscow already.
No words exist to describe you guys, but pure bravery and resilience despite against all odds. You’re true heroes fighting against a tyrant who is bent on destroying lives, livelihoods and especially rob your freedom.
God bless you and keep you safe from the teeth of evil and the hordes of hell.
Slava Ukraini!🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🙏🙏🙏🙏
People fighting for their own families and homeland. No greater motivation. God give you strength over your trespasser
The style of west hipocrisy…
Na they’re fighting for their lives after shelling their own people
Targeting civilian is an act of evil, whatever their reasons are.
May you sit in your homeland at peace with your war long past and may you drink a toast to all those who will never grow old in your memory.
Well said
“Slava Ukrainie… Heroyam Slava ! “
🇺🇦
God bless these brave Ukrainians and speed them to a decisive victory against the russian aggressors!
Mad respect for Vsevolod he’s a millionaire and is funding his comrades.. he could just have ran away.. This is a millionaire with a backbone. Good for him. SLAVA UKRAINE!
I was hoping to see the two comments before mine. Could they be deleted?
@nandy Of course.
“An enemy as inept as it is immoral”….truer words….
I feel so lucky that I can’t even begin to imagine how surreal it must be to go from being a regular citizen to a defender of the homeland overnight. The past nearly 3 months must feel like an entire lifetime!
Also….it never ceases to amaze me how envious Russian troops clearly are of Ukrainians. What a strange reaction to a people they try to depict as below them.
@Louise J don’t forget Finland. I know a badass artillery girl from Finland 🇫🇮
@Thomas Zimmerman think you’ll find slot of Ukrainian woman are fighting. Apparently they are very good scouts.
Vsevolod Kozhemiako is a true Ukrainian hero. He could have easily not returned to Ukraine, as he was out of the country when the invasion started. Now he’s not only financing, but even fighting on the front lines with his countrymen against literal evil.
He’s a farming millionaire. No farmer will ever give up their land while they still draw breath.
@The King in Yellow Preach !
Brave men and may luck be on your side. ❤️🇺🇦
Heroyam Slava! Everyday heroes. I have so much respect for the Ukrainian people, and pray for this travesty to end
Heil Hydra!
I feel so sorry that you all have to go through this because of a deranged man and many too willing to do his bidding. This pm I was cutting about 1/3 acre with a push mower and, tired though I was, my thoughts were with all of you hoping you were safe and making gains. God speed!
@Adriel Lin Robotic bot.
I will admire and have great respect for Ukraine and it’s immensely brave people for the rest of my life. SLAVA UKRAINI!!! 🇺🇦🇺🇸
Slobber, Ukrain
Canada loves Ukraine 🇨🇦🍁🇨🇦🍁🇨🇦🍁🇨🇦🍁🇨🇦🍁🇨🇦
Strong prayers to Ukrainian troops and civilians to safe. I wish so much that you would not have to go through this unjust illegal war.
@Jimmy Timmy Don’t know about Iraq. Saddam needed to be dealt with. He attacked Iran and Kuwait.
You pray to people?
Ukrainians, I think of you every day. I live near an airport, and every time I hear a plane go over I think of mothers and children down in their shelters and the fear they must feel when they hear a plane. I also live near a school where I hear the children out in the school yard during the day, and I think of all the schools the Russians have targeted. 💙💛
Brave ukraine heroes, tell them the whole world stays with them. Slava Ukraine ❤️🇺🇦
More excellent reporting. Volunteers or not, one of a soldiers’ best weapons is professionalism. And these guys are showing it. You know Russia has problems when millionaires who could have probably slipped away are staying and organising defences off their own back, Slava Ukraine.
It breaks my heart to see what the brave people of Ukraine are having to endure, heart breaking to see the destruction being wrought upon their country, my greatest fear is if they don’t receive help in the form of boots on the ground from countries that are supplying them with weapons they will eventually be over run by Putin’s Orc army. Russia unfortunately has a far greater amount of cannon fodder in reserve, Putin won’t care how many he sacrifices he has no mercy, he has no conscience, he has no honour, that’s what makes him such a danger to anyone that he believes is an enemy. God bless Ukraine and its wonderfully brave people may you endure against your evil enemy, may you get the help you deserve.🇺🇦❤️🇺🇦