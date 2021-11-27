A shift in Earth’s rotation could lead to a ‘leap second’

Elaina Hyde, the director of Allan I. Carswell Observatory, discusses a change in the Earth's rotation that might lead to a 'leap second.'
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
22 comments
So who cares? Nothing new under the sun.
Earth is stationary don’t be deceived.
@Shawn Hawkins you’re cute
@Awake And Aware there is no proof a dome. Beyond our available map earth could be infinite or it could curve into a ball. This flat-ish portion of our realm is known, beyond this portion of our realm is unknown.
@Shawn Hawkins because there is no verifiable proof (24hr recording of Earth’s rotation nor a downward photograph/recording of Earth’s horizon) in existence
Lol, you guys need to travel a little.
@Justin Sherman lol, let me guess, you saw ball earth while looking through an aerodynamic curved window on a plane?
1 year ~ 365.24 days… we have a leap year every 4 years as the close approximation requires a day be removed for the .24 discrepancy. How insignificant is this millisecond ‘finding’ should be the real question.
I want to see live video not CGI.
It’s all CGI, the ground beneath you is stationary. The sun n moon (exact same size) rotate above our realm, not around
Oh no covid has made the earth sick.
What waz the point in this video
Was this worth national news?
C G I ?
This is timeless
2020 and 2021 sure haven’t felt like shorter years
Maybe the shift is actually the cause of the climate change. The poles have shifted and no one really knows if a polar shift is something that takes a long time or happens instantly. All we have are fossils of trees and one could speculate that the climate phenomenon that we see recorded in these specimens could be the aftermath effect of such an event rather than the lead up. It could actually be either way
The poles are moving all the time. Magnetic north has wandered its way into Siberia, moving about 45-55kilometers a year.
Shift the earth and the Asteroid will miss the earth
Could also explain why some places are dealing with above average temperatures and others are not
This is already a thing. Look it up, leap seconds have been accounted for for years