Abducted Women Released Unharmed | TVJ News - Nov 2 2021 1

Abducted Women Released Unharmed | TVJ News – Nov 2 2021

24 comments

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday

Tags

24 comments

  9. Taxi system needs to be addressed but time we get a mobile app that allows us to bring the info of any taxi driver by scanning a bar code that is on the outside of the vehicle….. I can go in more details but I don’t want this comment to be too long

    Reply

  10. Taxi system needs to be addressed but time we get a mobile app that allows us to bring the info of any taxi driver by scanning a bar code that is on the outside of the vehicle….. I can go in more details but I don’t want this comment to be too long

    Reply

  14. Thank you Jesus for saving those ladies
    Please y’all back home Take care of y’all self and be safe we live in a crazy world and if y’all taking taxis stick to RED PLATED taxis

    Reply

  16. Thank you Jesus, glory to God Almighty, they were put in the lion’s den but God close their mouths. Material thing can be replaced.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.