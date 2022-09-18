63 comments

  1. Do people know and understand that immigration issues have existed in the US for many years and under multiple Administrations, both Republican and Democrat.

    2. @KingUSMCO I dunno feel free to look it over I have better things to do then argue with idiots all day. Search for Poll: 72% of Americans Say Immigrants Come to the United States for Jobs and to Improve Their Lives. Youtube doesn’t like links.

  2. “People that elect corrupt politicians, imposters, thieves, liars and traitors are not victims… but accomplices”. ⚔
    George Orwell

    2. @Bernard Gilbert It really does not sound like Orwell (which is why I checked). Way too crude and accusatory… It’s a “blanket statement” that goes nowhere.

    3. @Chuck Taylor I totally agree that everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but you are not entitled to your own facts. There is nothing factual about your statement.

  3. Does she have a speech impairment to be stuttering so much when asked the question about the Trump Administration having an unsecure border problem and why didn’t the Governors do this at that time too or is it that she got caught up in her own BS?

    4. @A A Considering all states pay federal taxes, federal funds are given to border states for border security and those border states accept those federal funds, yeah non-border states do pay for border security. How those border states misuse those funds is on them.

  7. Defending hypocrisy is very difficult. When the lady stuttered, you know she is just thinking of how to spin the indefensible

  8. Every DHS employee who gave them addresses like a shelter in Tacoma should lose their jobs. What a horrible thing to do. Clearly something has to be done about all these people coming here. But using these people as pawns is wrong.

    2. I think more than losing their job is warranted. The want cruelty, let them taste some. If you can’t take it, don’t dish it.

  10. You know she doesn’t know how to answer the question even when she knows the correct answer when she just keeps saying the same thing repeatedly at every question

  11. Also, CNN really needs to stop having that “Alice” hag on. Every time she opens her mouth, lies and noise falls out.

    2. I disagree, I think they should put her in display and let her humiliate herself on national tv….she clearly has no shame nor do the people who pay her. ..so humiliation is a good tool.

    1. Money spent to fly from texas.to Martha’s vineyard was not are governor’s to spend it was the people’s money

    2. @Willard Simpson Then one could argue the money/ homeless service resources that would’ve been utilized by these undocumented migrants are not theirs to spend either.

      I for one believe that the wealthy residents of martha’s vineyard should share in the effort of helping these migrants out.

  14. gotta just love the states, who receive federal tax money to handle this stuff, still are interfering with federal operations.

    1. @Adrienne King LMFAO yep exactly i am headed out on one of my ranches right now to do work om y driveway with one of my excavators. Now go clean your rental.

    2. Martha’s Vineyard couldn’t handle 50 people??…………50 people!?! the wealthiest of all places in the US and couldn’t manage 50 measly people??? pretty big show for 50 people. must be a pretty big political gang behind this ride in the vineyards.

    3. @Dave Waldon Copy/pasted this all over the thread, and spelled his name wrong, LOL.

      This is what we expect from the GoP base.

  16. Who is still allowing this Alice woman on TV? She just got destroyed by Al Franken and apparently she can’t stop embarrassing herself and hasn’t regained her power of speech since then. She just makes a fool of herself every time she appears on air.

    4. It doesn’t matter who they get the Republican spokesperson deals in talking points, when the taking points are destroyed they got nothing left.

  17. Well done Jim and Maria for defending the rights of these poor victims. No empathy at all from Alice, just all about the business… despicable.

    1. @Parker Place Give me the materials needed and I would welcome them. As it is, I’m in a 1 bedroom apartment but I’d build them something if I had the funds to do so. But hey, I guess you think– owning the libs-makes you special

    2. @YOR REFUSE It’s a difficult job, it shows how good Jen Psaki was at her job. Nothing personal against KJP , but I don’t think this is the job for her.

  19. In a way, I can kinda understand that it would ease the burden on border states, and help the economy (and the immigrants), if we could spread them out usefully.
    I know that Idaho has “space of land,” and agricultural work. I also know that these immigrants are willing to do other work, like meat processing … I’ve harvested walnuts along side them when I was a kid.
    Do you like to EAT?
    How about drink?
    I can’t say that I worked along side my immigrant neighbors picking/choosing grapes, in California wine country … I wasn’t qualified to know the right grapes, so I didn’t.
    I’d be willing to bet that these immigrant people heard the word, “Vineyard,” and thought they had REAL work … that you might not know f:ck all about.

    Now:
    Do I think that the Governors of Florida and Texas “conspired” to *hustle* these, very likely, good people to a place that they “shouldn’t” fit in?

    Yes. 🤨

    Unless you’re predominantly Native American … your ancestors are immigrants. ‘Nuff said.

    Agriculture … food.
    It’s just my opinion.
    I could be wrong. ✌🏼

  20. It is literally the favorite tactic of abusers everywhere to hurt you consistently until you feel gratitude any time they let you have a semi-normal day.

