Actor Howard Hesseman from ‘WKRP in Cincinnati’ dies | USA TODAY

Actor Howard Hesseman from 'WKRP in Cincinnati' passed away at age 81.

Howard Hesseman was known for his role as Dr. Johnny Fever in the CBS show.

