Why Canada isn’t giving weapons to Ukraine despite potential invasion | Ukraine-Russia tensions

Defence Minister Anita Anand discusses the rationale of Canada not giving weapons to Ukraine yet, whether they will in the future, and what its broader support does include.
55 comments
Because outfitting another military with better weapons than ours would look bad 🙂
🤣
The Taliban are better equipt then our Military…
That’s because the Invade Ukraine TV drama is not based on reality, there’s nothing valuable in Ukraine that hasn’t been plundered already.
But these non-lethal weapons she’s talking about sending Ukraine are not military weapons. They are crowd control police weapons. Think about who they would be actually be used upon.
No government is stupid enough to announce publicly that they’re shipping weapons to Ukraine when they can just include them with regular trade goods. Gun runners do it all the time. Canadian Special Forces teams can fly into Ukraine covertly from neighbouring NATO countries.
@Raptor1992 There are times where I think it is better to not announce things like that.
@Slowjam Sliver Same here.
Guess what happens if the weapons are being secretly shipped there and then discovered? It gives political points to the other side, just like it always has. Why do you think the connection between the USA and ISIS is well-established in their constant supply of TOW missiles?
That’s because the Invade Ukraine TV drama is not based on reality, there’s nothing valuable there that hasn’t been plundered already. And sneaking in military tech right into Russia’s front yard where Putin is more popular than Zelensky is not based on reality either.
The weapons that Ukraine is asking of Canada are anti-aircraft weapons, something that’s pretty thin on the ground in the Canadian military. One system that we could send them that would be useful is the hand-held AMADS which, unfortunately is made under licence from the German Rheinmetall and I’ll bet that the Germans are blocking the request and that they don’t want to talk about it.
That’s because WAR is the most profitable business there is…!!!
Canada was not humiliated enough in Afghanistan, it will be in Ukraine this time. LOL All to serve its master across the border. LOL
This is the 2nd time i read this exact post but a different profile are u a troll?
Yep
We cant buy jets……wtf are we going to give away? bus passes??
Theyll airdrop pop tarts
lgbt stickers
@Bobby Boy LOL
ha ha ha
They do these things is secrecy. Every 5 year old knows.😂😂😂
Canada does not have the weapons to field our complete force right now , so there is no way we could give weapons that we just dont have and many of the weapons we do have are more than 60 years old
Right, because these weapons they want to send Ukraine are not military weapons. They are police grade weapons for use against Ukrainian civilians. This really needs to make one wonder what all of this Canadian “military” training of Ukrainian forces is actually all about.
kinda simple really canada doesn’t have weapons to give we hardly have a military force at all.
We have them for Saudi Arabia
anybody else notice how so many of these govt types speak out of the sides of their mouths….literally! as well as figuratively 🥴
but if the saudis need weapons for their war of aggression against yemen, no problem
Because they are getting something back from sending saudies a weapons
Cuz they haven’t taken them
From the law abiding citizens yet
CANADA SHOULD PLAY THE HUMANITARIAN ROLE AS WORLD KNOWS THE CANADA IS. CANADA IS A PEACEFUL COUNTRY THAT EVERY ONE KNOWS AND ADMIRES, SENDING TROOPS TO UKRAINE MEANS WHAT?
how is canada a peaceful country when tehy take their orders from teh most violent country in human history next door
“sending troops to Ukraine means what?”
– If you saw your neighbour getting roughed up, would you go and help, or close the blinds?
– If you were being mugged would you want somebody to help you, or just keeping walking past?
Hope that makes sense to you.
Trudeau has one amazing cabinet, a Finance Minister who is a journalist, and a Minister of Defense who is an economist. What an absolute joke…
She’s a law professor, not an economist.
@Abraham Dozer Wow! She is amazingly qualified to be the Minister of Defense!
@Abraham Dozer how did she get that job lol
@The Iron Duke I’m a Veteran and no, she’s not amazingly qualified to be Minister of National Defence but neither was her incompetent predecessor who held the highest field rank you can have in the Canadian Army. How the hell he got promoted to that is beyond me. He’s even more mealy mouth and obstructionist than this high-falutin’ ambulance chaser is
@Prince Chifundire She’s a threat to Justin’s leadership because she’s 30 X smarter than he is so therefore, put her into a no-win portfolio that no Liberal since Louis St Laurent has supported at all, ever.
I liked the world better when everyone was afraid of nuclear war.
Now it’s like they can’t wait to start one
Canada’s military power ranks about the same as Ukraine’s so to give them weapons would serve no advantage to Canada.
LOL… exactly. Who wants our muskets and horse drawn cannon.
Our military would get their asses curb stomped by 10,000 bored Canadians with 2000 mosin nagants.
Never even heard of this woman before, so I looked her up and of course she is completely unqualified for Defense Minister. A lawyer with no military background. Guess what her mandate is, according to wiki? “Anand stated that her top priority is tackling sexual misconduct and building a durable culture change in the Canadian Armed Forces.”
She has no experience wow. some one needs to throw her in frontlines for a few days to tougher her up.
ha ha ha
So was the previous minister who liked to touch women in inappropriately and they finally got rid of.
@ArtisChronicles If women weren’t in the military there’d be no sexual misconduct. Simple.
@ThePhantom712 send her to the Ukraine/ Russian border.
Anyone else feeling Deja Vu to Europe in 1939?
The Canadian military don’t have enough weapons for their own soldiers…never mind “giving” some away to Ukraine.
CONVOY
We have enough problems here such as our Prime Minister is missing 🙂
Canada must be a very rich country, sending several hundred million dollars to a foreign country to build up their military. How stupid are we.
It’s supposed to be a loan. Canada doesn’t take care of it’s own taxpayers.
Why should you Canada send weapons to Ukraine that would end up in Russia arms after just few weeks of fighting 🤔