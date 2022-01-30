Why Canada isn't giving weapons to Ukraine despite potential invasion | Ukraine-Russia tensions 1

Why Canada isn’t giving weapons to Ukraine despite potential invasion | Ukraine-Russia tensions

55 comments

 

Defence Minister Anita Anand discusses the rationale of Canada not giving weapons to Ukraine yet, whether they will in the future, and what its broader support does include.

55 comments

    3. That’s because the Invade Ukraine TV drama is not based on reality, there’s nothing valuable in Ukraine that hasn’t been plundered already.

    4. But these non-lethal weapons she’s talking about sending Ukraine are not military weapons. They are crowd control police weapons. Think about who they would be actually be used upon.

  2. No government is stupid enough to announce publicly that they’re shipping weapons to Ukraine when they can just include them with regular trade goods. Gun runners do it all the time. Canadian Special Forces teams can fly into Ukraine covertly from neighbouring NATO countries.

    3. Guess what happens if the weapons are being secretly shipped there and then discovered? It gives political points to the other side, just like it always has. Why do you think the connection between the USA and ISIS is well-established in their constant supply of TOW missiles?

    4. That’s because the Invade Ukraine TV drama is not based on reality, there’s nothing valuable there that hasn’t been plundered already. And sneaking in military tech right into Russia’s front yard where Putin is more popular than Zelensky is not based on reality either.

    5. The weapons that Ukraine is asking of Canada are anti-aircraft weapons, something that’s pretty thin on the ground in the Canadian military. One system that we could send them that would be useful is the hand-held AMADS which, unfortunately is made under licence from the German Rheinmetall and I’ll bet that the Germans are blocking the request and that they don’t want to talk about it.

  3. I liked the world better when everyone was afraid of nuclear war.
    Now it’s like they can’t wait to start one

    2. Canada was not humiliated enough in Afghanistan, it will be in Ukraine this time. LOL All to serve its master across the border. LOL

  6. Canada does not have the weapons to field our complete force right now , so there is no way we could give weapons that we just dont have and many of the weapons we do have are more than 60 years old

    1. Right, because these weapons they want to send Ukraine are not military weapons. They are police grade weapons for use against Ukrainian civilians. This really needs to make one wonder what all of this Canadian “military” training of Ukrainian forces is actually all about.

  8. anybody else notice how so many of these govt types speak out of the sides of their mouths….literally! as well as figuratively 🥴

  11. CANADA SHOULD PLAY THE HUMANITARIAN ROLE AS WORLD KNOWS THE CANADA IS. CANADA IS A PEACEFUL COUNTRY THAT EVERY ONE KNOWS AND ADMIRES, SENDING TROOPS TO UKRAINE MEANS WHAT?

    1. how is canada a peaceful country when tehy take their orders from teh most violent country in human history next door

    2. “sending troops to Ukraine means what?”
      – If you saw your neighbour getting roughed up, would you go and help, or close the blinds?
      – If you were being mugged would you want somebody to help you, or just keeping walking past?

      Hope that makes sense to you.

  12. Trudeau has one amazing cabinet, a Finance Minister who is a journalist, and a Minister of Defense who is an economist. What an absolute joke…

    4. @The Iron Duke I’m a Veteran and no, she’s not amazingly qualified to be Minister of National Defence but neither was her incompetent predecessor who held the highest field rank you can have in the Canadian Army. How the hell he got promoted to that is beyond me. He’s even more mealy mouth and obstructionist than this high-falutin’ ambulance chaser is

    5. @Prince Chifundire She’s a threat to Justin’s leadership because she’s 30 X smarter than he is so therefore, put her into a no-win portfolio that no Liberal since Louis St Laurent has supported at all, ever.

  14. Canada’s military power ranks about the same as Ukraine’s so to give them weapons would serve no advantage to Canada.

    2. Our military would get their asses curb stomped by 10,000 bored Canadians with 2000 mosin nagants.

  15. Never even heard of this woman before, so I looked her up and of course she is completely unqualified for Defense Minister. A lawyer with no military background. Guess what her mandate is, according to wiki? “Anand stated that her top priority is tackling sexual misconduct and building a durable culture change in the Canadian Armed Forces.”

    3. So was the previous minister who liked to touch women in inappropriately and they finally got rid of.

  17. The Canadian military don’t have enough weapons for their own soldiers…never mind “giving” some away to Ukraine.

  19. Canada must be a very rich country, sending several hundred million dollars to a foreign country to build up their military. How stupid are we.

  20. Why should you Canada send weapons to Ukraine that would end up in Russia arms after just few weeks of fighting 🤔

