Afghans desperately search for work after Taliban takeover | CTV News in Kabul

Paul Workman reports from the market in Kabul's Kote Sangi area, where hundreds of people come in a desperate bid to secure day labour.
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
16 comments
Canada has been lost to fascism and this clown is worried about employment in Afghanistan…. This will be the situation in Canada soon.
Pretty disturbing isn’t it. Start making plans to leave. Whenour own country is in such bad shape, who cares what’s going on elsewhere.
Brandon did a great job! Build Back Better Afghanistan! A blueprint of what’s to come for the rest of the world.
19 years and 7 months under 4 different presidents, Joe Biden simply executed the Trump administration deal that Donald Trump made with the talibans. You must get your facts right. Joe Biden didn’t participate in the deal made with Taliban and Trump. So if you didn’t like the Afghanistan dossier, it’s mainly because you know nothing about it. 8 countries had soliders and workers, and all had to move at or before the date that was signed by Donald Trump,not Joe Biden, or Emanuel Macron, or Justin Trudeau, but all had to honor Trump’s deal.
But don’t take my word for it, go see for yourself how Afghanistan was delt with.
Has this guy gone to LA or Vancouver’s downtown east side lately. Looks pretty similar.
Paul Workman needs to come home and stop wasting time and money.
Who caused all of these?
We have enough of our own problems.
America must release Afghans money….and don’t do terror act with inocient Afghans otherwise don’t play humanitarian card in world
We have enough of our own problems.
America must release Afghans money….and don’t do terror act with inocient Afghans otherwise don’t play humanitarian card in world
Brandon did a great job! Build Back Better Afghanistan! A blueprint of what’s to come for the rest of the world.
Successfully picked up my mtcn 👆👆 generated for me to pay my bills
Successfully picked up my mtcn 👆👆 generated for me to pay my bills
Canada has been lost to fascism and this clown is worried about employment in Afghanistan…. This will be the situation in Canada soon.
Brandon did a great job! Build Back Better Afghanistan! A blueprint of what’s to come for the rest of the world.