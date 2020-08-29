After a divisive leadership campaign can Erin O’Toole unite the Conservatives?

Conservative strategist Andrew Brander talks about what Erin O'Toole needs to start doing ahead of the next election.
Mr. Mulruny? Wtf? Why does he get a say? Wasn’t he responsible for putting Ontario in debt?
@Michael Lunney yes true ,gst downfall of mulroney plus conservative
Ontario has the debt it has because of Bob Rae then into a Dalton mcquinty into a Kathleen whats her face.
@Kent Pengelly Her full name is Kathleen Horseface Rugmuncher.
@Ken Lompart RFLOL!!
@Ken Lompart yuck…sounds gross and sour…bet she ain’t sorry about that either
His parents couldn’t have spelled his name Aaron?
That’s the first thing I thought too, why does he spell his name like a girl.
No thats how u spell a woman’s name Erin period. Lol
@Miss KittyCat Ya, me too. I thought they voted in the women candidate.
Andrew
no, dingus, it doesn’t get more IRISH than ‘Erin’.
@Rusty Shackleford I’m out to lunch, I didnt know there was a woman candidate….
Never heard of this guy either. Not up to speed on conservatives. I hope whoever they voted for is better than Andrew Sheer. Idk, I think maybe they all suck.
Mulroney is still alive?
We all know he is still alive.
Divisive? How did you get that?
Because the entire conservative leadership campaign was insanely volatile and combative between those who are supposed to be on the same side and working together within the party, Imean c’mon two of the four main canadiates were drastically different, Peter McKay was a moderate who believed in left wing social ideologies, and Derek Sloan was a radical Conservative who you could compare to that of Donald Trump, (with O’Toole and Lewis being the more centre conservatives to those specfic extremes) and considering the fact that many are deserting the Conservative party to seek refuge with the People’s Party of Canada, I’d say of all the main political parties in Canada, the conservatives are certainly the most fractured and divided
When ANY news group puts Mulroney on screen I turn it off
When I hear Mulroney I think, why are they asking that entertainment show guy about this.
I use to call these politicians tools, then Erin O’Toole came along and now it doesn’t feel weird.
The NDP will never vote for an election with the CONservatives possibility winning an election. Lol😆
Looks like the LIEberals are safe for now then.
Well if they support the liberals they will be completely wiped out in 3 yrs.
doubt o toole will ever win
Mulroney’s one son Ben is not liked coast to coast
I Laugh! HA
Canada needs real conservatives. Not liberal light.
Canada needs real progressives, not conservative light. :p
Sure bud, you got it. You got the Canada version of Trump!
@samlonzo70not really ,I dont think..the social conservatives/ alt righters were mostly all pulling for Lewis or sloan,and as far as I can tell think O toole is sort of milquetoast .. see original comment here
party full of tools elects a tool as their leader 🤣🤣
We need a new party altogether they are all corrupt
Mulroney go home we’ve had enough of you Liberal!
What the hell you pick a loser Alberta won’t even vote for where’s the separatist party Alberta and Saskatchewan should be there own country
Wexit all the way
Remember – Justin Trudeau won his leadership on the FIRST BALLOT with over 60% of the vote…….
I miss the days when John (Erin’s father) was giving the finger to the Opposition at Queen’s Park..then denying vehemently that he did it..until the photo surfaced. Shows where Erin comes from.
lol this goof has no chance of becoming the pm.. LOL
wont win the election with a last name like that. common sense.
Erin is a politician who fails to represent social conservatives and doesn’t value our nation’s sovereignty.