After Indictments, Trump Investigation Moves On To ‘Next Steps’: NYT

Rachel Maddow highlights reporting by the New York Times that the indictments of the Trump Organization and Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg do not mark the end of prosecutors' interests in Donald Trump, and that the investigation will now broaden into Trump and his business activities.
70 comments
that’s how they got Al Capone
@Colin Mahoney Wow, you’re hooked.
Why do you chose to not accept the truth when it slaps you in the head?!
I guess you just don’t care about the truth after all!
@Truth OverFacts Who’s hooked again? Not the one obsessively stalking liberal YT channels…right?
Give it up, we all know you’re scared.
@Juliet Capulet Boy, you’re all over me, you’re hooked. You a tough one, bruh bruh.
@Truth OverFacts I take it your ‘truth and facts’ come directly from FOX entertainment, right? You can’t get more facts than a spreadsheet stating every detail, supplied by the criminals. Or do you prefer to ignore that one because FOX haven’t put it on their entertainment channel yet? Oh, and I suppose you also believe that the Capitol Hill insurrection was peaceful too, because FOX isn’t playing any of that footage or interviewing any police either. You’re either delusional or very dumb, there is no longer any doubt.
Push weaselberg to the limits and make him squeal on Don the con, he’s probably got a lot of dirt no doubt.
@mike ibarra Are you suggesting a civil war and enthroning an Emperor? Gee that will really make America look great….pfffft.
@HLTrizzay
“Russian money pours into our organization.”
– Traitor Tot
“We get all the funding we need from Russians.”
– Eric Von Twatwaffle
As a wiseman once said, Trump’s money is like his diapers – laundered.
This is step one.
@kingnicii you live in Opposite World where alternative facts are your truths. A world where Donald Trump can redraw the trajectory of a hurricane with a sharpie.
@Dee Jeff what are you 12? I think Weiselberg was a cab driver or something. I don’t think he even has a college degree. He probably just too k a bookkeeping class. He never did anything but what Trump directed it.
Send him to Guantanamo bay and he will no just talk but sing
EXCELLENT!!!
00:01 Whoever made that “You’re Indicted” invitation edit is petty AF and *I LOVE IT!*
I had to pause the video until I finished laughing.
Yessssss omg I was looking for this comment
Lol
Oh sh*t that is an invitation?
Flynn’s son was given a pass because his father accepted a plea deal. Then Flynn reneged on the plea deal. Why isn’t Flynn’s son back under the screws?
I’ve been thinking the same thing.
Stable Genius: “I don’t pay taxes because I’m smart.”
FBI: “No you don’t pay taxes because you’re a criminal.”
@50-50 Grind well thats because Republicans don’t believe in Federal governance. They really haven’t gotten over the Civil War yet.
@bearlytraincot theft lol please, even with the theft they still pay more then most Americans.
@bearlytraincot I would like to see what system you imagine. The whole world has cops and a military but the imaginary dream world that resides in your head.
@HLTrizzay because our taxes pay for all of that you goof.
@Scientific Methodologist you are off topic. we are not commenting on Any election topic. .. but of course you are pro Republican so you TRY TO DEFLECT the discussion.
“That’s what’s next.”
Rachel cracks me up sometimes…
She is all business,,
The dominos have started to fall.
It’s about time…
somebody got charged with ….all that’s happened.
“You’re indicted”
And we had to put up with 4 years of seeing this corrupt family “leading” our country! Truly horrifying!
What’s even more horrifying is that after seeing the absolute chit-show from 2017 to 2020, millions of Americans still voted for him in 2020, and perhaps a third of the American population continue to believe his lies! Totally unbelievable!
@Kelly Hunt Kelly cannot respond by saying anything substantive, so you resort to emotionally-led baby talk.
@Truth OverFacts I’m not trying to be informative. I’m making fun of you numb nuts.
@Kelly Hunt You will be paying my way next year, and onward, so didn’t mean to step on any toes. Salute!
@Truth OverFacts Whose indulging in fairy tales now?
When the thumbscrew tightens, people talk. There’s a truck load of crime here and “Everything went through Donald.”
yeah, just ask hunter biden and the 10% aresssssshole in the WH
@Fastball2611 The difference between Hunter Biden and this indictment is Hunter Biden is ladened with half baked conspiracies. Trump is in real factual trouble here.
Very true….
@Fastball2611 Nah, that’s fairly impossible. That’s a complete different case. If there was trouble, they would have found something in that investigation already. Big television time and skyrocketing ratings are coming. Trump loves walls, towers, guns and spotlights. Every one of these ingredients are to find in prison. Trump is gone like prison, big time! Every day he can gaze at a big wall where nobody can walk through. Best retirement ever! It’s time to drain the Trump swamp!
We like “what’s next” ‘coz the sooner Trump goes to jail the safer Americans will become.
And that is a fact!!
No. I don’t think so. The White Nationals were latched onto by Trump. And they aren’t going away. That Genie is out of the bottle. They might tone it down but they are the GOP now.
Please explain how Trump is a danger to people.
@Kandres027 You’re not going to get a logical response from these people. They’re all foaming at the mouth dreaming about Trump going to jail, they can’t think straight. Useful idiots.
Trump will get 4 more years…..added onto the end of his prison sentence!
You still believe Trump will see a day in prison?
people are so easy to fool.
@8bit Flea which Trump are you referring too?
@Scientific Methodologist sounds like a carrot up the nose!
“I had nothing to do with it. It was Eric and Donald Junior. While I was Leader of the World, I put them in charge of my tremendous empire. If anything bad happened, it happened on their watch. No collusion with Eric and Donald junior. They did it. I did nothing. Nothing at all.”
I never even met Don Jr or Eric, but they say good things about me.
Problem is, this goes back something like 12 years. Presidential excuse doesn’t wash.
The next phase, is this like a marvel series and Thanos is Trump?
It has to center on Dump because Michael Cohen and others insist that he “signed all the checks” and that “everything went to his desk for approval”. And indicting a corporation can’t be satisfied by the entity alone, it has to include those who operated that rogue business and functionally committed the crimes in question, and Dump is the head of it.
if that is the case then why were’t a lot of boeing executives charged with, at the very least, manslaughter for intentionally leaving information out of the pilots manual and such that directly led to loss of control of the aircrafts and the deaths of hundreds of people? Wouldn’t that be in the same sort of ballpark? It should work like that but I’ve not seen to much evidence of it when it is “big players”.
Deflection. The subject is the Trump Organization. Boeing should be investigated if what you allege is true, however, to bring this up in the middle of investigating the Trump Organization is deflection from Trump’s corruption. Nothing more, nothing less.
@Nancy Ross I don’t think Ted was trying to deflect. He’s stating his opinion that top executives are not held accountable like they should be.
That’s what I call “defunding” the police. Trump and his criminal associates have already done that for years.
Defund the police? Not paying your taxes defunds every civic agency.
And he actually cut funding to police when he was in office.
@My Pillow Guy I HAVE never seen wo many aressssholes this stupid in my life
@Fastball2611 GOP or trump supporters? Both?
@Les These guys are completely, and tragically lost…The entire Trump wing is BURIED under a thick, impenetrable layer of misinformation, ego, and stupidity. ONE man is the biggest threat to the US since the Civil War…
@Fastball2611 Stop looking in the mirror.
“yes, I lied on my taxes. It was the 80s, everybody was doing it”…..i mean the guy literally admitted to tax fraud on national TV. It’s not that far-fetched to consider that he’s still lying on his taxes.