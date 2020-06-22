Chuck Rosenberg and Frank Figliuzzi join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the weekend firing of U.S. attorney Geoffrey Berman, who's office in the Southern District of New York had conducted investigations into some of President Trump's allies. Aired on 6/22/2020.
AG Barr Under Scrutiny For Role In Ouster Of U.S. Attorney In New York | Andrea Mitchell | MSNBC
Aren’t these the same guys who approved of Barr taking the AJ job knowing his role in Iran Contra ?
Mueller said there should be an IG for the AG, and that it is major problem
Barry Walls Mueller ? Hahaha you mean the coup leader/ puppet.
@Mark Randall simpleton
When it comes to AG. BARR, ITS GONNA GET WORST. A WHOLE LOT WORST. HE SHOULD BE INDICTED.
@Lars Jones “wurst” sounds appropriate and pretty evocative.
@Lars Jones with Bolton’s book should be new charges, like treason. See if Wino Nancy had done that N da first place wouldn’t been no impeachmt BS treason is court offense.
@Wynn Gober naw he’s rite Worst like the Bowery Trump’s from. Do ya think it’s moider or mother? 😄😆😅🤣😂😂😆
@Håkan Bråkan Kråkan Yeah… even if they wouldn’t convict Barr, that action needs to be memorialized as a placemarker if nothing else – the testimony might sway people enough to sway the Senate. GOP can’t be increasingly lawless and say “oh they’re impeaching for politics” I don’t care how close to the election it is – and II don’t know how you get Barr to indict himself either lol. Putin has studied our weaknesses and Trump is exploiting them
@Terry Williams something… something has to happen!
America will never rest until Barr pays for his crimes.
@Andrew Mitchell Whenever someone makes an absurd accusation and you ask them to explain it, and it gets their panties all in a wad, you know you are dealing with a democrat.
Really?
No rest, huh,
Ahahahahahaahaha
Should go in jail with Trump next year
@Lloyd Darnell that’s right, you know the saying, no Justice no peace, but dont take my word for it, just sit back, sip your clorox and enjoy the show.
@Never Again that is the stupidest most uneducated reply in the history of history.
Take a history class and pass it, then come back to the adult table.
America is no longer a democracy under BARR and Trump its turned into a dictatorship god help America vote blue 💙 👍
The only thing Donald Trump has succeeded at is turning me from moderate to firmly democratic…I will vote any color but red
“No arrests” Barr at this point is a bad joke.
Trump and Barr continue to bring down the entire Republican party.
Sure Pal all except for that whole won by a landslide thing. But you can always go live in the CHOP>.. lol or the Chaz or under Nancy Pelosi’s skirt with the crabs.
I wich that’s only the only thing They’re doing” bringing the Republican party down” They’re bringing a whole country down. That should be Americans concern.
@Don Turco great cult huh..
@Don Turco Yes, I remember Hillary winning the election. We still got stuck with this nazi.
@Don Turco naw I rather go live on Pelosi s Vineyard her family owns.😋😛🤩😊🤗😀😃😄🤑😎
Teletubbie Barr is simply a disgrace.
The worst AG in history.
I suppose… in for a penny, in for a pound. What choices do they have left? They have told every lie there was, and may well possibly be. They act as if we are not going to remember.
Or, they have an exit plan. Summit with Russia… in Russia right after the elections? Hmmm
Teletubbie!! ROFL!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Not the worse -by far!! There was some prior – pretty bad!!
Barr has no shame, he is a disgrace to the legal system. I wonder what else he does for Trump, ugh because he can’t stoop any lower.
@tcnascar1 He is the worst. He’s not an AG he’s just the Occupant’s lapdog. No integrity, morality, or loyalty to the people who work hard every day in the DOJ!
He’s just a fat 3rd rate so called lawyer in book.
Period.
He covers up for the president big time, they need to get rid of him.
This entire Administration is corrupt to the Core.
Ivanka speads for Quincy Jones
It’s really sickening when democracy prevails ! 😁
@Brian Smith how about the Supreme Court rulings last week, got to love it. Justice prevails. And no more Confederate flag.
@DK x Mace try using your head for something other than wearing a stupid hat. So tired of the excuses, he’s joking, he didn’t actually say to ingest bleach, while blaming Hillary Joe and Obama while accusing senior citizens of being antifa members LOL you’re not being honest with yourself.
You are 100% correct.
Ivanka speads for Quincy Jones He didn’t tell anyone to inject anything, if you actually watch it, the reporter asking the question phrases it that way. He said to test using disinfectant as a topical to treat infected parts of organs, not drinking bleach and Lysol, because Trump never said either of those two things, disinfectant for medical use and ingesting home cleaning products are two separate things. Maybe if you actually saw what he originally said and how the reporter rephrased it the next day 🙈🙈 you’d know this.
The USA is more and more like Russia. GOP = Gangsters of Putin
This is FAR worse than Nixon and Mitchell – and Nixon resigned in humiliation. The GOP are an endless TREASONOUS JOKE.
Under scrutiny? He should be under arrest. Sad!
Bull dog Bill Bar is a disgrace to the usa.
Barr needs to be accountable for all his corrupt actions and favors for the CROOK president NOW DO SOMETHING WTF!
We keep seeing Barr’s atrocities, yet he remains and continues his crimes. Is there nothing in the constitution to deal with this criminal? If not, Congress, how do we change this?
And Berman is a Trump appointee. Guess he didn’t bend over like Barr.
Someone has too stand up to Trump
Patrick Sanders Thanks for the info.
Vote Blue in november!!
@James McAleenan Apparently, that will be US when we VOTE VOTE VOTE!!!!
@Robin Fleet : The record of Trump firings and reshuffles clearly suggest that doing your job right represents a clear and present danger to Trump and his cronies.
Of course, we need to be clear. None of them have anything to hide ………. Barf !!
1920’s all over again. The gangsters 💩🐀 are running the show. 2021 impeached Russian asset Individual 1 aka bunker boy crimes commission and coroner’s inquest. TRE45ON
*Barr is happy to be Trump’s lubricant… like KY*
God only KNOWS tRUMP is the only one “doing THE TOAD”!!!!! They will be swell cell mates, don’t you think?
@Debbie H I think so. Can’t wait to see Trump, without hair colour or face tan, appearing in court, with Barr, in orange suits.
@Eliza Grogan My happy day (:
Trump and AG Barr – 1 cup.
Mitch McConnell and Matt Gaetz – 1 cup.
Jim Jordan and Rand Paul – 1 cup.
Sean Hannity and Carl Tuckerson – 1 cup.
Lindsay Graham…
@Debbie H yea they going to keep El Chapo company out there N Florence. Too bad Florence is one man cells, woulda like to see em as El Chapos cellies😁😅😂😂😆😁😁
We will be years fixing the dirty dealings of this president his family and staff.
Trump’s running the government like he ran his companies. Guess where America’s headed?
Rico Gutierrez the toilet?