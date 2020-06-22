Chuck Rosenberg and Frank Figliuzzi join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the weekend firing of U.S. attorney Geoffrey Berman, who's office in the Southern District of New York had conducted investigations into some of President Trump's allies. Aired on 6/22/2020.

AG Barr Under Scrutiny For Role In Ouster Of U.S. Attorney In New York | Andrea Mitchell | MSNBC