AG Barr Under Scrutiny For Role In Ouster Of U.S. Attorney In New York | Andrea Mitchell | MSNBC

TOPICS:
June 22, 2020

June 22, 2020

 

Chuck Rosenberg and Frank Figliuzzi join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the weekend firing of U.S. attorney Geoffrey Berman, who's office in the Southern District of New York had conducted investigations into some of President Trump's allies. Aired on 6/22/2020.
60 Comments on "AG Barr Under Scrutiny For Role In Ouster Of U.S. Attorney In New York | Andrea Mitchell | MSNBC"

60 Comments on "AG Barr Under Scrutiny For Role In Ouster Of U.S. Attorney In New York | Andrea Mitchell | MSNBC"

  1. vasp99 | June 22, 2020 at 3:00 PM | Reply

    Aren’t these the same guys who approved of Barr taking the AJ job knowing his role in Iran Contra ?

  2. Barry Walls | June 22, 2020 at 3:04 PM | Reply

    Mueller said there should be an IG for the AG, and that it is major problem

  3. Joseph Wallace | June 22, 2020 at 3:10 PM | Reply

    When it comes to AG. BARR, ITS GONNA GET WORST. A WHOLE LOT WORST. HE SHOULD BE INDICTED.

    • Curatica C | June 22, 2020 at 7:54 PM | Reply

      @Lars Jones “wurst” sounds appropriate and pretty evocative.

    • Terry Williams | June 22, 2020 at 8:48 PM | Reply

      @Lars Jones with Bolton’s book should be new charges, like treason. See if Wino Nancy had done that N da first place wouldn’t been no impeachmt BS treason is court offense.

    • Terry Williams | June 22, 2020 at 8:51 PM | Reply

      @Wynn Gober naw he’s rite Worst like the Bowery Trump’s from. Do ya think it’s moider or mother? 😄😆😅🤣😂😂😆

    • Lars Jones | June 22, 2020 at 9:19 PM | Reply

      @Håkan Bråkan Kråkan Yeah… even if they wouldn’t convict Barr, that action needs to be memorialized as a placemarker if nothing else – the testimony might sway people enough to sway the Senate. GOP can’t be increasingly lawless and say “oh they’re impeaching for politics” I don’t care how close to the election it is – and II don’t know how you get Barr to indict himself either lol. Putin has studied our weaknesses and Trump is exploiting them

    • Lars Jones | June 22, 2020 at 9:21 PM | Reply

      @Terry Williams something… something has to happen!

  4. Never Again | June 22, 2020 at 3:14 PM | Reply

    America will never rest until Barr pays for his crimes.

    • John Nix | June 22, 2020 at 5:18 PM | Reply

      @Andrew Mitchell Whenever someone makes an absurd accusation and you ask them to explain it, and it gets their panties all in a wad, you know you are dealing with a democrat.

    • Lloyd Darnell | June 22, 2020 at 6:14 PM | Reply

      Really?
      No rest, huh,
      Ahahahahahaahaha

    • Mohamed Hadi | June 22, 2020 at 8:31 PM | Reply

      Should go in jail with Trump next year

    • Never Again | June 22, 2020 at 8:40 PM | Reply

      @Lloyd Darnell that’s right, you know the saying, no Justice no peace, but dont take my word for it, just sit back, sip your clorox and enjoy the show.

    • Lloyd Darnell | June 22, 2020 at 9:01 PM | Reply

      @Never Again that is the stupidest most uneducated reply in the history of history.
      Take a history class and pass it, then come back to the adult table.

  5. franklin dean | June 22, 2020 at 3:16 PM | Reply

    America is no longer a democracy under BARR and Trump its turned into a dictatorship god help America vote blue 💙 👍

    • Conspiracynutsmakemechuckle outloud | June 22, 2020 at 10:21 PM | Reply

      The only thing Donald Trump has succeeded at is turning me from moderate to firmly democratic…I will vote any color but red

  6. 1 2 | June 22, 2020 at 3:19 PM | Reply

    “No arrests” Barr at this point is a bad joke.

  7. Nut Music | June 22, 2020 at 3:20 PM | Reply

    Trump and Barr continue to bring down the entire Republican party.

    • Don Turco | June 22, 2020 at 6:58 PM | Reply

      Sure Pal all except for that whole won by a landslide thing. But you can always go live in the CHOP>.. lol or the Chaz or under Nancy Pelosi’s skirt with the crabs.

    • elli bull | June 22, 2020 at 7:02 PM | Reply

      I wich that’s only the only thing They’re doing” bringing the Republican party down” They’re bringing a whole country down. That should be Americans concern.

    • M R | June 22, 2020 at 7:08 PM | Reply

      @Don Turco great cult huh..

    • miapdx | June 22, 2020 at 7:09 PM | Reply

      @Don Turco Yes, I remember Hillary winning the election. We still got stuck with this nazi.

    • Terry Williams | June 22, 2020 at 8:53 PM | Reply

      @Don Turco naw I rather go live on Pelosi s Vineyard her family owns.😋😛🤩😊🤗😀😃😄🤑😎

  8. Aeleks Johnson | June 22, 2020 at 3:22 PM | Reply

    Teletubbie Barr is simply a disgrace.
    The worst AG in history.

    • Kevin K. | June 22, 2020 at 4:39 PM | Reply

      I suppose… in for a penny, in for a pound. What choices do they have left? They have told every lie there was, and may well possibly be. They act as if we are not going to remember.

      Or, they have an exit plan. Summit with Russia… in Russia right after the elections? Hmmm

    • gypsy | June 22, 2020 at 8:53 PM | Reply

      Teletubbie!! ROFL!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣

    • tcnascar1 | June 22, 2020 at 9:46 PM | Reply

      Not the worse -by far!! There was some prior – pretty bad!!

    • wonpots | June 22, 2020 at 9:52 PM | Reply

      Barr has no shame, he is a disgrace to the legal system. I wonder what else he does for Trump, ugh because he can’t stoop any lower.

    • Aeleks Johnson | June 22, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      @tcnascar1 He is the worst. He’s not an AG he’s just the Occupant’s lapdog. No integrity, morality, or loyalty to the people who work hard every day in the DOJ!
      He’s just a fat 3rd rate so called lawyer in book.
      Period.

  9. Carmen Munoz | June 22, 2020 at 3:23 PM | Reply

    He covers up for the president big time, they need to get rid of him.

  10. Ivanka speads for Quincy Jones | June 22, 2020 at 3:25 PM | Reply

    This entire Administration is corrupt to the Core.

    • Brian Smith | June 22, 2020 at 6:03 PM | Reply

      Ivanka speads for Quincy Jones
      It’s really sickening when democracy prevails ! 😁

    • Ivanka speads for Quincy Jones | June 22, 2020 at 6:08 PM | Reply

      @Brian Smith how about the Supreme Court rulings last week, got to love it. Justice prevails. And no more Confederate flag.

    • Ivanka speads for Quincy Jones | June 22, 2020 at 6:10 PM | Reply

      @DK x Mace try using your head for something other than wearing a stupid hat. So tired of the excuses, he’s joking, he didn’t actually say to ingest bleach, while blaming Hillary Joe and Obama while accusing senior citizens of being antifa members LOL you’re not being honest with yourself.

    • wonpots | June 22, 2020 at 6:19 PM | Reply

      You are 100% correct.

    • DK x Mace | June 22, 2020 at 9:25 PM | Reply

      Ivanka speads for Quincy Jones He didn’t tell anyone to inject anything, if you actually watch it, the reporter asking the question phrases it that way. He said to test using disinfectant as a topical to treat infected parts of organs, not drinking bleach and Lysol, because Trump never said either of those two things, disinfectant for medical use and ingesting home cleaning products are two separate things. Maybe if you actually saw what he originally said and how the reporter rephrased it the next day 🙈🙈 you’d know this.

  11. Caspian Blue | June 22, 2020 at 3:37 PM | Reply

    The USA is more and more like Russia. GOP = Gangsters of Putin

  12. timber_beast | June 22, 2020 at 3:42 PM | Reply

    This is FAR worse than Nixon and Mitchell – and Nixon resigned in humiliation. The GOP are an endless TREASONOUS JOKE.

  13. Czar Yobero | June 22, 2020 at 3:43 PM | Reply

    Under scrutiny? He should be under arrest. Sad!

  14. Jake Johnson | June 22, 2020 at 3:44 PM | Reply

    Barr needs to be accountable for all his corrupt actions and favors for the CROOK president NOW DO SOMETHING WTF!

  15. Singana Sizwe | June 22, 2020 at 3:53 PM | Reply

    We keep seeing Barr’s atrocities, yet he remains and continues his crimes. Is there nothing in the constitution to deal with this criminal? If not, Congress, how do we change this?

  16. Beatrix Azur Lane | June 22, 2020 at 3:57 PM | Reply

    And Berman is a Trump appointee. Guess he didn’t bend over like Barr.

  17. W D | June 22, 2020 at 3:58 PM | Reply

    1920’s all over again. The gangsters 💩🐀 are running the show. 2021 impeached Russian asset Individual 1 aka bunker boy crimes commission and coroner’s inquest. TRE45ON

  18. Ronnie Civella | June 22, 2020 at 4:04 PM | Reply

    *Barr is happy to be Trump’s lubricant… like KY*

    • Debbie H | June 22, 2020 at 5:51 PM | Reply

      God only KNOWS tRUMP is the only one “doing THE TOAD”!!!!! They will be swell cell mates, don’t you think?

    • Eliza Grogan | June 22, 2020 at 6:12 PM | Reply

      @Debbie H I think so. Can’t wait to see Trump, without hair colour or face tan, appearing in court, with Barr, in orange suits.

    • Debbie H | June 22, 2020 at 6:15 PM | Reply

      @Eliza Grogan My happy day (:

    • K R | June 22, 2020 at 6:39 PM | Reply

      Trump and AG Barr – 1 cup.
      Mitch McConnell and Matt Gaetz – 1 cup.
      Jim Jordan and Rand Paul – 1 cup.
      Sean Hannity and Carl Tuckerson – 1 cup.
      Lindsay Graham…

    • Terry Williams | June 22, 2020 at 8:45 PM | Reply

      @Debbie H yea they going to keep El Chapo company out there N Florence. Too bad Florence is one man cells, woulda like to see em as El Chapos cellies😁😅😂😂😆😁😁

  19. J P | June 22, 2020 at 4:39 PM | Reply

    We will be years fixing the dirty dealings of this president his family and staff.

  20. Rico Gutierrez | June 22, 2020 at 7:37 PM | Reply

    Trump’s running the government like he ran his companies. Guess where America’s headed?

