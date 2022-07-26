Recent Post
- Pope Francis apologizes for Canada school policy | USA TODAY
- Dallas airport evacuated after woman fires gun | USA TODAY
- Biden slams Trump, honors Jan. 6 police officers | USA TODAY
- ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizer Tamara Lich released from jail
- Air travel tip: Take pictures of your items before flying, passenger warns
9 comments
Airlines just do not care about passengers airline lobby is to powerful.
LOL. You misspelled politician.
Politicians don’t care about passengers, and the political lobby is too powerful.
lmao… so they located her bag within 24 hours… this is a non story, she put on her fancy hat just to get some advertisement for her “film” because she’s a “film producer” lol…. ok, buddy.
Life is always harder under a Liberal government.
Correction: Liberal-NDP government.
The bag and items are gone. Sold. Money is more important than life.
_Money is more important than life._
Ah, the politician’s credo.
@Primmakin Sofis call center worker?? Amazon? Pirogie hey…… lol
Another elitist